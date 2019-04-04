Every new must-watch movie and TV show coming to Stan in April.

Stan’s April lineup of new TV shows and movies is an eclectic mix of true crime, comedy and drama offerings.

From returning favourites to brand new offerings, here’s what you need to be watching on Stan in April.

The Bold Type Season 3

The Bold Type reunites our favourite leading ladies Kat (Aisha Dee), Sutton (Meghann Fahy) and Jane (Katie Stevens) as they take on the new look world of Scarlet Magazine. With a new man appointed to run the digital side of their media company things become very tense indie the fashion closet. Jane also has a romantic decision to make choosing between “Team Pinstripe” and “Team Ben”. Also in the romance department, Sutton is back with her older boyfriend Richard, but their problems are a little more related to domestic issues.

Premiering Wednesday, April 10, new episodes every Wednesday, the same day as US.

The Last O.G

Here’s a show that will bring us some laughs. This Jordan Peele created comedy is all about an ex-con seeking redemption and stars Tiffany Haddish the break-out star of the big screen comedy Girls Trip and 30 Rock star Tracy Morgan. The show is in its second season and reformed criminal Tray is using his culinary skills to win back his love.

Premiering Wednesday, April 3, new episodes every Wednesday, the same day as US.

Desus & Mero

Desus & Mero host a late-night show as TV and podcast personalities Desus Nice and The Kid Mero where they interview prominent guests. The duo dish-out commentary on a range of topics including politics, pop culture and music.

Premiering Friday, April 12.

INXS Never Tear Us Apart

This two-part miniseries chronicles the history of Aussie rock band INXS, focusing on a deep dive of their iconic frontman, the late Michael Hutchence, who is played by Luke Arnold in the series. The mini-series covers their early days as an emerging band right through to their ultimate heyday and rise to success. It aired on Australia TV in 2014 and is now available to stream on Stan.

Premiering April 18.

Peter Allen Not The Boy Next Door

This two-part Australian miniseries takes a look at the life of performer Peter Allen, who is played by Joel Jackson. It’s a bit of a rags to riches story that kicks off in rural New Sout Wales and ends up in the very heart of Hollywood. When the miniseries first aired it was so popular that it actually pushed Allen’s albums back into the ARIA charts.

Premiering April 2.

Take a look at the trailer for The Bold Type season three.

Catching Milat

Good news for all the true crime fanatics out there, because the mini-series detailing the life of notorious Australian serial killer Ivan Milat is coming to Stan. The series, entitled Catching Milat stars Australian actor Mal Kennard as Milat. The story has been pulled from the pages of the book Sins of The Brother and dives into the tragic murders of seven backpackers that took place between 1989 and 1993.

Premiering April 18.

Stargate SGU Universe

Billions of miles away from Earth and traveling on an ancient ship named Destiny is an eclectic group of soldiers, scientists and civilians. They are desperately fleeing an attack but the most terrifying part is that the ship locked onto an unknown course with a mystery destination. While on the ship they struggle to stay alive and find a way home, with very little food water or hope.

Premiering April 12.

The Bible

If you ever wanted to know exactly what goes down in The Bible, but don’t want to read the entire thing, then this new series coming to Stan is the show for you. This epic 10-hour retelling of the greatest stories from The Bible, right through from Genesis to Revelation, was nominated for three Emmy awards. It’s everything you want to know about the life of Jesus Christ.

Premiering April 19.

Overboard

Overboard stars comedic actress Anna Faris, star of the Scary Movie franchise and the hit TV series Mom. It’s a gender-swapping remake of the classic 1987 film which starred Goldie Hawn. In this iteration, a spoiled playboy from one of Mexico’s wealthiest families falls overboard off his yacht and loses his memory.

Premiering April 17.

Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool

This critically acclaimed biographical romantic drama stars Annette Bening and Jamie Bell. Benning stars as legendary Hollywood actress Gloria Grahame, who falls on hard times and then falls for a younger man. It’s an inside look at the supposed ‘Golden Age of Hollywood’.

Premiering April 11.

Boys In The Trees

In Boys In The Trees, two alienated teen skaters embark on a crazed journey, with the goal of putting their greatest fears to rest. The action all takes place on Halloween in 1997. Boys In The Trees stars Toby Wallace and Gulliver McGrath. The Australian fantasy drama was very well received when it first premiered in 2016.

Premiering April 17.

Killing Ground

The Killing Ground is the type of movie that might make you fearful of ever going on holidays. Harriet Dyer and Ian Meadows play a couple on a camping trip in the outback that quickly turns dangerous when they come across an abandoned campsite and find a toddler covered in blood wandering around in the bush.

Wayne

Wayne Gardner was the first Australian to win the World Motorcycle Grand Prix. This documentary about his life and rise to fame follows the one-time apprentice steelworker from Wollongong on his journey to the top.

Premiering April 23.

The Death Of Stalin

This political satire is black comedy at it’s best. The Death of Stalin, which was nominated for a BAFTA stars Steve Buscemi, Jeffrey Tambor, Monty Python star Michael Palin and Bond girl Olga Kurylenko. The movie takes a look at the power struggle that followed the death of Soviet politician Joseph Stalin.

Premiering April 1

The Meaning of Van Life

This is the first, and best, look at the Vanlife community who travel around Australia in vans. This story is told through the eyes of nomads who have chosen to live on the road, either alone or with their families and the adventures they undertake.

Premiering April 26.

