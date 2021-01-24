Boil the kettle and put your feet up.

Australian streaming service Stan has announced their new arrivals for February 2021, and we now know how we will be spending all of our free time for the foreseeable future.

There will be new releases, original series, returning TV shows and beloved movies that are ready for your consumption.

Here's every TV show and movie coming to Stan this November.

Ok. So technically this is dropping a few days before February, but there is so much hype around it that we imagine you'll be watching (or re-watching) it in February.

This new Stan drama, created by critically acclaimed screenwriter and television producer Russell T Davies, will drop on Stan on January 23.

It is a five-part drama set against the gritty and glamorous world of London at the kickoff of the 1980s, focusing on the city’s vibrant gay scene and the friendships and chosen family that flourished within it. The lives of five friends are rocked by a mysterious disease that spreads through their community, threatening the buoyant world of first jobs, first loves, and first explorations of sexuality they are living in.

In It’s A Sin, Russell T Davies experts captures the confusion and tragedy that followed the HIV/AIDS pandemic.

Take a look at It's A Sin, streaming only on Stan. Post continues after video.

Red Dog: True Blue.

Red Dog: True Blue is an Australian movie that the whole family will enjoy.

Red Dog: True Blue is an Australian movie that the whole family will enjoy.

The 2016 comedy movie is the prequel to the original film Red Dog, which was released in 2011.

The film follows 11-year-old Mick, who finds friendship with a one-of-a-kind dog after being shipped off to the remote Pilbara region in Western Australia.

It lands on Stan on February 8, 2021.

The Green Mile.

The Green Mile. Image: Stan.

The Green Mile is a classic 1999 American fantasy drama based on Stephen King's 1996 novel of the same name. It stars Tom Hanks and is known as a tear-jerker.

You'll want the tissues out for this one.

It lands on Stan on February 9, 2021.

Watch the trailer for The Green Mile here. Post continues below.

Clarice.

Clarice drops on Stan in February. Image: Stan.

Clarice is a new highly-anticipated U.S. series, starring Australian actress Rebecca Breeds. Clarice is a sequel to The Silence of the Lambs film and book, with the official synopsis reading: "Set in 1993, six months after the events of The Silence of the Lambs, FBI Agent Clarice Starling returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high stakes political world of Washington, D.C."

The series will premiere on Stan on February 12, the same day as the US.

Here's the full list of everything else coming to Stan in January 2021. Enjoy binge-watching!

February 1, 2021

The Watch: Season 1, Episode 6

The Circus: Season 6, Episode 4

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 1 - Premiere

Against the Law

Room

February 2, 2021

All American: Season 3, Episode 3

Doll & Em: Season 1 - 2

My Girlfriend's Boyfriend

February 3, 2021

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 5

Race to Perfection: Season 1 - Premiere

Liar, Liar

February 4, 2021

The Pleasure Principle: Season 1 - Premiere

Stage Mother

Deadbeat: Seasons 1-3

Fire Will Come

February 5, 2021

Walker: Season 1, Episode 3

RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 4

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 2

The Virtues: Season 1 - Premiere

Oblivion

Advantages of Travelling by Train

February 6, 2021

RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 6

RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 6

Field Of Dreams

Sorry Angel

Tom of Finland

February 7, 2021

Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 10

Heavy Craving

February 8, 2021

The Watch: Season 1, Episode 7

The Circus: Season 6, Episode 5

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 3

Red Dog: True Blue

Sex is Comedy

February 9, 2021

All American: Season 3, Episode 4

The Green Mile

Lucia's Grace

February 10, 2021

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 6

Edge of Tomorrow

Rosemary's Baby (Miniseries)

Between Two Waters

February 11, 2021

Hassle: Season 1 - Premiere

February 12, 2021

Walker: Season 1, Episode 4

RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 5

Clarice: Season 1, Episode 1 - Premiere

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 4

Chasing Life: Seasons 1 - 2

Lucy

Loose Change 9/11: An American Coup

February 13, 2021

RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 7

RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 7

Paycheck

February 14, 2021

Bolero

The Barefoot Contessa

February 15, 2021

The Watch: Season 1, Episode 8

The Circus: Season 6, Episode 6

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 5

Ex Machina

Women with Red Hair

February 16, 2021

All American: Season 3, Episode 5

Made in Italy

Post Coitum - Animal Triste

February 17, 2021

United 93

Lhamo and Skalbe

February 18, 2021

Perfect Places: Season 1 - Premiere

Diary Of An Uber Driver

Above Suspicion

The Cloud in Her Room

February 19, 2021

Walker: Season 1, Episode 5

RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 6

Clarice: Season 1, Episode 2

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 6

The First Team: Season 1 - Premiere

Supernatural: Season 15

Kick-Ass

Kick-Ass 2

February 20, 2021

RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 8

RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 8

The Longest Night

February 21, 2021

Children Of Men

February 22, 2021

The Circus: Season 6, Episode 7

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 7

Wayne

Love Hotel

February 23, 2021

All American: Season 3, Episode 6

Indian Summers: Seasons 1 - 3

Casino

The Stroller in the Attic

February 24, 2021

Hot Fuzz

Lovers are Wet

February 25, 2021

Angel of Death (The Rime): Season 1 - Premiere

Flesh & Bone: Season 1

Night of the Felines

February 26, 2021

Walker: Season 1, Episode 6

RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 7

Clarice: Season 1, Episode 3

Punky Brewster (2021): Season 1 - Premiere

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 8

Scarface ('83)

The Oldest Profession

February 27, 2021

RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 9

RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 9

American Gangster

February 28, 2021

Power Rangers (2017)

Feature image: Stan.

Sign up for the "Mamamia Daily" newsletter. Get across the stories women are talking about today.



