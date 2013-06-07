Friday's news in just two minutes.

1. Nicole Richie has captured the moment a paparazzo dropped his child to take a photo of her – and she’s shared that photo on social media. Thirty-one-year-old Richie was at LA airport when the incident occurred.

She posted a pic with this caption: “This paparazzi dragged his poor, sweet little girl on my plane from NYC to LA. As he ran her off the plane, he dropped her ON THE FLOOR of LAX as she laid there, crying her eyes out.. Just to get his shot. #Heartbreaking #FatherOfTheYear (sic).”

2. An Australian woman will attempt to swim almost 169 kilometres from Florida to Cuba. Marathon swimmer Chloe McCardel will set off this month and she expects the swim to take 60 hours. It’s the same swim Susie Maroney attempted back in 1997, although unlike Maroney, McCardel will attempt it without a shark cage.

27-year-old McCardel told USA SPORTS: ”I won’t be touching the boat. I won’t be touching anyone else, no one’s allowed to touch me. I can’t have any flotation devices and anything that would help me move forward.” If she makes it, she’ll hold the record for the longest solo unassisted ocean swim ever.

3. A NSW teenager has died after taking what he thought was LSD and jumping from the balcony of a third-floor unit. Seventeen-year-old Henry Kwan was reportedly acting out of character before his fall.

His parents said he stripped naked and claimed he could fly. Police investigating Kwan’s death say there’s been a rise in the number of teenagers taking a synthetic hallucinogenic, which is masked as LSD by drug dealers recently.

4. A new survey has found that women start to ‘turn into their mothers’ at the age of 31. The survey of 1000 women found that people tended to feel more like their mother when they began to get married and have kids. For the record – Kate Middleton is 31 and expecting her first child in the next two months.

5. Some hospitals are refusing to let parents-to-be know the sex of their babies during ultrasounds because of fears it will lead to gender-based abortions. According to a Herald Sun investigation, parents going to hospitals such as Shepparton’s hospital, GV Health have to wait to see their obstetrician to find out whether they’re having a boy or a girl. And apparently some OB’s are also waiting to disclose the news until it’s too late to abort. This report comes just months after the same newspaper claimed that someAustralian parents do abort based on gender.

6. Ninety-one-year-old Prince Phillip has been admitted to hospital in the UK for exploratory surgery after reportedly suffering from abdominal pains. Buckingham Palace released a statement following the Prince’s admission, which read: “His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has been admitted to the London Clinic for an exploratory operation following abdominal investigations. He is expected to stay in hospital for up to two weeks.”

7. Choice has found that bottled water is marked up by more than 2000 times. Spokesperson Tom Godfrey said:“If you drink two litres of water a day straight from the tap, you’ll pay $1.50 a year… Drink the same amount from single-serve bottles and you’ll be $2800 out of pocket … it’s a clear case of consumers being brain-washed into thinking bottled is better – which simply isn’t the case.”

Have you seen anything in the news you want to talk about?