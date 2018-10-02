Mamamia
News
3 million hectares turned to ash: The devastation of the NSW bushfires, as seen from above.
by
Belinda Jepsen
news
The PM is finally coming home. 10-year-old Izzy and hundreds of others have been waiting for him.
news
Geoffrey and Andrew spent hours fighting the NSW bushfires. Last night they lost their lives.
news
To the hundreds of volunteer firefighters who won't get to knock off this Christmas, thank you.
news
Two volunteer firefighters have died fighting an emergency level blaze in south west Sydney, & more in News in 5.
explainer
At the beginning of the year, these women had everything ahead of them.
news
'Like showering in an ashtray.' For 77 days, an entire NSW town has had no clean drinking water.
true crime
Lois Riess' husband was found shot dead in a bathroom. Weeks later, so was her lookalike.
explainer
A risk to thousands of animals: The "horror show" of drilling the Great Australian Bight.
news
Donald Trump has become the third US president in history to be impeached.
opinion
OPINION: If our Prime Minister was a woman, his family holiday would be unthinkable.
new episode
The Quicky
Pell, Epstein, Trump... The Secret To Surviving A Year Of Scandal
Pell, Epstein, Trump... The Secret To Surviving A Year Of Scandal
The Quicky
The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas
Mamamia Out Loud
The Robert Mueller Report
Tell Me Its Going To Be Ok
news
Tuesday was Australia's hottest day on record with an average temperature 40.9C, & more in News in 5.
Gemma Bath
news
"I can never forgive you." Yesterday, a 13-year-old girl bravely faced her attacker in court.
Gemma Bath
explainer
The myth of "abortion reversal" landed three women in hospital.
Jessie Stephens
news
Jesse and his family were in New Zealand to celebrate his dad's birthday. He is the only survivor.
Gemma Bath
True Crime
true crime
Lois Riess' husband was found shot dead in a bathroom. Weeks later, so was her lookalike.
true crime
Security footage shows who killed Missy Bevers. Three years on, no one has been caught.
true crime
"Ireland's Madeleine McCann." Inside the disappearance of six-year-old Irish girl Mary Boyle.
true crime
"Killed them all." Robert Durst was still wearing a mic when he uttered an alleged confession.
true crime
Henry Lee Lucas confessed to killing 600 people. But he was lying.
true crime
Marguerite Edwards said one night, "our life is too perfect." The next day, she was murdered.
true crime
Screams at night and an expressionless killer: What we learnt from the Claremont murder trial.
true crime
Finally found: It took 30 years to solve the mystery of what happened to Ursula Barwick.
true crime
A bloodstained club and 'hiding' for 5 minutes: What we know about Theo Hayez's disappearance.
true crime
The Claremont killings: The murder mystery that paralysed Perth.
true crime
In 2001, Bradley Murdoch murdered Peter Falconio. Peter's girlfriend almost took the blame.
true crime
"Go die." Inyoung You sent her boyfriend 47,000 text messages. Then he ended his own life.
true crime
In 1977, Suzanne and Susan were killed in their Easey Street home. The case remains unsolved.
true crime
After 2.8 million people signed a petition, Rodney Reed's execution has been delayed.
true crime
At 17, Sarah Moore was kicked out of The Family cult. She would never lead a normal life.
true crime
Anne Hamilton-Byrne adopted dozens of children. Then she starved, drugged and beat them.
true crime
A Mexican cartel and a polygamous cult have been feuding for years. Now nine people are dead.
true crime
"I'm growing up." Quanne convinced her parents to let her walk to school. Then she vanished.
true crime
Unravel: Snowball – The real faces behind the gripping true crime podcast.
true crime
Wallace Souza hosted a popular true crime show. Police believe he killed people for ratings.
opinion
OPINION: If our Prime Minister was a woman, his family holiday would be unthinkable.
Holly Wainwright
opinion
"My entire life I've been asked: how Aboriginal are you? The answer is always the same."
Marlee Silva
opinion
Five years on: "If violence against women was taken seriously, the Sydney siege would never have happened."
Caitlin Bishop
opinion
An open letter to the Prime Minister, from a firefighter's wife.
Meg McGowan
Explainer
explainer
At the beginning of the year, these women had everything ahead of them.
explainer
A risk to thousands of animals: The "horror show" of drilling the Great Australian Bight.
explainer
The myth of "abortion reversal" landed three women in hospital.
explainer
'Is bushfire smoke the new normal?' All your questions, answered.
explainer
The question everyone's asking after White Island: Why were people allowed on the volcano?
explainer
Experts say we need "urgent action" on climate change. Here's how we do that.
explainer
Grace Millane’s trial exposes a dark trend in media coverage of violence against women.
explainer
"The greatest disappearing act known to man": The hunt for Ghislaine Maxwell.
explainer
A 'dark glistening wave' and 116 children buried alive: The true story of The Crown's Aberfan disaster.
explainer
Fact vs. fiction: Let's get to the bottom of what's true and what's not about the bushfires.
explainer
Plan, pack, prepare: What to do, wear and pack if you're forced to quickly flee a bushfire.
explainer
Ahead of the 2019 Melbourne Cup, here’s the reality of horse racing in Australia.
explainer
'Can my kid dress up as Moana?' The dos and don'ts of Halloween in 2019.
explainer
Kristine was charged with abandoning her adopted daughter. She claims she's a 22yo scammer.
explainer
Who is Caroline Calloway? What you need to know about the infamous influencer.
explainer
"Please, just heal me or kill me." A gay conversion therapy survivor shares his story.
explainer
Priya watched as her fiancé, and five other men, were burned alive. The lives Tamils are fleeing from.
explainer
What on earth is Tiktok? The social media app everyone under 20 seems to be on.
explainer
People can't stop watching this video of Bill Hader morphing into Tom Cruise.
explainer
"We spend zero dollars on food." Newstart has mum-of-five Leah living off $320 a fortnight.
politics
"He loved Hazel and he was perpetually unfaithful." Blanche d'Alpuget on falling in love with Bob Hawke.
