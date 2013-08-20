First official family portrait with Prince George. Go.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

The first official pictures of the Prince George have been leaked online hours before the palace was ready to release them. In a break from royal protcol, the stunning family portraits were taken by Kate’s father, Michael Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess were photographed with “Little Rascal” George at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, west of London and Kate’s cocker spaniel, Lupo and and Tilly the retriever (a Middleton family pet) also joined in on the action.

In his first interview since the birth of Prince George on 22 July, Prince William told CNN that Prince George is a “little bit of a rascal.”

“He either reminds me of my brother or me when I was younger, I’m not sure, but he’s doing very well at the moment,” he said.

“He’s growing quite quickly actually. But he’s a little fighter – he wriggles around quite a lot and he doesn’t want to go to sleep that much,” he added.

Asked about the moment the pair stepped outside the hospital with Prince George to show him off to the world’s media, the 31-year-old Duke said they were “happy to show him off to whoever wanted to see him”.

“I think I was on such a high anyway,” he said.

“As any new parent knows, you’re only too happy to show off your new child and proclaim that he is the best-looking or the best everything.

“It’s nice that people want to see George, so I’m just glad he wasn’t screaming his head off the whole way through.”