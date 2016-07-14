How to get your hands on Nina's fringed jacket from Offspring last night.

There’s a lot to talk about from the third episode of Offspring, which aired last night.

From that elevator sex scene to the steamy encounter between Keddie and her real-life husband Vince Fantauzzo, fans were spoilt for watercooler discussions.

Yet there was one question in particular on everyone’s lips:

The creamy white colour. The flattering cut. THOSE FRINGEY BITS.

Image: Ten Play

Fortunately for all of us, style blogger and Offspring devotee Styling You has tracked it down.

It's the 'Eleanor' Jacket from Flannel, a Western Australian brand catering to the "carefree luxe traveller". Flannel was founded in 2006 and is now stocked in various online stores and boutiques around the world.

Given Proudman's penchant for all things boho, it's another perfect match carefully chosen by costume designer Michael Chisholm.

Watch: Offspring creator Debra Oswald reflects on Patrick's death. (Post continues after video.)

Available in black and white, the jacket retails for $445. It's not a budget buy, but you deserve a treat today... right? It's what Nina would have wanted, surely.



Image: Flannel Image: Flannel

Act quickly though - the jacket proved so popular both colours sold out mere hours after the episode aired last night.

While the black is still sold out, the natural (the Offspring pick) has just been restocked. (What are you still doing here? Go, Go, Go!)

If it happens again, your best bet is checking at Flannel stores or sending them an email at to see if they can track one down or notify you once it's restocked. (Post continues after gallery.)

A peek inside Zoe Proudman's wardrobe.

Channel Ten has also released further details about the rest of Proudman's look.

The jacket was paired with Sass and Bide elastic ankle evening pants, (This $490 pair looks similar) and brown Repetto ankle boots. And her culottes that had viewers divided? Made in-house, so you'll probably won't find them in the shops, sorry (or congratulations?)

Featured image: Channel Ten

What was your standout piece from Offspring so far?

Listen: Mia Freedman has some thoughts about the new season of Offspring: