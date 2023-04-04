'I need them in every colour.' 17 things the Mamamia team shopped this month.

With the sales recently on and the seasons changing, the Mamamia team have been busy shopping.

And because we're not about gatekeeping, we've been sharing our fashion finds with each other and we want you to be across them too.

From the puffer jacket we're all obsessed with, to the work pants our lifestyle writer wants in every colour, here are our latest purchases - and why we rate them all.

Image: Seed Heritage.

"A few weeks ago, when at the airport flying for work, my pants split. Yep. I ran into Seed and prayed there would be some that suited me, and these fit like a glove. Professional-looking with the pleats, comfortable with the elastic waistband at the back, and cropped – the perfect length on me. I hope they make them in more colours because I will buy them all." - Charlotte Begg, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"I bought this red dress from H&M for a friend’s 50th. I love the puff shoulder detail and long sleeve, which is perfect for autumn. The cut isn’t too short and the colour and price made me happy!" - Laura Jackel, Parenting Writer.

Image: Nude Lucy.

Image: Nude Lucy.

Image: Nude Lucy.

"I just bought these three things in the Nude Lucy sale in an attempt to get some smarter (but still comfy) staples in my wardrobe. I'm really excited about the white denim shirt, because I can wear it with jeans and it won't look like a full-blown Canadian tuxedo, but it will feel like one." - Katie Stow, Deputy Editor.

Image: Cami Citrine.

"I've been following this jewellery brand on socials for yonks, and am finally giving in and purchasing some pieces. I love everything they make in gold and silver (it's time to mix metals again!), espeically the rings featuring coloured stones." - Charlotte Begg, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"This baby is no-lie the comfiest thing I own, and the colour is such a standout. I wore this all throughout the chilly F1 weekend in Melbourne and felt cosy and cute at the same time. Plus, it's an Aussie brand – I would definitely recommend!" - Jaslyn Berg, Brand Partnerships Executive.

Image: Supplied.

"Unbelievably comfy and versatile - goes with everything (leopard is a neutral, after all!). Thinking about getting a second pair in zebra or snow-leopard print." - Cathy Macmahon, Executive Assistant.

Image: Supplied.

"I posted this set on my Instagram story and I have never gotten so many questions about where it's from. Petal & Pup have everything – from formal dresses to good quality blazers and cool, casual outfits like this. And yes, it's way more luxe than the price tag would have you believe." - Charlotte Begg, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"I got this sleeveless blazer from Dissh recently. I adore it because it makes me look and feel dressed up and cool without much effort." - Laura Koefoed, Social Media Producer.

Lace Maxi Dress, thrifted for $20.

Image: Supplied.

"I bought this long lace dress from Surry Hills markets recently and it makes me feel like a woodland fairy! It’s sheer so I can mix it up with what’s underneath - I’ve done cowboy boots/ long tights combo and a cargo pant/ converse high top combo so far! Every time I wear it, I’ve leaned in hard, putting glitter on for non-special occasions and wearing long necklaces like it’s 2012 again." - Talecia Vescio, Senior Social Media Producer.

Image: Lululemon.

"I bought this top a few months ago and I live in this thing – it is so comfortable. I don't use it for exercise purposes, strictly for lounging around. It's so good I bought it in two colours." Rhiannon Mooney, Audio Producer.

Image: Supplied.

"These boots just arrived today from their curve range – the first boots that have fit over my calves in 10 years!" - Tys Autagavaia, Office Manager.

Image: Unreal Fur.

"I live in my trench coat year round – the camel colour is such a neutral, and it goes with everything. But knowing it's going to get colder, I've been looking for a thicker coat in the same colour. I came across this brand a little while back –as their name suggests, they specialise in faux fur, making coats, puffer jackets and vests. I was very generously sent this coat of theirs, and it's boxy, long and my new winter 'trench.'" - Charlotte Begg, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"I also picked up some Target jeans this month! I've been wanting to explore some wide leg options after clutching onto skinny mom jeans for a smidge too long… and these are great! And $50!" - Katie Stow, Deputy Editor.

Image: The Iconic.

"The '90s are calling and they want their handbag back. Well, that's too bad, I'm keeping this one! Like so many others, I've jumped on the baguette shoulder bag trend and recently nabbed this after noticing I don't have a light neutral one. It fits all the essentials." - Charlotte Begg, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

Did you buy something new in March? Or maybe you thrifted an item and gave it new life? Tell us about it in the comments.

