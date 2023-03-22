Younger star Nico Tortorella and their partner, Bethany C. Meyers, have welcomed their first child.

Nico Tortorella and Bethany C Meyers welcomed their first child together earlier this month, announcing the exciting news on social media.

"Introducing Kilmer Dove Meyers Tortorella," the Younger actor, 34, and their fitness entrepreneur spouse, 35, wrote.

"Welcome to earth little one."

Tortorella is widely known for playing Josh - a free-spirited, 20-something tattoo artist - on the hit TV show Younger, alongside Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster.

"It is because of the role that the world knows me as a straight, cis-gender dude who lives in Brooklyn," the actor told Mamamia in 2018.

"But in real life I am so much more than that."

Tortorella identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. So does their partner Meyers.

The two met at university in 2006 and have been what Tortorella calls "twin flames" ever since.

"When Bethany and I met in 2006, I was a boy and she was a girl, whatever that means," Tortorella said, reading from his memoir Space Between.

"Today, Bethany and I both identify as non-binary and prefer 'they/them' pronouns."

"It's still a work in progress for everyone. I still mess up sometimes, too," Tortorella said of their pronouns.

"For me, 'they/them' fully encompasses all of it that exists in my own multi-dimensional dynamic being. Right? It just feels more inclusive. It feels wider."

Tortorella and Meyers married in March 2018 in an intimate courthouse ceremony in New York City.

"The wedding day. No guests. No flowers. No rings. My 'dress,' consisting of trousers. His 'tux,' gown inclusive. I suppose you would dub our wedding colour white. It was certainly the most traditional thing we did," the couple wrote in an essay for Them.

They label their marriage polyamorous, redefining what it means to be "husband and wife".

"We’ve hit some roadblocks with each other because of what we’re trying to figure out on our own. But it’s been really progressive and educational for both of us," the actor told Grazia.

Tortorella and Meyers' relationship has changed a lot over the years. They've been boyfriend and girlfriend, lovers and best friends. For a long time, they share, they didn't have the language to explain their relationship to each other and those around them, causing them to hurt each other.

"Now if we even have a crush or are stalking someone on Instagram, we just have a conversation about it right away," Tortorella explained.

"Nobody would be going on a date without the other person knowing," added Meyers. "If there’s somebody I see on Instagram, I’m sending them to Nico being like, 'What about this person? What do you think?' And vice versa."

The couple don't consider themselves swingers, and if they are seeing someone else, they won't bring them home.

"I am kind of a serial monogamist in my polyamory. I’ve explained this term before, but it’s a lot of fancy words jumbled together for, I love dating one person at a time," Tortorella told Attitude.

"I'm married, yes, but I love dating one person at a time. I [had] a partner in LA that I had for a long time, but I’m [wasn't] his only partner; he’s [wasn't] my only partner.

"I think both of those words, queer and polyamorous, are heavily weighted, and they mean different things to different people. And what they mean to us works for us. And sometimes it doesn’t."

Tortorella and Meyers have been open about their struggles to conceive since tying the knot in 2018 and "[hadn't] really dated anybody else" or had sex outside of their relationship during the process.

"We have never been this monogamous and straight in the 15 years that we've known each other," the actor said about trying for a baby on Call Her Daddy. "It's been a f**king process."

The couple miscarried in January 2022.

Then in August, in an exclusive for People magazine, the pair shared they were expecting again.

"We've been trying to conceive for almost two years and we're happy to announce our baby finally decided the time was right," Tortorella told the publication.

"As anyone with an infertility journey will tell you, it's not easy. After months and months of heartache and unknowns we are beginning to see just how much magic and healing this process has already offered."

Feature image: Getty/Instagram/@nicotortorella