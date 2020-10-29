The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday October 30.

French police name suspect in church terrorist attack.

A knife-wielding attacker shouting "Allahu Akbar" has beheaded a woman, and killed two other people in a suspected terrorist act inside the Notre Dame Basilica in the city of Nice, in what French President Emmanuel Macron is describing as an "Islamist terrorist attack".

Authorities have named the church attacker as Brahim Aouissaoui, a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant. He arrived in France earlier this month.

Within hours of the Nice attack, police killed a man who had a threatened passersby with a handgun in Montfavet, near the southern French city of Avignon. He was also shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest), according to radio station Europe 1.

BREAKING: French President Emmanuel Macron says "France is under attack" after three people died in a knife attack in Nice.



Read more: https://t.co/asQVTBST6H pic.twitter.com/9ScEtAqVSb — SkyNews (@SkyNews) October 29, 2020

A member of the Senate of France has publicly stated that one of the victims of the church attack, a woman in her 30s or 40s, managed to escape and took refuge in a nearby bar before succumbing to her stabbing injuries. Her last words were 'tell my children that I love them.'

Authorities have said one of the victims - a woman in her 70s - was "virtually beheaded" inside the church.

The third victim was a man in his 40s or 50s, who died from throat wounds inside the church.

In Saudi Arabia on Thursday, state television reported that a Saudi man had been arrested in the city of Jeddah after attacking and injuring a guard at the French consulate.

The attack is also similar to the beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty in an attack this month in Paris.

France is at an "emergency" alert level and is doubling the number of soldiers deployed across the country after the killings.