Brielle Burns
politics
Mr Morrison, I lost my home to bushfire. Your thoughts and prayers are not enough.
The Conversation
politics
Just 18 things Alan Jones has said that are far worse than Jacinda Ardern calling him a 'git'.
Chelsea McLaughlin
politics
She climbed 40m then had to... slide down: Mamamia recaps Pauline Hanson's trip to Uluru.
Chelsea McLaughlin
Sports
sports
5am workouts and school drop-offs: 24 hours in the life of footy star Corban McGregor.
sports
'You scored off the back of that...' The tense question that hung over the NRL Grand Final.
sports
Andrew Johns is still yet to stand up for Erin Molan. But his ex-wife has.
sports
Allyson Felix has won more gold medals than Usain Bolt. She also gave birth 10 months ago.
sports
"We are in trouble." Tayla Harris' phenomenal kick just left a lot of men gobsmacked.
sports
"Devastating for our family." The family tragedy GWS Giants star Toby Greene is thinking about today.
sports
"I was called Mamber at school." Amber Pilley on challenging stereotypes about elite female athletes.
sports
When Susie O'Neill had the biggest 'failure' of her career, thousands were cheering.
sports
In 2015, Bianca Andreescu wrote herself a cheque for winning the US Open. This week, she won it.
sports
"I did the NRL's Voice Against Violence training. Here's what I learned."
sports
Today, Jarrad McVeigh plays his last AFL match. It's also the anniversary of the day his daughter died.
sports
Aussies held their breath watching Steve Smith cop a ball to the head. We've been there before.
sports
On the weekend Israel Folau found out that he is, in fact, replaceable.
sports
There are four types of players in every teenage girl's sports team.
sports
"I'll fight to get myself back." Shayna Jack breaks her silence over swimming ban.
sports
"They watch the wee come out." What it's really like to be drug-tested as an athlete.
sports
Australia can protest drug cheats. But we might want to look in our own backyard first.
sports
Australian swimmer Shayna Jack hit with maximum four-year ban for failed drug test.
sports
A week after Mack Horton's doping protest, an Australian swimmer has failed a drug test.
sports
Mack Horton was furious so he launched a protest on the podium. Maybe he shouldn't have.
Joshua Coombes started cutting hair for people sleeping rough. It became a global movement.
A record-breaking heatwave is making its way across Australia with temperatures set to exceed 40C, & more in News in 5.
OPINION: 'Mobile phone bans are making our kids irrelevant in the world they're growing into.'
A very serious investigation into where the bloody hell Prime Minister Scott Morrison is.
"My entire life I've been asked: how Aboriginal are you? The answer is always the same."
Harvey Weinstein gave an interview from his plush, private hospital room. Here are the 4 most bizarre moments.
"The most infectious laugh." Former Triple M radio host Sammy Power has died aged 55.
Empty cabins and a crying captain: What it was like on Ovation of the Seas after White Island.
"Debt has doubled." Leigh Sales confronts Josh Frydenberg over the struggling economy, & more in News in 5.
Exactly what Australians would be allowed to say and do if the Religious Discrimination Bill is passed.
"He chose to stay, to look after mum." Tori Johnson's final act was one of profound compassion.
We're 16 days into summer. Here are 16 photos from around Australia at the moment.
In 2017, 'Cocaine Cassie' dominated headlines for months. Now she's engaged.
An entire village wiped out & a 'perfect cocktail' for disaster: The history of White Island.
Five years on: "If violence against women was taken seriously, the Sydney siege would never have happened."
NSW man dies in a Sydney hospital as the White Island death toll rises to 16, & more in News in 5.
A 21-year-old Melbourne woman has been named as the ninth Australian White Island victim.
Security footage shows who killed Missy Bevers. Three years on, no one has been caught.
This morning, a military team risked their lives to bring the White Island victims home.
There's a real-life story behind why we have Amber Alerts, and it begins with a little girl in 1996.
The risky mission to retrieve the bodies still on White Island is underway, & more in News in 5.
An open letter to the Prime Minister, from a firefighter's wife.
If you want to help our firefighters battling the bushfires, this is what they need from you.
'I'm asking for a pardon.' The desperate request of a volcano victim's brother.
Nine friends from Coffs Harbour boarded a cruise to New Zealand. Three will never come home.
Wagga Wagga, Mackay, and Launceston: We now have a list of Australia's most generous towns.
Two Sydney school boys are among the seven Australians named as victims of White Island, & more in News in 5.
The 60 good news stories you probably missed in 2019.
"Ireland's Madeleine McCann." Inside the disappearance of six-year-old Irish girl Mary Boyle.
'Is bushfire smoke the new normal?' All your questions, answered.
Five years on: The Lindt Cafe Siege in images.
The question everyone's asking after White Island: Why were people allowed on the volcano?
Too burnt to speak and scenes like Chernobyl: What we know about the White Island eruption.
A Brisbane mother and daughter are the first confirmed Australian victims from White Island.
Adelaide mum found alive in hospital, as White Island death toll rises to six, & more in News in 5.
Breathing issues and fatigue: Exactly how bushfire smoke could be affecting your pets.
As NSW burns, 150,000 people have called for Sydney's NYE fireworks to be cancelled.
34, female and progressive: This is Finland's new prime minister, Sanna Marin.
Red Cross has released the names of over 20 Australians reported 'missing' on White Island, & more in News in 5.
'We're resuscitating kids all morning.' How two accidental deaths sparked a measles epidemic.
