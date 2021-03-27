Every single TV show and movie dropping on Stan in April 2021.

Now that the warmer weather is well and truly done for, it's time to get into winter mode.
That means having an abundance of TV shows and movies to watch over the coming, cooler months.
Luckily for us, Stan have announced their new arrivals for April 2021, and we are spoiled for choice. There will be plenty of new releases, original series, returning TV shows and beloved movies that are ready for your consumption.
Here are our five top picks, plus everything else coming to Stan in April 2021.
Younger, season seven.
After six years, Younger has reached its final season. Premiering on April 16, we'll watch Liza, Charles, Josh and the rest of the gang appear on our screens for the very last time (*cries*).
If you haven't seen the show or need a refresher, Younger is created by the same man behind Sex and the City, Darren Star, and follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster) a 40-year-old divorced mum from New Jersey, who lies about her age to break back into the publishing industry.
While she's dealing with that, she starts dating 26-year-old tattooist Josh, who mistakenly thinks she's the same age as him. She also starts to develop a crush on her boss Charles, who is the same age as her but who also thinks she's 26.
Enter six seasons of drama, laughs and an ongoing love triangle between Liza, Josh and Charles.
Now, in its final season, all of our burning questions about Liza, her love triangle and friends will be answered.
The first four episodes of Younger season seven will drop on Stan on April 16.
Until then, you can catch up on or relive the glory that is the first six seasons of Younger on Stan.
Rutherford Falls, season one.
From the co-creator of Parks and Recreation, Rutherford Falls is a sitcom that follows local legend and descendant of the town's founder Nathan Rutherford (played by The Hangover's Ed Helms).
In the show, he gets into a conflict with the mayor and an Indian reservation about the poorly placed statue of his ancestor. Meanwhile, his best friend Raegan Wells (played by Jana Schmieding) gets help from a casino owner to save the failing cultural centre.
You can watch the entire series on Stan on April 23.
Made For Love, season one.
Starring Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond) and Cristin Milioti (Palm Springs, How I Met Your Mother), Made for Love is a dark comedy based on the 2017 novel of the same name. Following Hazel Green (played by Milioti), a 30-something woman living with her widowed father (played by Romano), after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to a tech billionaire.
Soon after she moves in with her father, Hazel realises that her husband placed a 'Made for Love chip' in her brain to watch her every move, as she tries to regain her independence.
You can watch the first three episodes of Made For Love on Stan on April 1.
Everything's Gonna Be Okay, season two.
Everything's Gonna Be Okay is a comedy television series created by and starring Aussie comedian Josh Thomas. The show, now onto its second season, follows Nicholas, a neurotic twenty-something visiting his family when his dad passes away.
In the second season, you'll see familiar faces including the Moss family and Nicholas' boyfriend Alex, as well as some new eccentric faces.
The first two episodes of the series drop on April 9.
Confronting A Serial Killer.
If you're a fan of true crime docuseries, Confronting A Serial Killer will be right up your alley. The five-episode docuseries examines the relationship between New York Times best-selling author and journalist Jillian Lauren and America's deadliest killer, Sam Little. As Lauren races to identify Little's victims, she realises she might – psychologically – be his last.
Plus, the series is executive produced and directed by Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Joe Berlinger (the man behind Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes), so we know it'll be good.
You can watch the first episode of the docuseries on April 18.
Here's the full list of everything else coming to Stan in April 2021:
April 1, 2021
Made for Love: Season 1, Episodes 1 – 3 – Premiere
Recoil: Season 1 – Premiere
Tyson
Tracks
Cheat: Season 1
Snitch
Dinner With Friends (AKA Friendsgiving)
I Used To Go Here
Jiu Jitsu
Brides of Christ (Miniseries)
April 2, 2021
Clarice: Season 1, Episode 6
The Moodys (US): Season 2: Episode 1 & 2 – Premiere
The Capture: Season 1
Divergent
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
The Divergent Series: Allegiant
April 3, 2021
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 13
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 13
Wynonna Earp: Season 4, Episode 11
Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium
April 4, 2021
City on a Hill: Season 2, Episode 2
Around The World In 80 Days (2004)
April 5, 2021
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 8
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 16
The Princess Bride
April 6, 2021
Daybreakers
April 7, 2021
Pitch Perfect
Pitch Perfect 2
April 8, 2021
No Activity (U.S.): Season 4, Episode 1 – Premiere
Grow: Season 1 – Premiere
Home Economics: Season 1, Episode 1 – Premiere
Made for Love: Season 1, Episodes 4 – 6
Escape Plan
April 9, 2021
Clarice: Season 1, Episode 7
The Moodys (US): Season 2: Episode 3
Walker: Season 1, Episode 8
Everything’s Gonna Be OK: Season 2, Episodes 1 & 2 – Premiere
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 17
April 10, 2021
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 14
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 14 – Final
Wynonna Earp: Season 4, Episode 12 – Final
Reservoir Dogs
Maiden
April 11, 2021
City on a Hill: Season 2, Episode 3
Apollo 13
Take the Ball, Pass the Ball
April 12, 2021
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 9
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 18
April 13, 2021
All American: Season 3, Episode 9
Stir Of Echoes
April 14, 2021
The Forrest: Season 1 – Premiere
April 15, 2021
Astro Kid
Home Economics: Season 1, Episode 2
No Activity (U.S.): Season 4, Episode 2
Made for Love: Season 1, Episodes 7 – 8 – Final
Blue Steel
April 16, 2021
Younger: Season 7, Episodes 1 – 4 – Premiere
Everything’s Gonna Be OK, Season 2, Episode 3
The Moodys (US): Season 2: Episode 4
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 19
Van der Valk: Season 1
Bridge To Terabithia
Next Goal Wins
April 17, 2021
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 15
Waiting
April 18, 2021
Confronting a Serial Killer: Season 1, Episode 1 – Premiere
City on a Hill: Season 2, Episode 4
Secretary (2002)
April 19, 2021
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 10
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 20
Drugstore Cowboy
April 20, 2021
Godfather of Harlem: Season 2, Episode 1 – Premiere
Baby Done
All American: Season 3, Episode 10
April 21, 2021
Locked In Boy – Premiere
3:10 to Yuma
April 22, 2021
Gold Diggers: Season 1 – Premiere
Home Economics: Season 1, Episode 3
No Activity (U.S.): Season 4, Episode 3
Traffic
April 23, 2021
Rutherford Falls: Season 1 – Premiere
Everything’s Gonna Be OK, Season 2, Episode 4
The Moodys (US): Season 2: Episode 5
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 21
Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here!: Season 1, Episodes 7 – 12
Younger: Season 7, Episode 5
Anzacs (1985): Miniseries
The Rules of Attraction
April 24, 2021
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 16 – Final
Red 2
Jimmy Barnes: Working Class Boy
’89 (2017)
April 25, 2021
City on a Hill: Season 2, Episode 5
Confronting a Serial Killer: Season 1, Episode 2
The Dressmaker
April 26, 2021
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 22
Pi (1998)
April 27, 2021
All American: Season 3, Episode 11
Godfather of Harlem: Season 2, Episode 2
Boarding Gate
April 28, 2021
You, Me and Fertility: Season 1 – Premiere
You, Me and Surrogacy: Season 1 – Premiere
Bound
April 29, 2021
Home Economics: Season 1, Episode 4
No Activity (U.S.): Season 4, Episode 4
Bug
April 30, 2021
Everything’s Gonna Be OK, Season 2, Episode 5
The Moodys (US): Season 2: Episode 6
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 23
This Way Up: Season 1 – Premiere
Younger: Season 7, Episode 6
Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels
I Am Ali
