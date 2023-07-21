Jessica White was in a polyamorous relationship with Nick Cannon. But only he was allowed to date other people.

Nick Cannon has 12 children to six different women — five of his offspring born in 2022 alone - so we aren't really surprised to learn that the comedian, rapper and TV presenter is into polyamorous relationships.

But the murky details of the 42-year-old’s life have been laid bare by his famous ex girlfriend, Jessica White, a former Victoria Secrets model.

In a recent episode of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, the 39-year-old told host Safaree Samuels that she was “kind of getting out” of an eight-year relationship.

“[It was] like polyamorous,” Jessica explained. “I wasn’t allowed to have other partners, but he was.”

When Safaree asked who her famous ex was, the 39-year-old wouldn’t say, but instead showed him a photo.

“Nick Cannon?” Safaree questioned. “That’s my boy! He’s a great guy!”

Later on, Jessica said his reaction didn’t shock her.

“I’m not surprised,” she told producers. “Everybody acts that way when they see a picture of Nick. He is an icon. It’s just, I know him to be somebody different.”

While Jessica has been public about her ex — and the miscarriage they suffered in 2020 which came two weeks before Nick and another of his partners, Brittany Bell, announced their own pregnancy — last month she made shocking allegations against him.

“I went through an emotionally abusive relationship and everybody goes through it,” she told Page Six. “I am just the first person in Hollywood to talk about it, and not try to make a pretty picture of it. I don’t want to be perfect.”

Jessica had also previously said that she was “not ever going back” to Nick.

“I am having so much fun without him and I am better without him,” she told reporters. “And I don’t need all that energy and all that s**t. I am done.”

In a cryptic Instagram post, the model revealed that she had wanted the relationship to work.

“I prayed every day that you’d see me and love me the way that I loved you,” she wrote in the since deleted post. “Maybe you did but just kept it from me during the relationship.

“I walked away with more questions than anything. I don’t know till this day really why current things had to happen.”

In another post Jessica added that she “definitely wasted eight years on trash” and “was insanely loyal to a human who would never in life be the same”.

So, who are ‘good guy’ Nick’s baby mamas?

Mariah Carey.

Nick was married to the singing icon for six years during which they had twins Moroccan and Monroe in April 2011.

Brittany Bell.

During his relationship to the former Miss Guam, the pair had three kids: Golden Sagon in February 2017, Powerful Queen in December 2020, and Rise Messiah in September 2022.

Abby De La Rosa.

Amid his baby-making with Brittany, Nick fathered another set of twins with Abby, a DJ and radio star: Zio Mixolydian and Zillion Heir in June 2021, and Beautiful Zeppelin in November 2022.

Alyssa Scott.

Another one of Nick’s polyamorous girlfriends, Alyssa, who was a model on his sketch comedy show Wild ‘N Out, gave birth to Zen in June 2021, who tragically died six months later. In December 2022, the couple welcomed a daughter, Halo Marie.

Bre Tiesi.

2022 was a busy year for Nick with Bre, also a Wild ‘N Out model, giving birth to Legendary Love in July.

LaNisha Cole.

Rounding out five babies in a year, Nick became a father again in September 2022 with the birth of Onyx Ice to LaNisha, a model and actress.

