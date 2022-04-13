"It works every time": 15 women share the outfit that gets them out of a wardrobe slump.

How many times have you stood in front of your packed closet, scratching your head and wondering why you have no clothes? Yep, we've been there.

With the constant wet weather on the east coast, the return to offices, the seasons changing - and don't even get us started on the news cycle - there's a good chance you're in a bit of a style rut.

What does one even... wear right now? We hear you say.

To spark some much-needed inspiration, we asked our Mamamia community to share the outfit they go to when they're in a wardrobe slump - the look that brings joy, and gets them excited about clothes again.

Katie.

"Anything with COLOUR. In winter I get bogged down in all-black outfits that don’t spark as much joy. So if I’m feeling unenthused, I chuck on a few random bright pieces in a comfy combo like this and instantly feel more like myself again."

Image: Supplied. Tamara.

"When I'm stuck for what to wear I'll revert to the classics. I know I can't go wrong with a neutral blazer, blue jeans and a classic strappy sandal. That's my uniform and I honestly swear by it for pretty much every occasion!"

Image: Supplied.

Talecia.

"When I'm in a slump and feeling verrrry uninspired, I lean into matching sets or jumpsuits! I definitely prioritise comfort when I'm feeling a bit off so anything that feels like PJs and looks like a vibe when you've got earrings and boots on, I'm all about it."

Image: Supplied.

Eleanor.

"What gets me out of a rut is literally putting random combinations of things together you usually wouldn't think to combine. A good start is a matching set, unbuttoned with a fun top underneath."

Image: Supplied.

Rebecca.

"After redoing my wardrobe I now have nice comfy everyday clothes, and this is my go-to if I'm having one of those days where I struggle to be creative choosing an outfit. Gold jewellery, platform sandals, my Bon Maxie crossbody bag, singlet and linen pants. It's simple, classic and everyday-wearable."

Image: Supplied.

"My other go-to is a nice simple linen dress and bag."

Image: Supplied.

Kee.

"Statement coats - bright, fur, patent, etc. The bolder the better. Chuck on over any chic basic comfy item (think tee/turtleneck and jeans or maxi dress) and I always feel like a million bucks. People always comment on a great coat. It makes old feel like new and inspires you to try different old items together!"

Image: Supplied.

Charlie.

"For me, it’s my favourite black blazer, a white tee, jeans and most importantly, lots of gold jewellery and heeled boots or mules. The accessories and the heeled shoes make me feel dressed up and stylish, and get me excited about fashion again!"

Image: Supplied.

Brydie.

"Mine is a t-shirt with bright pants - orange, pink or green. It's easy and suitable for lots of settings, just change the shoes!"

Image: Supplied.

Emily.

"Comfy loose-fitting jeans and a bright crop top with white sneakers is always my go-to staple outfit. I feel like I'm 100 per cent myself when I'm wearing a variation of this look. Also a big fan of gold hoop earrings and some dainty layered chains."

Image: Supplied.

Erin.

"While it's not necessarily a 'colourful' outfit, I almost always wear darker tones - lots of blue and navy - so the cream and white is always a nice refreshing switch-up for me! I also love how these trousers make my legs look - they're long and wide, and always look great with a heel. And no - I haven't spilt coffee on this... YET."

Image: Supplied.

Laura.

"I love a blazer for smartness - it instantly elevates any outfit. But also some sequins and/or colour - anything that makes me smile and feel happy to wear it!"

Image: Supplied.

Emma.

"For me, a statement skirt (like this Gorman one) always brightens my spirits and makes me feel excited about getting dressed, especially in winter when I start missing the ease and joy of a summer dress. It goes perfectly with a basic tee or knit - throw on a coat and some boots, and I feel put together, whilst still letting a bit of my personality shine."

Image: Supplied.

Rose.

"When I'm feeling a bit meh about my wardrobe, swapping out my sneakers for Docs or boots instantly makes me feel cooler. It's a simple trick but it works every time!"

Image: Supplied.

Maddie.

"At the moment I'm all about suit combos. They look so chic, put together and can be dressed up or down, so when I put one on it immediately pulls my out of my rut or outfit crisis. If I want to elevate the look, I pair it with red lipstick and heeled boots!"

Image: Supplied.

Emmeline.

"I've discovered comfy wide leg pants and I'm never going back. I like them with a vintage tee or bodysuit. These Camilla and Marc ones (that I found at Salvos) look relaxed and are so comfortable."

Image: Supplied.

