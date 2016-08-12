Journalist's "cheap scoop" places Olympic athletes lives in danger.

Undercover journalism is a dying art, requiring reporters to attempt the infiltration of a particular community by posing as someone they’re not. It’s previously been used to expose criminals, to catch drug smugglers, and stop child abuse. You know, important stuff.
Hunter S. Thompson used it while reporting on motorcycle gang Hells Angels and Elizabeth Jane Cochran used it to report cruelty and neglect in an insane asylum.
“Do you realize how many people’s lives you just ruined without any good reason but click-bait journalism?” he then asked. “Some of these people you just outed are my FRIENDS. With family and lives that are forever going to be affected by this.”
For some members of the community, incidents like this one serve as a painful reminder for the mistreatment LGBTI people have received from the media in the past. It wasn’t so long ago that Fairfax newspapers published the names, occupations and household addresses of over fifty gay Australians involved in a local protest – leading to loss of jobs and abandonment by family.
And for those athletes who now face the risk of being identified and outed as a result of Hines’ blatant expulsion of ethical journalism, the results could be far greater. Despite the publication’s inadequate initial non-apology, which saw the Daily Beast’s editor tweak and re-name the same article, the story has now finally been taken offline.
“The Daily Beast does not do this lightly,” a note shared on the website said. “Our initial reaction was that the entire removal of the piece was not necessary. We were wrong.”
The note concluded that the article was not intended “to do harm or degrade members of the LGBT community, but intent doesn’t matter, impact does.”