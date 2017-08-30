News
fashion

CULT BUY: We've found the 2.0 version of Nina Proudman's iconic Offspring jacket.

We all remember the jacket.

When Nina Proudman first burst onto our TV screens (and into our wardrobes) seven seasons ago we knew we wanted everything she was wearing. Stat.

Suddenly women all over Australia were donning boho skirts, knee length boots, and skinny scarves. The clothes she wore would sell out by the next day and she introduced us to so many amazing Australian and international designers like Nicole Fendel and Johnny Was.

Then she wore a particular Tigerlily jacket and it almost broke the goddamn internet.

Everyone wanted one, but even if you were lucky enough to track one down on eBay, sizes were limited.

That's why I was so bloody excited last week when I found Bohemian Traders' Gypsy Waterfall Jacket for $159.

It's basically 'The Nina 2.0'. It comes in a really cute springy, bohemian floral and it's cut to suit pretty much every body shape.

It's lightweight, so it's the perfect transitional piece and it's the kind of jacket you can wear over jeans and a t-shirt or with one of your favourite dresses.

But most importantly - it's available in sizes 8-22. Yep, you read right - up to a size 22!

The Gypsy Waterfall Jacket is part of Bohemian Traders' Spring collection which also includes a wrap dress and a tea skirt in the same pattern.

LISTEN: Stylist Sarah Elizabeth Turner on how to turn your wardrobe around.

