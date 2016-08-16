Prepare yourselves: Urban Decay is launching a new Naked palette.

It’s time to get Naked. Again.

Urban Decay, the brand largely responsible for making us all obsessed with being nude (on our EYES, people – mind out of the gutter) have just made a major announcement.

They’re releasing a new Naked palette.

WEEEEEEEEEE!

Called Naked: Ultimate Basics, it’s the seventh palette in the brand’s popular Naked collection – but there’s one major difference that sets it apart from the rest.

There’s no shimmer, no sparkle and no glitter – the theme of the 12 shades is matte.

via GIPHY

The collection of matte neutrals covers all your basic needs from pinks, peaches and browns to a cool blue, burnt orange and reddy-brown.

The only exception to the matte rule is the inclusion of one demi-matte colour designed to be used for strobing.

If past palettes are anything to go by, you can expect the shadows to be pigmented, buttery and blend like a dream. It also comes complete with a dual-ended brush designed to make your shadows smokey.

Watch: We have a play with the Urban Decay Spectrum Palette. Post continues after video.

The signature rectangular palette shape has also been replaced by a sleek gold square design.

So why the major shift for this new release? Well, apart from keeping up with trends and offering something new, Ultimate Basics is largely the result of the brand actually listening to what fans wanted. It’s simple to use and contains all of those basic colours you can wear every day.

The palette will hit US stores and online September 18, which means it will hopefully hit our shores via Mecca not long after.

With the other palettes sitting at around the $83, you can probably expect a similar price tag.

After all, you can never have too many nude palettes, can you?

Image: Instagram/UrbanDecayCosmetics