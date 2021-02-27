Every single TV show and movie dropping on Stan in March 2021.

Next month, we farewell summer.

While for most of us, that's sad news (goodbye beach days and balmy nights), it does provide us with the perfect excuse to stay inside, rug up and watch TV.

Australian streaming service Stan has announced their new arrivals for March 2021, and my goodness, it's a good lineup. There will be new releases, original series, returning TV shows and beloved movies that are ready for your consumption.

Here are our four top picks, plus everything else coming to Stan in March 2021.

City on a Hill, season two.

Image: Stan.

If you've finished Your Honor and need something just as intense to watch next, City on a Hill is for you.

The Boston-set crime thriller follows corrupt but beloved FBI agent Jackie Rohr (played by Golden Globe winner Kevin Bacon) and assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (played by Aldis Hodge), as they form an "unlikely alliance" to bring down armed robbers in Charlestown.

The executive producers of the series are Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (the idea for the show actually came from Affleck), so it must be good. Plus, season one is already on Stan so we can binge the entire thing before season two arrives on March 29.

Watch the trailer for City on a Hill below. Post continues after video.

Head High

Image: Stan.

If you're after something a little less intense, we suggest Head High.

The brand new Kiwi drama centres around a struggling working-class family and their rising school rugby stars, Mana and Tai. With help from their stepfather coach Vince and local cop mum Renee, the boys work towards their dream of someday wearing the black jersey.

The six drama-packed, easily bingeable episodes are perfect to devour over a weekend. Plus, they've already dropped on Stan.

Bridge and Tunnel

Image: Stan.

Starring Aussie actress Caitlin Stasey, Bridge and Tunnel is the perfect coming-of-age drama to sink your teeth into.

Written and directed by Edward Burns (you'll recognise his face), the six-part series follows a group of Long Island university graduates who set out to pursue their dreams in 1980s New York.

The story centres around Jimmy (played by Sam Vartholomeos), a photographer who's landed a job with National Geographic in Alaska. Two weeks before the job begins, Jimmy returns home to Long Island and reconnects with his friends and his on-again/off-again girlfriend Jill (played by Stasey).

All six episodes will be available on Stan from March 1.

Shirley

Image: Stan.

Based on the acclaimed novel by Susan Scarf Merrell, Shirley tells the story of a famous horror writer Shirley Jackson (played by Elizabeth Moss) who finds inspiration for her next book after she and her husband Stanley Hyman (played by Michael Stuhlbarg) take in a young couple.

You can watch the gripping psychological thriller on Stan from March 4.

Here's the full list of everything else coming to Stan in March 2021:

March 1, 2021

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 3

The Circus: Season 6, Episode 8 – Midseason finale

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 9

Bridge and Tunnel: Season 1, Episode 6 – Final

Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine: Season 1, Episode 2

Churchill

The Affair: Season 5

Mother’s Day

Shaun the Sheep – The Movie

American Ultra

March 2, 2021

My First Summer

All American: Season 3, Episode 7

Sick of It: Season 2

A Son

Geography Club

March 3, 2021

Deerskin

Secret Safari: Into the Wild: Season 1

An American Werewolf In London

Emo: The Musical

The Last Goldfish

March 4, 2021

Shirley

A Murder of Crows: Season 1

Inheritance

This Town

Unstoppable: Bethany Hamilton

Lilting

Vida (2016)

March 5, 2021

Manhunt: Deadly Games: Season 1

Walker: Season 1, Episode 7

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 8

Clarice: Season 1, Episode 4

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 10

Back To The Future

Back To The Future II

Back To The Future III

52 Tuesdays

Coby

March 6, 2021

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 9

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 9

Pride

March 7, 2021

Mamma Mia!

March 8 2021

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 11

Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine: Season 1, Episode 3

Final

The Wall

Farewell to the Night

March 9, 2021

Bill and Ted Face the Music

All American: Season 3, Episode 8

Suntan

March 10, 2021

She Dies Tomorrow

Oldboy

March 11, 2021

Cryptid: Season 1

Litigante

Delfin

March 12, 2021

Walker: Season 1, Episode 8

Clarice: Season 1, Episode 5

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 9

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 12

March 13, 2021

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 10

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 10

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World

March 14, 2021

My Best Friend’s Girl

The Legend Of Baron To’A

March 15, 2021

Schindler’s List

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 13

My Murderer and Me: Season 1

Only Cloud Knows

March 16, 2021

All American: Season 3, Episode 9

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode

The Way Of The Gun

March 17, 2021

Steve Jobs

Black Hands: Season 1

Fagara

An Old Mistress

March 18, 2021

The Disappearance: Season 1

One Man & His Shoes

Close to the Enemy: Season 1

March 19, 2021

The Greasy Strangler

Walker: Season 1, Episode 9

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 10

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 14

Save Me: Season 1 & 2

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

March 20, 2021

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 11

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 11

Dirty Dancing (1987)

March 21, 2021

Open Water

March 22, 2021

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 15

Crimson Peak

Dirty Like an Angel

March 23, 2021

Guns Akimbo

The Wild Goose Lake

March 24, 2021

Carlito’s Way

LFO

March 25, 2021

Safe House: Seasons 1 – 2

Raw

March 26, 2021

Walker: Season 1, Episode 10

Between Black and Blue: Season 1

Gods of Egypt

Sumergible

March 27, 2021

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 12

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 12

Bean

March 28, 2021

Monster’s Ball

March 29, 2021

City on a Hill: Season 2, Episode 1

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 7

Outback

A Very Brady Sequel

Antibirth

March 30, 2021

The Last Witch Hunter

I Am Not a Serial Killer

Haifa Street

March 31, 2021

E.T.,The Extra-Terrestrial

Starry Eyes

Feature Image: Stan.