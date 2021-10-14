From Dune to Annette, here are 9 new films to watch as cinemas reopen.

It's been a tough year for movie lovers.

As various Australian states have gone in and out of lockdown, many of us have missed out on watching this year's new releases.

But never fear.

Cinemas are opening up in New South Wales, and Victoria (hopefully) isn't too far behind.

So, as cinemas reopen, here are nine new movies to watch first.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Image: Marvel Studios.

In 2014, actor Simu Liu tweeted Marvel, asking: "How about an Asian American hero?"

In 2018, he tweeted the company once again, writing: "Are we gonna talk or what? #ShangChi."

Now, three years later, Simu Liu is playing the very first Asian superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The film follows Shang-Chi, who is forced to confront his past after his father, the leader of the Ten Rings organisation, draws him into a search for a mythical village.

Predominantly filmed in Sydney, the new Marvel release stars Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, and Tony Leung.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is in Australian cinemas now.

Annette

Image: UGC.

Before Annette was even released in cinemas, the internet was already talking about one particular scene.

If you can't quite remember the fanfare, there's a scene in Annette where Adam Driver sings... while simultaneously performing oral sex on a woman.

Yes, really.

But Annette is also so much more than... *that* scene.

The movie musical follows stand-up comedian Henry (played by Adam Driver) and his opera singer wife Ann (Marion Cotillard) as they welcome their daughter, who has a surprising gift, into the world.

Annette is in Australian cinemas now.

The Suicide Squad

Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Although The Suicide Squad was released in July and August internationally, many Australian states missed the film's release altogether due to lockdowns.

Directed by James Gunn, the film follows a taskforce of villains who are sent to an island nation to destory a... giant alien starfish.

The anti-superhero movie features a star-studded cast, including Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone, and Pete Davidson.

The Suicide Squad is in Australian cinemas now.

Nitram

Image: Stan.

The new Stan Original Film Nitram tells the story behind one of the darkest chapters in Australian history.

The new film, which is playing in select cinemas now, depicts the events leading up to the Port Arthur massacre.

Directed by Justin Kurzel and written by Shaun Grant, the film stars Caleb Landry Jones, Essie Davis, Judy Davis, and Anthony LaPaglia.

After premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in July, Nitram received a standing ovation, with Caleb Landry Jones recognised with Best Actor honours for his performance.

The Stan Original Film Nitram is in select Australian cinemas now and will premiere Wednesday, November 24, on Stan.

No Time to Die

Image: Universal Pictures.

The final film from Daniel Craig's tenure as James Bond is here.

In the actor's fifth and final film as the British secret agent, No Time To Die follows James Bond as he is recruited by the CIA to rescue a kidnapped scientist.

Besides Daniel Craig, the spy movie stars Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ralph Fiennes, and Ana de Armas.

Oh, and did we mention Phoebe Waller-Bridge was involved in the screenplay? Yes please.

No Time To Die is playing in Australian cinemas from November 11.

Last Night in Soho

Image: Universal Pictures.

Last Night in Soho is the latest film from director Edgar Wright.

The psychological horror follows Eloise, a young aspiring fashion designer who find herself mysteriously transported back to the 1960s.

Along the way, Eloise learns that the glamour of the 1960s isn't all it appears to be.

The new film stars Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Matt Smith.

Last Night in Soho is playing in Australian cinemas from November 18.

Dune

Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Based on the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, Dune is set in a space empire far in the future.

The story follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), the young son of Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

Described as a coming-of-age space epic, the book was originally adapted for film by director David Lynch in 1984.

The 2021 film is the first of a planned two-part adaptation of the science-fiction novel.

Besides Chalamet and Isaac, Dune stars Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, and Jason Momoa.

Dune is playing in Australian cinemas from December 2.

Respect

Image: Universal Pictures.

Respect stars Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin.

The new film follows the award-winning musician from her early days as an aspiring singer, through to her glory days as a musical powerhouse.

Respect charts Aretha's entire musical career, with Hudson belting out her iconic songs, while also shining an light on both her activism work and her personal life. Aretha Franklin’s youngest son, Kecalf Franklin, gave the film his family's seal of approval, writing on his Facebook page, "Jennifer Hudson did a phenomenal job as well as the rest of the cast. We truly thank you all for providing your GOD given talents to depict our mother/grandmothers' life story. Our hopes are that everyone will enjoy the film as much as we did!"

Respect is in Australian cinemas now.

The Last Duel

Image: 20th Century Studios.

More Adam Driver content? Don't mind if we do.

The Last Duel is the latest film from director Ridley Scott.

Based on the book of the same name by Eric Jager, the film follows knight Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), who challenges squire Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) to a duel after his wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer), accuses Le Gris of raping her.

The film also stars Ben Affleck, who has bleach blonde hair in the historical drama.

"I'm looking a little bit like if [Draco] Malfoy [from Harry Potter] grew up and had a tough life and grew a goatee," Affleck said, reflecting on his new look for the film.

Yep, we can't wait to see this.

The Last Duel is playing in Australian cinemas from October 14.

Feature Image: 20th Century Studios.