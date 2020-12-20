Every single TV show and movie dropping on Stan in January 2021.

Pour yourself a tea and grab some popcorn, we now know what will be keeping us occupied in January 2021.

Next month, Stan will be dropping some brilliant TV shows and films to keep us entertained all month long, in a time when our need for escapism is particularly high thanks to the, um, pandemic.

In 2021, will be a new original series, returning TV shows and beloved movies that are ready for a re-watch.

Here are the top four releases, plus everything else.

Bump

Bump will be new to Stan in January 2021. Image: Stan.

There is nothing we need more on the first day of the new year than a funny and easy-to-watch show.

Bump, one of the streaming service's growing list of Australian originals, will be released on New Year's Day.

The series centres around Oly, portrayed by new talent Nathalie Morris, who plays an ambitious and high-achieving teenage girl who has a surprise baby.

Oly knows exactly where she wants to go in life, with an ambitious 10-year plan all mapped out. She wants top HSC marks, to study international relations at university, work for the UN and well, basically save the world. Nothing too hard.

What she didn't expect, though, was to have a baby in Year 11. Across 10 episodes, we follow Oly through all the issues this brings for her and Santiago's families, friendships and relationships.

Watch the trailer for 'Bump' here. Post continues below.

Gossip Girl

Gossip Girl is coming to Stan in January 2021. Image: Stan.

Hello Upper East Siders, Gossip Girl is returning to our screens.

It’s hard to believe it’s been 13 years since Gossip Girl first hit our screens. From the secret scandals to the entangled love triangles, it didn’t take long for our teenage minds to become seriously obsessed with the complicated lives of a group of New York high school students.

The hit 2000s show followed the lives of the teenagers, most notably Serena (played by Blake Lively) and her best friend Blair (played by Leighton Meester). Oh, and there was a mysterious blogger who somehow knew everyone’s secrets and liked to expose them.

Every single episode of the original series is dropping on Stan on January 1, 2021, making it the perfect series to binge-watch over the Summer holiday.

RuPaul's Drag Race, Season 13

A new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race is finally here.

The Emmy-winning show is back for it’s thirteenth season and the first episode is available to watch on Stan on January 2, 2021.

With host and producer RuPaul at the helm, the new season will see thirteen new drag queens vie for the title of ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar’.

The season was filmed in August 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Purge

The Purge is a 2013 horror film that is coming to Stan in January, 2021.. Image: Stan.

The Purge is a 2013 horror film that follows what happens when a society is given 12-hours free of all legal punishment, including for rape, murder and theft.

The dystopian action horror film stars Ethan Hawke and is a favourite for thriller fans. It was particularly popular when it hit cinemas, earning a total of US $89.3 million worldwide.

Here's the full list of everything else coming to Stan in January 2021. Enjoy binge-watching!

January 1, 2021

Bump: Season 1 - Premiere

The Watch: Season 1, Episode 1 - Premiere

The Railway Man

Strangerland

Jurassic World

Arrival

Shark Tale

Gossip Girl: Seasons 1 - 6

January 2, 2021

RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 1 - Premiere

RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 1 - Premiere

McQueen: The Lost Film - Premiere

8 Mile

Euphoria

January 3, 2021

Power Book II: Ghost - Season 1, Episode 10 - Season Finale

Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 5

Babe

Babe: Pig In The City

Sex On The Beach

January 4, 2021

The Watch: Season 1, Episode 2

Jaws

Submission

January 5, 2021

Patrick Melrose: Season 1

January 6, 2021

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 1 - Premiere

The Purge

The Purge: Anarchy

The Hateful Eight

January 7, 2021

King Lear

Graves: Seasons 1-2

January 8, 2021

Walker Texas Ranger: Seasons 1 - 8

The 40 Year-Old Virgin

Lou Andreas-Salomé, The Audacity to be Free



January 9, 2021

RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 2

RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 2

Inglourious Basterds

January 10, 2021

Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 6

Our Baby: A Modern Miracle

A Happening Of Monumental Proportions

January 11, 2021

The Watch: Season 1, Episode 3

The Circus: Season 6, Episode 1 - Premiere

The American President

The Game

January 12, 2021

Game Face: Season 2

City of Lies

Winter

January 13, 2021

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 2

Goon: The Last of the Enforcers

A Real Young Girl

January 14, 2021

Search Party: Season 4, Episodes 1 - 3 - Premiere

Jamestown: Seasons 1-3

Trainwreck

Lazy Susan

Wendy

Yomeddine

January 15, 2021

RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 1 - Premiere

Survivor's Remorse: Seasons 1 - 4

Untouchable

Red Joan

Homeward

January 16, 2021

RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 3

RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode

Battleship

The Green Ray

January 17, 2021

Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 7

Shopping For A New Penis

The School

The Truth

January 18, 2021

The Watch: Season 1, Episode 4

The Circus: Season 6, Episode 2

The Last Prosecco

January 19, 2021

All American: Season 3, Episode 1 - Premiere

Ali G Indahouse

Euphoria

January 20, 2021

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 3

Crash: Seasons 1-2

Daughter of Mine

January 21, 2021

Search Party: Season 4, Episodes 4 - 6

Grand Party Hotel: Season 1

Reflections in the Dust

Verdict

January 22, 2021

Walker: Season 1, Episode 1 - Premiere

RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 2

Bad Neighbours

January 23, 2021

RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 4

RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode

Britannia: Season 1

Snow White And The Huntsman

January 24, 2021

Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 8

Truth and Justice

January 25, 2021

The Watch: Season 1, Episode 5

The Circus: Season 6, Episode 3

Houdini (Miniseries)

January 26, 2021

All American: Season 3, Episode 2

Savage

Life, Itself (2018)

Paper Man (Miniseries)

True Believers (Miniseries)

January 27, 2021

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 4

Fig Tree

January 28, 2021

Search Party: Season 4, Episodes 7 - 10 - Final

Twelve Monkeys

January 29, 2021

Walker: Season 1, Episode 2

RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 3

Boss: Seasons 1 - 2

Chaos Walking

January 30, 2021

RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 5

RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 5

Just Like Heaven

January 31, 2021

Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 9

The Ring Finger

Feature image: Stan.

