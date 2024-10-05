'Kylie Jenner uses this $28 nipple balm as a lip product. So, I tried it.'

Mamamia's Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellbeing. You won't find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Mamamia's Beauty Editor trials the nipple balm lip hack.

Most of the time, celebrity beauty hacks suck. Partly because it usually consists of 'drinking lots of water' for glowing skin — which we all know is total BS when celebrities have some of the best, most technologically advanced treatments available at their fingertips.

Sigh.

Recently, however, our friend Kylie Jenner shared a video on Instagram of her beauty prep for Paris Fashion Week — and while most of it was pretty unrelatable, she did drop a neat little hack that actually made a lot of sense.

And it's apparently the secret to keeping her very famous lips smooth, glossy and hydrated.

The key product? Nipple balm.

Watch: Speaking of trialling hacks, remember that time I put lube on my face to see if it *really* works. Post continues below.

Yes! Balm for your nips. But for your lips.

Holding up a purple tube of lanolin nipple cream, the 27-year-old mum-of-two shared with her followers that "nipple cream for your lips, it's like the best secret" before applying some of the product to her lips.

undefined

As someone who is an absolute lip balm die-hard (I once went home from school 'sick' because my lips were dry) I am personally invested in this.

So, here's what happened when I tried it.

What is the nipple balm lip hack?

While I was a bit sceptical at first, the theory behind it is that nipple balms usually contain lanolin, which is a great ingredient for sore, cracked or damaged nipples. Or, lips! When you think about it, there are actually so many popular lip products that contain lanolin (Lanolips being one of my fave!), so it actually makes a lot of sense.

The brand Kylie Jenner uses in her tutorial is called Lansiloh — and it just so happens to be available in Australia (you can grab it at the chemist). This particular nipple balm is also fragrance-free. As you might already know, unnecessary fragrances and perfumes in lip products tend to irritate and worsen dry lips — that's why fairly inexpensive, greasy products with minimal preservatives or fragrances are usually best. So, it seems to tick all the boxes on the ingredient front!

But does it really work? And is it really better than lip balm?

How did you go with it?

Because I love nothing more than challenging my husband with a quest (a specific lube I could try as a primer, hemorrhoid cream for my under eyes, nappy cream for a night mask, etc.) I asked him to pick up a tube of nipple cream from Chemist Warehouse. He was confused and replied, "Why do I always have to get the weird stuff."

Anyway, he got the exact one Kylie Jenner uses and it was $28 for 50g. I tried it over two days.

undefined

Before I get into it though, a little background.

I have perpetually dry lips and have at least 15 lip balms on me at all times. Bag is full of 'em. Car is full of 'em. Pockets are full of 'em. Bed side table is packed. However, while I'll regularly have a whole heap of them on the go at once, I'll rarely recommend lip products willy-nilly.

So when I put this to the test the other night, I had some doubts as to whether it could really beat some of my usual suspects.

But I was shocked.

My first impressions? It felt a lot like Lanolips — except maybe thicker and more ointment-like. It's easy to apply and spread and a little goes a long way.

Here's what it looks like on the back of my hand:

undefined

On the Chemist Warehouse website, it has 4.8 stars and 102 reviews.

One commenter, who gave it five stars, said "I use it as a lip mask at night for more than four years, it helps my lips stay soft all day."

Another said, "I added a drop of this to my daily moisturiser. It works well, especially in winter."

Upon trying it, it melted into my lips instantly, immediately making them feel comfortable, hydrated and happy. After applying it at night, I woke up the next morning with soft, plump lips. I also applied it around my dry eyes (while it says it doesn't clog pores, I wouldn't recommend it if you have oily skin) and it worked a real treat to smooth and moisturised eyes.

Over the next couple of days, I exclusively used it as my lip product of choice, and realised I actually really liked it and was topping up a whole lot less than I usually one. For example, I would usually slather on lip balm at least once every 30 minutes. However, after two and a half hours my lips still felt really comfortable and hydrated. No tightness, flaking or dryness.

When I went to an event, I lined my lips with my usual liner and layered the nipple cream over top and they just looked juicy, plump and glossy.

So good!

The verdict.

Yes, it worked — and I'm still using it. In fact, I just topped up right then.

undefined

I love how you can use the teeniest, tiniest bit and an hour later it still feels like you just put it on (which honestly NEVER happens). Unlike some other lip products I have on my usual rotation, I feel like it actually gets in there and moisturises and soothes the lips — rather than just sitting on top and doing… nothing.

So, if you're looking for something to repair and protect your lips, I'd highly recommend! Sure it's a little pricier than some of your standard lip balms, but trust me when I say it works better.

Look, the mums know what's up. Thanks, Kylie!

Would you try the nipple balm hack? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.