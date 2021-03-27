Every single TV show and movie dropping on Stan in April 2021.

Now that the warmer weather is well and truly done for, it's time to get into winter mode.

That means having an abundance of TV shows and movies to watch over the coming, cooler months.

Luckily for us, Stan have announced their new arrivals for April 2021, and we are spoiled for choice. There will be plenty of new releases, original series, returning TV shows and beloved movies that are ready for your consumption.

Watch the teaser for Younger season seven, streaming only on Stan. Post continues below.

Here are our five top picks, plus everything else coming to Stan in April 2021.

Younger, season seven.

After six years, Younger has reached its final season. Premiering on April 16, we'll watch Liza, Charles, Josh and the rest of the gang appear on our screens for the very last time (*cries*).

If you haven't seen the show or need a refresher, Younger is created by the same man behind Sex and the City, Darren Star, and follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster) a 40-year-old divorced mum from New Jersey, who lies about her age to break back into the publishing industry.

While she's dealing with that, she starts dating 26-year-old tattooist Josh, who mistakenly thinks she's the same age as him. She also starts to develop a crush on her boss Charles, who is the same age as her but who also thinks she's 26.

Enter six seasons of drama, laughs and an ongoing love triangle between Liza, Josh and Charles.

Now, in its final season, all of our burning questions about Liza, her love triangle and friends will be answered.

The first four episodes of Younger season seven will drop on Stan on April 16.

Until then, you can catch up on or relive the glory that is the first six seasons of Younger on Stan.

Rutherford Falls, season one.

From the co-creator of Parks and Recreation, Rutherford Falls is a sitcom that follows local legend and descendant of the town's founder Nathan Rutherford (played by The Hangover's Ed Helms).

In the show, he gets into a conflict with the mayor and an Indian reservation about the poorly placed statue of his ancestor. Meanwhile, his best friend Raegan Wells (played by Jana Schmieding) gets help from a casino owner to save the failing cultural centre.

You can watch the entire series on Stan on April 23.

Made For Love, season one.

Starring Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond) and Cristin Milioti (Palm Springs, How I Met Your Mother), Made for Love is a dark comedy based on the 2017 novel of the same name. Following Hazel Green (played by Milioti), a 30-something woman living with her widowed father (played by Romano), after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to a tech billionaire.

Soon after she moves in with her father, Hazel realises that her husband placed a 'Made for Love chip' in her brain to watch her every move, as she tries to regain her independence.

You can watch the first three episodes of Made For Love on Stan on April 1.

Everything's Gonna Be Okay, season two.

Everything's Gonna Be Okay is a comedy television series created by and starring Aussie comedian Josh Thomas. The show, now onto its second season, follows Nicholas, a neurotic twenty-something visiting his family when his dad passes away.

In the second season, you'll see familiar faces including the Moss family and Nicholas' boyfriend Alex, as well as some new eccentric faces.

The first two episodes of the series drop on April 9.

Confronting A Serial Killer.

If you're a fan of true crime docuseries, Confronting A Serial Killer will be right up your alley. The five-episode docuseries examines the relationship between New York Times best-selling author and journalist Jillian Lauren and America's deadliest killer, Sam Little. As Lauren races to identify Little's victims, she realises she might – psychologically – be his last.

Plus, the series is executive produced and directed by Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Joe Berlinger (the man behind Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes), so we know it'll be good.

You can watch the first episode of the docuseries on April 18.

