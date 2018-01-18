Nicole Trunfio has given birth to a baby girl. And she's already got an adorable nickname.

Western Australian supermodel Nicole Trunfio has welcomed a baby daughter into her genetically blessed little family.

Born pre-dawn on January 15 at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the 3.4kg bub is both happy and “absolutely stunning” according to her 31-year-old mum.

Oh, and her name: Gia “Gigi” Leblane Clark.

Gigi is the second child for Trunfio and her husband of two years, Texan-born musician Gary Clark Jr. Their first, a little boy named Zion, was born on January 11, 2015.

“Gary and I are humbled to announce the arrival of our healthy and incredibly stunning daughter into the world on Martin Luther King Jr. Day,” Trunfio wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

“Of course, Zion is so excited to be a big brother. We are so grateful for Dr Crane and nurses at Cedars Sinai for such an incredible birth experience.

“I feel so lucky to have a daughter, and to bring a little girl into the world during such empowering times, the future is bright for women. We are so in love with her and cannot wait for the world to meet her.”

Trunfio was the winner of the third season of short-lived Channel 10 show Supermodel of Australia back in 2002, and came second in the global version of the competition.

In the years since, the Merredin-born woman has achieved international success modelling for brands including Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Valentino and Chanel, and has appeared in the pages of several iterations of fashion bible, Vogue.

Yet arguably her most iconic shoot was for the June 2015 cover of ELLE Australia, in which she was breastfeeding her son.

“I think breasts need to be seen as non-sexual things,” she told the publication. “They need to be seen for what they’re for: feeding a child. In society, we’ve made women into this visual thing that’s used to sell. As a model I can say I use my body for that. I use it to sell products: clothing, lingerie. But we need to find that balance as a culture.”