A very important ranking of Nicole Kidman’s wildest wig moments.

From the moment Nicole Kidman popped on screen in the Netflix thriller The Perfect Couple, there was one question on the tip of everyone's tongues.

'Is that a wig???'

As novelist Greer, she does sport a curiously bouncy, gravity-defying hairstyle.

The Aussie actress has a reputation for embracing wigs for her many film and TV roles. I mean, who can blame her?

The woman is seemingly the most booked and busy person in Hollywood and one's natural hair can only stretch so far.

Instead, she knows when it's time to get wiggy with it!

Back in 2018 during a Q&A for her film Destroyer, Kidman was asked to choose her favourite wig.

In response, she said it was an "awful question." That may be true but it's a question I've long pondered.

What wig rules them all? There's been too many to choose from but I've rounded up 10 of Kidman's wildest wig moments for a very important ranking.

10. Nicole Kidman's wig in Nine Perfect Strangers.

Nicole donned a long wavy blonde wig as Masha, a Russian founder of the wellness resort Tranquillum House.

The wig truly sold Masha's new-age spiritualist fantasy, even if it did look a tad more 'Mother of Dragons' than it did 'weird Russian lady with a dark past'.

Image: Prime Video.

9. Nicole Kidman's wig in Bombshell.

Playing a real person is no easy feat when it comes to recreating their hair, but as Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, Kidman pulled it off.

Sure, it looked a little like her wig could slip off her head at any moment but you can't go wrong with a flippy bob. Nicole killed this look.

Image: Lionsgate.

8. Nicole Kidman's wig in The Undoing.

In the role of Grace, opposite Hugh Grant, Kidman returned to her roots by sporting wild, curly auburn hair in this psychological thriller.

Extra points for this wig being about as close to what her natural hair once looked like, but points lost for how inexplicably glamourous this head of hair is.

It's distracting, Nicole! A woman has been murdered!

Image: HBO.

7. Nicole Kidman's wig in The Perfect Couple.

Now this colour is closer to the tone Nicole is rocking lately but of course, this is still a wig.

Take note of the unnatural way Greer's hair rises from her hairline and sticks out as if held by glue. This is the sort of bouncy blowout you'd find on a Barbie doll (and I'm low-key obsessed).

Image: Netflix.

6. Nicole Kidman's wig in Top of the Lake.

Nicole's hair stole the show in season two of Top of the Lake as she played an overbearing adoptive mother.

A wirey, grey wig sat atop Kidman's head and it's the only thing I could think about for weeks on end.

Image: BBC.

5. Nicole Kidman's wig in Boy Erased.

Playing the religious mother of a closeted gay son, Kidman displayed a rather sassy blonde mum-do.

The wig managed to age Kidman several decades so I'd say wig challenge — accomplished!

Image: Focus Features.

4. Nicole Kidman's wig in Destroyer.

This is different!!

In a rare brunette moment, Nicole played a no-nonsense LAPD Detective and for once shed her blonde, longer wigs for a brown shag. It's giving Kris Jenner if she was involved in a criminal underworld.

Image: Annapurna Pictures.

3. Nicole Kidman's wig in The Paperboy.

This is sending sexy vibes and I'm about it.

Acting opposite Zac Efron, the movie was quite controversial in its day but this wig belongs in the history books.

So shiny! Such height! What colour! (Like, I'm genuinely asking, what colour is this??)

Image: Millennium Films.

2. Nicole Kidman's wig in Paddington.

Now THIS is a f**k-ass bob.

As villain Millicent Clyde, Kidman came to do two things and two things only: try to murder a marmalade-loving bear and rock this wig.

Image: StudioCanal.

1. Nicole Kidman's wig in Big Little Lies.

You don't get more iconic than this!

Sure, it's slightly more demure (cutesy!) than the other wigs on this list, but that doesn't make it any less important.

This wig made the character of Celeste, as her hair remained perfectly untouched despite her and the other women's lives falling apart.

This is a wig for the ages. A wig that will never be usurped.

If loving Nicole Kidman's wigs is wrong, I don't want to be right.

Image: HBO.

Feature image: Netflix/HBO/BBC/StudioCanal/Millennium Films.