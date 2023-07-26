'I couldn't wait for "golden hour" with my newborn. But it was hours before I met him at all.'

The sheer volume of advice pressed upon expectant mothers is, frankly, overwhelming. Not only is the tidal wave of information near-impossible to process, it’s also highly contradictory. What one Instagram sleep consultant swears by is exactly what your best friend’s IBCLC told her not to do.

But there’s one thing that everyone seems to agree on, and it’s dominating messaging from TikTok to midwives to group chats to hospitals: the hour of skin-to-skin contact after a baby is born – dubbed the “golden hour” – is absolutely critical for mum and baby’s health, bonding and wellbeing, and they should spend it uninterrupted unless absolutely necessary.

Experts go so far as to say that the golden hour improves breastfeeding success rates and is critical for mother and child bonding “even years down the road”. I have no reason to doubt the medical evidence, but even putting it aside, prioritising the “golden hour” just makes sense. What mother, having waiting months and months to meet her child, wants to be separated from them in those precious first moments?

Well, presumably, no mother.

But some don’t get a choice.