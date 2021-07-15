7 new products Mamamia's beauty experts reckon are worth the hype.

You know what we love doing? Trying new beauty products and sussing out what's actually good, so you don't have to.

Cause if your Instagram or TikTok feed is anything like ours, there are tons of jazzy, colourful beauty things floating around - and they all look So. Damn. GOOD.

But! It can be tricky to know what's worth your money and what's just some good old-fashioned social media hype, right?

Watch: Can't find the right concealer shade? Try this You Beauty concealer hack. Post continues below.

That's why we asked our beloved You Beauty Collective members, who are a little bit (VERY) obsessed with products, to share some of the new beauty launches they're currently loving.

Because if there's anyone that knows what's good in the beauty industry right now, it's them.

Listen: Find out the cult beauty brand that's finally available in Australia on this episode of You Beauty. Post continues below.

Ready? Off we go!

Image: Supplied

I’ve been using (and quite frankly, frothing over) the new Frank Body Rewind Retinol Serum.

What a goodie! A super affordable, fairly gentle retinol that always leaves me feeling glowy and renewed the next morning after using.

Obviously sunscreen is an essential bestie to any retinol - so, don't forget your SPF!

I have been loving Jouer's Blush and Bloom Stick in Amelie and their Bare Rose Lip Kit. I have been using them for a couple of months now but they just landed in Mecca last week.

The Blush and Bloom Stick is a versatile lip and cheek stick that I bring with me pretty much anywhere. Their new shade 'Amelie' (named after the founder's daughter) has a gorgeous bright rose shade on one end (Be Loud) and a clear highlighter/gloss shade on the other (Be Strong).

I've been loving it because the stick is so easy to use; it melts into the skin and blends easily. It has a hydrating formula and doesn't feel sticky, and the bold shade is absolutely stunning on the cheeks as well.

The Bare Rose lip kit is a staple in my makeup collection. The lip liner is long wearing, and the balm is super hydrating on the lips. The Bare Rose lip shade is gorgeous, a feminine, pinky rose colour - I've actually had so many people compliment it and ask what lipstick I am wearing when I have it on.

Image: Supplied

As a skincare enthusiast I'm always road-testing products. So... trust me when I say I know the difference when it comes to good and bad skincare. And if there's one part of my routine I'm particularly passionate about, it's exfoliation.

Find a good one and your skin will be its smoothest, glowiest self. But if you find a bad one, say hello to irritation and an impaired barrier. As a fan of chemical exfoliants, I often look for a glycolic based formulation BUT one product I've been reaching for lately is Ole Henrikson's newest launch: Dewtopia. Why? Well - as the name suggests this packs a punch.

Standing at a potent 20 per cent on the acid radar, this one had a combo of AHA's and PHA's to overhaul your skin overnight giving you all the dewwwwwwwwww (you never know you needed).

Having used this a few times now, I can say that this definitely lives up to the hype. If you've previously been burnt by acids, add this one to your wishlist.

It's a blend of PHA (bigger molecule) and AHAs (smaller molecule) so it will penetrate the skin more gently than just your standard AHA formulation. PLUS, the addition of aloe, birch sap and cotton water left my face feeling hydrated and soft.

TBH, though... I'm not surprised I fell in love with this upon first use. Ole Henrikson's Phat Glow Facial has been my go-to product for years now - I rate it for that pre-makeup glow.

Image: Supplied

I am loving the new PMD Beauty Clean Body Device, it’s a silicone cleansing brush for your body that vibrates to really target and clean off excess sweat and oil. There’s a loofah attachment and a massage attachment too, but my favourite is the cleansing brush.

It’s super gentle, and it’s really been helping me prevent post-gym breakouts on my back. Bit of a spendy, but I’ve been using it daily. So cool.

Image: Supplied

I recently stumbled across Medik8's Bakuchiol Peptides Serum after hearing a pod episode on the bakuchiol ingredient. Promising many things, including a retinol alternative for women that are pregnant or breastfeeding, I wanted to give this a go.

Now, although I'm not pregnant right now, I was drawn to this for the fact that it could be a product I used in the future when I am, and with my recent retinol running out, I gave this one a go.

This serum promises quite a bit - and I can vouch for it! Improvement of your overall skin tone? Check! Helping reduce the appearance of fine lines? Check!

But what I loved most about this serum is that it actually makes your skin feel absolutely smooth, delicious and plump. I'm down for that - especially when winter meets WFH full time with the heating on - my face is calling for help!

If you've been thinking about bakuchiol, or jumping ship to a new retinol product, can I convince you to give this beauty a go?

Image: Supplied

I think it only launched at Mecca a week or two ago, but I've been trialling this one for a while and it's the Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint.

This has been my daily go-to for weeks now - I can't stop reaching for it! It's lightweight, but still provides enough coverage to even out my skin tone, wears beautifully, is super easy to chuck on in the morning for work and I love the inclusion of skincare ingredients like squalane and niacinamide.

Have you tried any of these newbies before? Or do you have any new beauty products you've been loving? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Supplied/Hannah English; Hannah Rabbitt.