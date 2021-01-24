Boil the kettle and put your feet up.
Australian streaming service Stan has announced their new arrivals for February 2021, and we now know how we will be spending all of our free time for the foreseeable future.
There will be new releases, original series, returning TV shows and beloved movies that are ready for your consumption.
Here's every TV show and movie coming to Stan this November.
It's a Sin.
Ok. So technically this is dropping a few days before February, but there is so much hype around it that we imagine you'll be watching (or re-watching) it in February.
This new Stan drama, created by critically acclaimed screenwriter and television producer Russell T Davies, will drop on Stan on January 23.
It is a five-part drama set against the gritty and glamorous world of London at the kickoff of the 1980s, focusing on the city’s vibrant gay scene and the friendships and chosen family that flourished within it. The lives of five friends are rocked by a mysterious disease that spreads through their community, threatening the buoyant world of first jobs, first loves, and first explorations of sexuality they are living in.
In It’s A Sin, Russell T Davies experts captures the confusion and tragedy that followed the HIV/AIDS pandemic.
Take a look at It's A Sin, streaming only on Stan. Post continues after video.
Red Dog: True Blue.
Red Dog: True Blue is an Australian movie that the whole family will enjoy.
The 2016 comedy movie is the prequel to the original film Red Dog, which was released in 2011.
The film follows 11-year-old Mick, who finds friendship with a one-of-a-kind dog after being shipped off to the remote Pilbara region in Western Australia.
It lands on Stan on February 8, 2021.
The Green Mile.
The Green Mile is a classic 1999 American fantasy drama based on Stephen King's 1996 novel of the same name. It stars Tom Hanks and is known as a tear-jerker.
You'll want the tissues out for this one.
It lands on Stan on February 9, 2021.
Watch the trailer for The Green Mile here. Post continues below.
Clarice.
Clarice is a new highly-anticipated U.S. series, starring Australian actress Rebecca Breeds. Clarice is a sequel to The Silence of the Lambs film and book, with the official synopsis reading: "Set in 1993, six months after the events of The Silence of the Lambs, FBI Agent Clarice Starling returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high stakes political world of Washington, D.C."
The series will premiere on Stan on February 12, the same day as the US.
Here's the full list of everything else coming to Stan in January 2021. Enjoy binge-watching!
February 1, 2021
The Watch: Season 1, Episode 6
The Circus: Season 6, Episode 4
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 1 - Premiere
Against the Law
Room
February 2, 2021
All American: Season 3, Episode 3
Doll & Em: Season 1 - 2
My Girlfriend's Boyfriend
February 3, 2021
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 5
Race to Perfection: Season 1 - Premiere
Liar, Liar
February 4, 2021
The Pleasure Principle: Season 1 - Premiere
Stage Mother
Deadbeat: Seasons 1-3
Fire Will Come
February 5, 2021
Walker: Season 1, Episode 3
RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 4
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 2
The Virtues: Season 1 - Premiere
Oblivion
Advantages of Travelling by Train
February 6, 2021
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 6
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 6
Field Of Dreams
Sorry Angel
Tom of Finland
February 7, 2021
Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 10
Heavy Craving
February 8, 2021
The Watch: Season 1, Episode 7
The Circus: Season 6, Episode 5
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 3
Red Dog: True Blue
Sex is Comedy
February 9, 2021
All American: Season 3, Episode 4
The Green Mile
Lucia's Grace
February 10, 2021
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 6
Edge of Tomorrow
Rosemary's Baby (Miniseries)
Between Two Waters
February 11, 2021
Hassle: Season 1 - Premiere
February 12, 2021
Walker: Season 1, Episode 4
RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 5
Clarice: Season 1, Episode 1 - Premiere
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 4
Chasing Life: Seasons 1 - 2
Lucy
Loose Change 9/11: An American Coup
February 13, 2021
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 7
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 7
Paycheck
February 14, 2021
Bolero
The Barefoot Contessa
February 15, 2021
The Watch: Season 1, Episode 8
The Circus: Season 6, Episode 6
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 5
Ex Machina
Women with Red Hair
February 16, 2021
All American: Season 3, Episode 5
Made in Italy
Post Coitum - Animal Triste
February 17, 2021
United 93
Lhamo and Skalbe
February 18, 2021
Perfect Places: Season 1 - Premiere
Diary Of An Uber Driver
Above Suspicion
The Cloud in Her Room
February 19, 2021
Walker: Season 1, Episode 5
RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 6
Clarice: Season 1, Episode 2
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 6
The First Team: Season 1 - Premiere
Supernatural: Season 15
Kick-Ass
Kick-Ass 2
February 20, 2021
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 8
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 8
The Longest Night
February 21, 2021
Children Of Men
February 22, 2021
The Circus: Season 6, Episode 7
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 7
Wayne
Love Hotel
February 23, 2021
All American: Season 3, Episode 6
Indian Summers: Seasons 1 - 3
Casino
The Stroller in the Attic
February 24, 2021
Hot Fuzz
Lovers are Wet
February 25, 2021
Angel of Death (The Rime): Season 1 - Premiere
Flesh & Bone: Season 1
Night of the Felines
February 26, 2021
Walker: Season 1, Episode 6
RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 7
Clarice: Season 1, Episode 3
Punky Brewster (2021): Season 1 - Premiere
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 8
Scarface ('83)
The Oldest Profession
February 27, 2021
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 9
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 9
American Gangster
February 28, 2021
Power Rangers (2017)
