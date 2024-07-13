Weekend Watch: These 3 new movies desperately deserve your attention.

There's nothing quite like sitting down on the couch with some popcorn, ready to enjoy a night of relaxation, only to spend hours scrolling through your options in an ever-increasing daze. What a thrill! Kidding, of course, but when there are so many choices for what to watch, we're bound to struggle with decision fatigue.

So, take yourself out of the slump this weekend and head to your local cinema instead.

Dare we say we're living in a golden age of cinema? You might be thinking 'well, that’s a bit much' but this week alone we've had new trailers for upcoming films Gladiator II and We Live In Time. Plus, the premieres of three more huge films.

More than ever, movies are back. With A-list stars and captivating stories, we're finding ourselves feeling giddy with excitement as we settle into those movie theatre chairs and take on the next screening.

Here are three movies that desperately deserve your attention right now, as recommended by Mamamia's entertainment experts.

Twisters

Twisters is the ultimate adventure. Image: Warner Bros.

"The ‘90s are back in a big way with Twisters, the reboot of the iconic 1996 movie, Twister.

"Tornado experts Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell team up to take on worsening tornados that have been decimating towns across Oklahoma. This movie is camp, silly, but weirdly enthralling – I loved every minute of it. Glen Powell has never been more loveable.

"Twisters was so much better than I expected. It felt like such an old school epic, like Jurassic Park or Indiana Jones, but with a rom-com spin, as the chemistry between Daisy and Glen is electric." – Senior Entertainment Writer Tara Watson.

Twisters is in cinemas now, it is rated PG-13.

Kinds of Kindness

Emma Stone stars in Kinds of Kindness. Image: Searchlight Pictures.

"The majority of headlines around Kinds of Kindness have centred on people walking out of the cinema during preview screenings (including the one I attended) but there’s more to this film than just a light dusting of controversy.

"Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos (whose previous works include Poor Things and The Favourite) Kinds of Kindness is an anthology film that features three standalone stories told through performances by Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie and Hunter Schafer.

"Yes, this is a movie that will serve you scenes featuring sexual assault, murder, physiological torture, cannibalism, and the licking of sweaty flesh within a cult to determine one's purity, all of which make it a slightly confronting film to sit through.

"Yet it is also visually stunning, filled with darkly comedic moments that will have you laughing (even if you feel slightly guilty about it in the moment) and on the edge of your seat trying to figure out how watch of these twisted tales will end." – Head of Entertainment and co-host of The Spill Laura Brodnik.

Kinds of Kindness is in cinemas now, it is rated MA15+

Fly Me To The Moon

The dynamic duo of Fly Me To The Moon: Scarlett Johannson and Channing Tatum. Image: Sony Pictures.

"Fly Me To The Moon starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum is one of my favourite enemies-to-lovers rom-coms of all time.

"Fly Me To The Moon is about the US fighting to be the first nation to land on the moon. In order to speed the process up, they need more funds, and in order to get more funds, they need the rest of the nation to care about Apollo 11 and thus, the big marketing scheme to sell the moon begins. It's hilarious, and smart and the set designs are beautiful.

"I know it's not a typical 'award-winning' type of film but I want to see Woody Harrelson and Ray Romano be RECOGNISED. They, in my opinion, were the standouts of this movie." – Content Producer and co-host of The Spill Emily Vernem.

Fly Me To The Moon is in cinemas now, it is rated PG-13.

Feature Image: Warner Bros.