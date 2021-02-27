Every single TV show and movie dropping on Stan in March 2021.

Next month, we farewell summer.
While for most of us, that's sad news (goodbye beach days and balmy nights), it does provide us with the perfect excuse to stay inside, rug up and watch TV.
Australian streaming service Stan has announced their new arrivals for March 2021, and my goodness, it's a good lineup. There will be new releases, original series, returning TV shows and beloved movies that are ready for your consumption.
Here are our four top picks, plus everything else coming to Stan in March 2021.
City on a Hill, season two.
If you've finished Your Honor and need something just as intense to watch next, City on a Hill is for you.
The Boston-set crime thriller follows corrupt but beloved FBI agent Jackie Rohr (played by Golden Globe winner Kevin Bacon) and assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (played by Aldis Hodge), as they form an "unlikely alliance" to bring down armed robbers in Charlestown.
The executive producers of the series are Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (the idea for the show actually came from Affleck), so it must be good. Plus, season one is already on Stan so we can binge the entire thing before season two arrives on March 29.
Watch the trailer for City on a Hill below. Post continues after video.
Head High
If you're after something a little less intense, we suggest Head High.
The brand new Kiwi drama centres around a struggling working-class family and their rising school rugby stars, Mana and Tai. With help from their stepfather coach Vince and local cop mum Renee, the boys work towards their dream of someday wearing the black jersey.
The six drama-packed, easily bingeable episodes are perfect to devour over a weekend. Plus, they've already dropped on Stan.
Bridge and Tunnel
Starring Aussie actress Caitlin Stasey, Bridge and Tunnel is the perfect coming-of-age drama to sink your teeth into.
Written and directed by Edward Burns (you'll recognise his face), the six-part series follows a group of Long Island university graduates who set out to pursue their dreams in 1980s New York.
The story centres around Jimmy (played by Sam Vartholomeos), a photographer who's landed a job with National Geographic in Alaska. Two weeks before the job begins, Jimmy returns home to Long Island and reconnects with his friends and his on-again/off-again girlfriend Jill (played by Stasey).
All six episodes will be available on Stan from March 1.
Shirley
Based on the acclaimed novel by Susan Scarf Merrell, Shirley tells the story of a famous horror writer Shirley Jackson (played by Elizabeth Moss) who finds inspiration for her next book after she and her husband Stanley Hyman (played by Michael Stuhlbarg) take in a young couple.
You can watch the gripping psychological thriller on Stan from March 4.
Here's the full list of everything else coming to Stan in March 2021:
March 1, 2021
The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 3
The Circus: Season 6, Episode 8 – Midseason finale
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 9
Bridge and Tunnel: Season 1, Episode 6 – Final
Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine: Season 1, Episode 2
Churchill
The Affair: Season 5
Mother’s Day
Shaun the Sheep – The Movie
American Ultra
March 2, 2021
My First Summer
All American: Season 3, Episode 7
Sick of It: Season 2
A Son
Geography Club
March 3, 2021
Deerskin
Secret Safari: Into the Wild: Season 1
An American Werewolf In London
Emo: The Musical
The Last Goldfish
March 4, 2021
Shirley
A Murder of Crows: Season 1
Inheritance
This Town
Unstoppable: Bethany Hamilton
Lilting
Vida (2016)
March 5, 2021
Manhunt: Deadly Games: Season 1
Walker: Season 1, Episode 7
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 8
Clarice: Season 1, Episode 4
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 10
Back To The Future
Back To The Future II
Back To The Future III
52 Tuesdays
Coby
March 6, 2021
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 9
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 9
Pride
March 7, 2021
Mamma Mia!
March 8 2021
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 11
Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine: Season 1, Episode 3
Final
The Wall
Farewell to the Night
March 9, 2021
Bill and Ted Face the Music
All American: Season 3, Episode 8
Suntan
March 10, 2021
She Dies Tomorrow
Oldboy
March 11, 2021
Cryptid: Season 1
Litigante
Delfin
March 12, 2021
Walker: Season 1, Episode 8
Clarice: Season 1, Episode 5
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 9
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 12
March 13, 2021
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 10
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 10
Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World
March 14, 2021
My Best Friend’s Girl
The Legend Of Baron To’A
March 15, 2021
Schindler’s List
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 13
My Murderer and Me: Season 1
Only Cloud Knows
March 16, 2021
All American: Season 3, Episode 9
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode
The Way Of The Gun
March 17, 2021
Steve Jobs
Black Hands: Season 1
Fagara
An Old Mistress
March 18, 2021
The Disappearance: Season 1
One Man & His Shoes
Close to the Enemy: Season 1
March 19, 2021
The Greasy Strangler
Walker: Season 1, Episode 9
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 10
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 14
Save Me: Season 1 & 2
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
March 20, 2021
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 11
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 11
Dirty Dancing (1987)
March 21, 2021
Open Water
March 22, 2021
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 15
Crimson Peak
Dirty Like an Angel
March 23, 2021
Guns Akimbo
The Wild Goose Lake
March 24, 2021
Carlito’s Way
LFO
March 25, 2021
Safe House: Seasons 1 – 2
Raw
March 26, 2021
Walker: Season 1, Episode 10
Between Black and Blue: Season 1
Gods of Egypt
Sumergible
March 27, 2021
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 12
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 12
Bean
March 28, 2021
Monster’s Ball
March 29, 2021
City on a Hill: Season 2, Episode 1
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 7
Outback
A Very Brady Sequel
Antibirth
March 30, 2021
The Last Witch Hunter
I Am Not a Serial Killer
Haifa Street
March 31, 2021
E.T.,The Extra-Terrestrial
Starry Eyes
Feature Image: Stan.