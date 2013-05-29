Eddie McGuire apologises for Adam Goodes comments.

Collingwood Football Club president Eddie McGuire has apologised for the comments he made about Sydney Footballer Adam Goodes on breakfast radio. Mr McGuire reportedly made a reference to Adam Goodes and the King Kong musical. It comes after Goodes had a 13-year-old girl escorted out of last Friday night’s football game for calling him an “ape”.

Speaking to the media this afternoon, Eddie McGuire described the gaffe as a “slip of the tongue mistake that I didn’t even realise I’d made.” McGuire said he called Adam to apologise after the show went to air. “Adam was really upset. I don’t think he felt vilified, because he knows me.”

“Regardless of the situation, I apologise to Adam Goodes and the indigenous population…I absolutely stand for equality”

Also in news today…

1. A newborn baby in China has been rescued from a sewer pipe after it was apparently flushed down a toilet in an apartment block’s public restrooms. The two-day-old baby boy was found after neighbours heard crying and noticed a tiny foot in a ceramic bowl. The fire brigade was called but when they couldn’t pull the boy out they were forced to remove the section of the pipe and take it to the hospital. The baby – whose placenta was still attached when it was eventually freed – is now in a stable condition and authorities have appealed for the boys parents to come forward.

Warning: This footage is quite graphic.

2. A man who was being investigated for terrorism offenses has been arrested in Sydney after he allegedly threatened an intelligence officer. Twenty-three-year-old Milad Bin Ahmad Shah al-Ahmadzai appeared in court yesterday charged with threatening serious harm to an official. He was denied bail. Mr Al-Ahmadzai allegedly threatened the officical saying, “I’m gonna crack your neck” and “Come near my family again, I’m gonna slit your throat.”

3. The controversial ‘no jab, no play’ legislation has been passed through the NSW cabinet. This means that children who haven’t been fully vaccinated will be banned from childcare centres if their parents have not registered for exemption. Under the new laws, child care centres could also be fined if they allow kids who aren’t immunised to be in attendance. You can read more about the legislation here.

4. Air New Zealand has copped criticism this week after the company refused to employ a woman because she had a tattoo. Claire Nathan said the airline would not take the employment process any further after they found out about her ta moko, which is a Maori tattooing. “I thought that they would be quite proud to have someone with a ta moko working and representing New Zealand. [But it’s] not the case. [It] was the total opposite,” Ms Nathan said.