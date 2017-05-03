Nicola Robinson Evans has undergone surgery to remove her breast implants.

Almost two months on from expressing regret about her body choices, Nicola Robinson Evans has had her breast implants removed.

The wellness blogger, who is married to celebrity chef Pete Evans, shared the news with her 38,500 followers via an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Alongside an image of her newly shaven pet dog, Robinson Evans wrote, “My human gets her fake bewbies explanted ‘en bloc’ style tomorrow & she really wanted to shave her head in celebration, but she shaved my Earth Suit instead!”

In March, Robinson Evans told Channel 7’s Sunday Night the “two toxic silicone implants” were her “deepest regret” in life. The decision to undergo implant surgery in the first place, she said, was “driven by my fear to try and make myself feel better.”

“I wasn’t leading a natural life, which is why I have two toxic silicone implants attached to my chest,” Robinson Evans, a former model, said at the time.

Having the implants removed “en bloc”, as Robinson Evans referred to in her post, includes the removal of both the implants themselves and the soft tissue surrounding the implants to ensure minimal scar tissue forms following the procedure.

Prior to the surgery, Pete Evans posted a message of support to his wife, writing, “Sending all my love to this amazing woman. Can’t wait until we see each other again angel. Keep shining brightly.”



Since posting the photo, Robinson Evans has been inundated with well wishes and support from her followers.

“Love you for being so outrageously open and raw about absolutely everything. Much love and healing wishes,” one Instagram user wrote.

Thinking of you and sending much light and healing. You must be feeling so free,” another commented.

Listen: The ethical dilemma of cosmetic procedures in a ‘clean’ lifestyle.