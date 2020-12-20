Every single TV show and movie dropping on Stan in January 2021.

Pour yourself a tea and grab some popcorn, we now know what will be keeping us occupied in January 2021.
Next month, Stan will be dropping some brilliant TV shows and films to keep us entertained all month long, in a time when our need for escapism is particularly high thanks to the, um, pandemic.
In 2021, will be a new original series, returning TV shows and beloved movies that are ready for a re-watch.
Here are the top four releases, plus everything else.
Bump
There is nothing we need more on the first day of the new year than a funny and easy-to-watch show.
Bump, one of the streaming service's growing list of Australian originals, will be released on New Year's Day.
The series centres around Oly, portrayed by new talent Nathalie Morris, who plays an ambitious and high-achieving teenage girl who has a surprise baby.
Oly knows exactly where she wants to go in life, with an ambitious 10-year plan all mapped out. She wants top HSC marks, to study international relations at university, work for the UN and well, basically save the world. Nothing too hard.
What she didn't expect, though, was to have a baby in Year 11. Across 10 episodes, we follow Oly through all the issues this brings for her and Santiago's families, friendships and relationships.
Watch the trailer for 'Bump' here. Post continues below.
Gossip Girl
Hello Upper East Siders, Gossip Girl is returning to our screens.
It’s hard to believe it’s been 13 years since Gossip Girl first hit our screens. From the secret scandals to the entangled love triangles, it didn’t take long for our teenage minds to become seriously obsessed with the complicated lives of a group of New York high school students.
The hit 2000s show followed the lives of the teenagers, most notably Serena (played by Blake Lively) and her best friend Blair (played by Leighton Meester). Oh, and there was a mysterious blogger who somehow knew everyone’s secrets and liked to expose them.
Every single episode of the original series is dropping on Stan on January 1, 2021, making it the perfect series to binge-watch over the Summer holiday.
RuPaul's Drag Race, Season 13
A new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race is finally here.
The Emmy-winning show is back for it’s thirteenth season and the first episode is available to watch on Stan on January 2, 2021.
With host and producer RuPaul at the helm, the new season will see thirteen new drag queens vie for the title of ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar’.
The season was filmed in August 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Purge
The Purge is a 2013 horror film that follows what happens when a society is given 12-hours free of all legal punishment, including for rape, murder and theft.
The dystopian action horror film stars Ethan Hawke and is a favourite for thriller fans. It was particularly popular when it hit cinemas, earning a total of US $89.3 million worldwide.
Here's the full list of everything else coming to Stan in January 2021. Enjoy binge-watching!
January 1, 2021
Bump: Season 1 - Premiere
The Watch: Season 1, Episode 1 - Premiere
The Railway Man
Strangerland
Jurassic World
Arrival
Shark Tale
Gossip Girl: Seasons 1 - 6
January 2, 2021
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 1 - Premiere
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 1 - Premiere
McQueen: The Lost Film - Premiere
8 Mile
Euphoria
January 3, 2021
Power Book II: Ghost - Season 1, Episode 10 - Season Finale
Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 5
Babe
Babe: Pig In The City
Sex On The Beach
January 4, 2021
The Watch: Season 1, Episode 2
Jaws
Submission
January 5, 2021
Patrick Melrose: Season 1
January 6, 2021
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 1 - Premiere
The Purge
The Purge: Anarchy
The Hateful Eight
January 7, 2021
King Lear
Graves: Seasons 1-2
January 8, 2021
Walker Texas Ranger: Seasons 1 - 8
The 40 Year-Old Virgin
Lou Andreas-Salomé, The Audacity to be Free
January 9, 2021
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 2
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 2
Inglourious Basterds
January 10, 2021
Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 6
Our Baby: A Modern Miracle
A Happening Of Monumental Proportions
January 11, 2021
The Watch: Season 1, Episode 3
The Circus: Season 6, Episode 1 - Premiere
The American President
The Game
January 12, 2021
Game Face: Season 2
City of Lies
Winter
January 13, 2021
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 2
Goon: The Last of the Enforcers
A Real Young Girl
January 14, 2021
Search Party: Season 4, Episodes 1 - 3 - Premiere
Jamestown: Seasons 1-3
Trainwreck
Lazy Susan
Wendy
Yomeddine
January 15, 2021
RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 1 - Premiere
Survivor's Remorse: Seasons 1 - 4
Untouchable
Red Joan
Homeward
January 16, 2021
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 3
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode
Battleship
The Green Ray
January 17, 2021
Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 7
Shopping For A New Penis
The School
The Truth
January 18, 2021
The Watch: Season 1, Episode 4
The Circus: Season 6, Episode 2
The Last Prosecco
January 19, 2021
All American: Season 3, Episode 1 - Premiere
Ali G Indahouse
Euphoria
January 20, 2021
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 3
Crash: Seasons 1-2
Daughter of Mine
January 21, 2021
Search Party: Season 4, Episodes 4 - 6
Grand Party Hotel: Season 1
Reflections in the Dust
Verdict
January 22, 2021
Walker: Season 1, Episode 1 - Premiere
RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 2
Bad Neighbours
January 23, 2021
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 4
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode
Britannia: Season 1
Snow White And The Huntsman
January 24, 2021
Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 8
Truth and Justice
January 25, 2021
The Watch: Season 1, Episode 5
The Circus: Season 6, Episode 3
Houdini (Miniseries)
January 26, 2021
All American: Season 3, Episode 2
Savage
Life, Itself (2018)
Paper Man (Miniseries)
True Believers (Miniseries)
January 27, 2021
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 4
Fig Tree
January 28, 2021
Search Party: Season 4, Episodes 7 - 10 - Final
Twelve Monkeys
January 29, 2021
Walker: Season 1, Episode 2
RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 3
Boss: Seasons 1 - 2
Chaos Walking
January 30, 2021
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 5
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 5
Just Like Heaven
January 31, 2021
Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 9
The Ring Finger
