Nicole Kidman just won an award at the Venice Film Festival. She had to leave due to a family emergency.

Arriving at the Venice Film Festival to accept a Best Actress award for her new film, Babygirl, the happy occasion quickly turned to heartbreak for Nicole Kidman when she learned that her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, had sadly passed away.

Babygirl director, Halina Reijn accepted the prestigious award on behalf of Kidman and delivered a moving statement written by Kidman herself about the devastating news.

"Today, I arrived at Venice to find out shortly after my brave and beautiful mother, Janelle Anne Kidman, had just passed," Kidman wrote. "I'm in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her."

She continued, "She shaped me, guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Hallina. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking. My heart is broken."

Halina Reijn accepts the Volpi Cup for Best Actress for “Babygirl” on behalf of Nicole Kidman onstage during the 81st Venice International Film Festival 2024. Image: Getty Images

Kidman's mother was a nursing instructor and member of the Australian feminist group, the Women's Electoral Lobby.

While we do not currently have any other details regarding her mother's passing, what we do know is that the two shared a very close relationship.

Speaking on Studio 10, Kidman talked about how important family was to her.

"We jump in and out quite a bit. Sometimes under the radar which is always lovely too… The girls love it too," she said. "So we're very much always back and forth. It's a huge part of our life seeing my sister and all my nieces and nephews and mama."

When it came to her career and, most notably, her fashion choices, Kidman made it clear that her mother was always a huge influence on her. "I love fashion. I've always loved fashion," she told PEOPLE in 2023. "I grew up as a little girl with a grandmother that loved fashion and could sew and my mother the same. They loved beautiful clothes. They could make beautiful clothes," she said.

Nicole Kidman with her mother Janelle Ann Kidman as they attend the 2018 AACTA Awards Presented by Foxtel. Image: Getty Images

"And my mother is still — she's so involved in what I wear," she said.

Kidman's latest film, Babygirl premiered at Venice Film Festival 2024 to a 6.5 minute standing ovation. The movie is an erotic drama that follows a high-powered CEO who falls in love with an intern. Kidman's performance earned her the Best Actress award at the festival and has already gained her some Oscar-buzz.

With Kidman already in everyone's cards for the Oscar race, it is no doubt her mother will be front of her mind through this entire process. The last time she won an Academy Award for her film, The Hours in 2003, Kidman said this about her mother, "I am standing here in front of my mother and my daughter and my whole life I've wanted to make my mum proud and now I want to make my daughter proud."