Here's the full list of everything else coming to Stan in April 2021:

April 1, 2021

Made for Love: Season 1, Episodes 1 – 3 – Premiere

Recoil: Season 1 – Premiere

Tyson

Tracks

Cheat: Season 1

Snitch

Dinner With Friends (AKA Friendsgiving)

I Used To Go Here

Jiu Jitsu

Brides of Christ (Miniseries)

April 2, 2021

Clarice: Season 1, Episode 6

The Moodys (US): Season 2: Episode 1 & 2 – Premiere

The Capture: Season 1

Divergent

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

The Divergent Series: Allegiant

April 3, 2021

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 13

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 13

Wynonna Earp: Season 4, Episode 11

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium

April 4, 2021

City on a Hill: Season 2, Episode 2

Around The World In 80 Days (2004)

April 5, 2021

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 8

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 16

The Princess Bride

April 6, 2021

Daybreakers

April 7, 2021

Pitch Perfect

Pitch Perfect 2

April 8, 2021

No Activity (U.S.): Season 4, Episode 1 – Premiere

Grow: Season 1 – Premiere

Home Economics: Season 1, Episode 1 – Premiere

Made for Love: Season 1, Episodes 4 – 6

Escape Plan

April 9, 2021

Clarice: Season 1, Episode 7

The Moodys (US): Season 2: Episode 3

Walker: Season 1, Episode 8

Everything’s Gonna Be OK: Season 2, Episodes 1 & 2 – Premiere

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 17

April 10, 2021

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 14

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 14 – Final

Wynonna Earp: Season 4, Episode 12 – Final

Reservoir Dogs

Maiden

April 11, 2021

City on a Hill: Season 2, Episode 3

Apollo 13

Take the Ball, Pass the Ball

April 12, 2021

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 9

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 18

April 13, 2021

All American: Season 3, Episode 9

Stir Of Echoes

April 14, 2021

The Forrest: Season 1 – Premiere

April 15, 2021

Astro Kid

Home Economics: Season 1, Episode 2

No Activity (U.S.): Season 4, Episode 2

Made for Love: Season 1, Episodes 7 – 8 – Final

Blue Steel

April 16, 2021

Younger: Season 7, Episodes 1 – 4 – Premiere

Everything’s Gonna Be OK, Season 2, Episode 3

The Moodys (US): Season 2: Episode 4

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 19

Van der Valk: Season 1

Bridge To Terabithia

Next Goal Wins

April 17, 2021

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 15

Waiting

April 18, 2021

Confronting a Serial Killer: Season 1, Episode 1 – Premiere

City on a Hill: Season 2, Episode 4

Secretary (2002)

April 19, 2021

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 10

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 20

Drugstore Cowboy

April 20, 2021

Godfather of Harlem: Season 2, Episode 1 – Premiere

Baby Done

All American: Season 3, Episode 10

April 21, 2021

Locked In Boy – Premiere

3:10 to Yuma

April 22, 2021

Gold Diggers: Season 1 – Premiere

Home Economics: Season 1, Episode 3

No Activity (U.S.): Season 4, Episode 3

Traffic

April 23, 2021

Rutherford Falls: Season 1 – Premiere

Everything’s Gonna Be OK, Season 2, Episode 4

The Moodys (US): Season 2: Episode 5

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 21

Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here!: Season 1, Episodes 7 – 12

Younger: Season 7, Episode 5

Anzacs (1985): Miniseries

The Rules of Attraction

April 24, 2021

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 16 – Final

Red 2

Jimmy Barnes: Working Class Boy

’89 (2017)

April 25, 2021

City on a Hill: Season 2, Episode 5

Confronting a Serial Killer: Season 1, Episode 2

The Dressmaker

April 26, 2021

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 22

Pi (1998)

April 27, 2021

All American: Season 3, Episode 11

Godfather of Harlem: Season 2, Episode 2

Boarding Gate

April 28, 2021

You, Me and Fertility: Season 1 – Premiere

You, Me and Surrogacy: Season 1 – Premiere

Bound

April 29, 2021

Home Economics: Season 1, Episode 4

No Activity (U.S.): Season 4, Episode 4

Bug

April 30, 2021

Everything’s Gonna Be OK, Season 2, Episode 5

The Moodys (US): Season 2: Episode 6

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 23

This Way Up: Season 1 – Premiere

Younger: Season 7, Episode 6

Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels

I Am Ali

