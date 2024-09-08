Nicole Kidman just won an award at the Venice Film Festival. She had to leave due to a family emergency.

Arriving at the Venice Film Festival to accept a Best Actress award for her new film, Babygirl, the happy occasion quickly turned to heartbreak for Nicole Kidman when she learned that her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, had sadly passed away.

Babygirl director, Halina Reijn accepted the prestigious award on behalf of Kidman and delivered a moving statement written by Kidman herself about the devastating news.

"Today, I arrived at Venice to find out shortly after my brave and beautiful mother, Janelle Anne Kidman, had just passed," Kidman wrote. "I'm in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her."

She continued, "She shaped me, guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Hallina. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking. My heart is broken."

Halina Reijn accepts the Volpi Cup for Best Actress for “Babygirl” on behalf of Nicole Kidman onstage during the 81st Venice International Film Festival 2024. Image: Getty Images