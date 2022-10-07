In 2018, Honey Badger dumped two women on national TV. He's just welcomed his first child.

Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins has welcomed his first child with his partner, Alexandra George, with the pair both announcing the news on Instagram today.

The family milestone marks a new life direction for the rugby union champion, who made his mark in the media when he starred in The Bachelor in 2018.

At the end of the season, Cummins decided to choose neither Brittany Hockley nor Sophie Tieman, a decision that led to national criticism.

However, things seem to be going only onwards and upwards for the Honey Badger now.

The arrival of his son.

Cummins shared on Instagram overnight that he had welcomed his new baby with Alexandra.

Posting a photo of himself kissing his partner as she held their newborn baby, Cummins wrote “What an amazing life experience, so much love for my mob”.

Alexandra also shared a photo of their baby’s tiny hand on her own social media and announced they had given birth to a son.

“Our not so little treasure Billy George Cummins has arrived and has filled our hearts beyond measure. We’re so grateful for the happiness and joy he has brought us,” she wrote alongside the photo.

“Watching Nick hold our son on his first Father’s Day was such a surreal moment, you’re a wonderful Dad already. So blessed to share my life with you both.”

A new, low-key relationship.

Cummins and George were first linked in 2020, when he was tagged in a photo on her Instagram. It seemed he had joined her and a group of others on a trip to the Kimberley, in Western Australia.

There were also reported rumours at the time that Cummins spent 2020 lockdown isolating with George in NSW.

However, they didn’t make it ‘social media official’ until March 2021, when Cummins shared a photo of himself with his arm around George as they enjoyed a sunset together.

Since then, the pair seemed to have enjoyed many travels around Australia together. They also have a rescue kelpie, Douglas, who featured in their pregnancy announcement photos.

What happened after The Bachelor.

Cummins’ relationship with George has helped him rebuild his public image since his disastrous Bachelor finale in 2018.

The season itself was tumultuous, with Brooke Blurton being a clear frontrunner from early in the game. However, she left the show once she made the top three, feeling as though Cummins couldn’t give her any sign of coming commitment.

Then, at the finale, he remained single instead of beginning a relationship with Brittany Hockley or Sophie Tieman.

“When it happened, the production went into meltdown,” Brittany has since said on the Happy Hour podcast. “You could see it on people’s faces."

“The way they were acting, it was very obvious that most of them were shocked at what just happened."

“I honestly thought it was me at the end with Nick… I mean, I was still with him the night before, at 1am, on a date. We were in a spa, we were having a great time,” Brittany explained.

“You get up to record the finale at 8am, so only a few hours earlier. Everything he had said and did made me think it was me.”

Nick with Brittany Hockley (L) and Sophie Tieman (R). Image: Network 10.

“He wasn’t the greatest to me afterwards,” she also said.

“I think he blamed me a lot for the hate he got from Australia. I don’t think he was expecting Australia to hate him so much.”

After the finale, Cummins went overseas to walk the Kokoda Trail, but was tracked down by A Current Affair, who confronted him with a camera and asked him questions about the finale.

He refused to speak about the show, asking the crew to leave him alone.

“Just don’t hassle me, I’m trying… to chill out. I’m copping enough crap from people like you, mate, so I just want to relax,” he told them.

Feature Image: Instagram.