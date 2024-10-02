'I feel like it's taken 5 years off my skin.' All the beauty products we're loving this month.

Mamamia's beauty roundup series is your monthly look at the products our team are loving — from the latest launches in skincare, hair and makeup to the old faves we've fallen for all over again.

September rushed past us in a big ol' hurry (but seriously WHY DID IT GO SO FAST) and dropped a hefty bag of exciting new beauty launches at our feet/on our desk — and goodness, are we excited to share some of them with you!

The Mamamia team have tried and tested plenty of new skincare, makeup, hair and body products in September — and our beauty round-up is positively bursting with some banger recommendations this month.

Here you'll find reviews of the best beauty products that launched in September 2024, as well as the old favourites we've rediscovered.

Off we go!

"You can currently grab this for $9 at Chemist Warehouse — and friends, it is very good. You Beauty Collective member Amelia Singson recently posted about it on Instagram (if you don't follow her already, you should!) and it reminded me just how underrated it is. In fact, I liked it so much I completely emptied it. It's a 10-second rinse-out and it's so quick and easy to use — and makes your hair feel so smooth, soft and shiny after each use. I use it a couple of times a week (obviously need a top-up!) and my hair smells like a banana dream." - Erin Docherty, Beauty and Lifestyle Editor.

"I love a glowy makeup look, but still, this Holme compact has become a handbag staple. It has a mirror and flip-action pressed powder with a puff underneath for on-the-go touch ups. There's a dual-powder pan, with a pigmented coloured powder for when you need to touch-up (great if your acne is starting to show through your concealer after a few hours), as well as a transparent side that is great under the eyes or wherever you're getting a bit of shine but don't want to add coverage. I've always been a big fan of Holme's base products and this is absolutely no exception. 10/10 from me, both on powder formulation and compact design." - Cassandra Green, Morning Editor.

"This gives me an amazing glow and works really well under makeup. It doesn't feel heavy and keeps me feeling hydrated even after being in aircon for hours. " - Holly Kane, Senior Strategy and Communication Manager.

"This Mecca Hydrating Overnight Jelly Mask is perfect as the weather warms up. If you enjoy overnight moisturisers and masks (or are obsessed like me) but don't like that heavy, sticky feeling, this could be the alternative you're looking for. It feels light on the skin without compromising hydration. At $25 it's a no-brainer for me." - Yvette Bay, People and Culture Manager.

"I haven't strayed from my NARS Light Reflecting Foundation in years as finding a foundation shade is painful — but I really wanted something everyday with a lighter finish. I took a chance and really love this Nude By Nature Foundation. Easy to use, blendable and light but gives me some coverage all day." - Talissa Bazaz, Content Manager, Podcasts.

"This is a rogue submission as it's a pain to get, but my skin is dryer than the Sahara desert and this has been my lifeline for the past three years, it's incredible. I originally had to import it from India but I recently visited there and bought 10 bottles to bring home with me. I would stake my life on this moisturiser." - Julian Rosario, Video Producer.

"I'm a haircare die-hard. I religiously cover my hair in Jojoba oil for an hour before I shampoo, but I never use anything heavy like a mask after shampooing, due to my fine hair. Well, everything has changed with this 'renewal masque'. This is a conditioning hair mask that GASP, doesn't weigh it down, and JAW DROP is so good for the scalp. As a psoriasis girly, I have to say this masque has been so lovely on my scalp and my hair has felt smooth, shiny and way less prone to frizz. With sapote oil, hydrolyzed rice protein and vitamin E, I knew it would be nourishing. I felt crazy rubbing in a hydrating mask on my scalp, thinking I'd get oily roots. It was just the opposite, and my hair lasted five days without a wash. A complete game-changer, this is my product of the month for sure." - Cassandra Green, Morning Editor.

"As someone who has struggled with eczema in the past and is currently struggling with flare-ups of itchiness and redness, particularly on my legs, this has been a lifesaver. Formulated with ceramides and a bunch of skin barrier-friendly ingredients, it helps to protect and soothe dry, itchy skin. I love how it absorbs quickly (doesn't feel greasy or gross) and leaves your skin feeling hydrated, soft and smooth." - Erin Docherty, Beauty and Lifestyle Editor.

"If you're anything like me, you're seeing this everywhere — it's the new blurred matte lip tint from Maybelline and it's delightful. Now, I usually hate matte lip products, but this one isn't drying and feels nice and comfy on the skin. It comes in eight shades (my fave is shade 60 in 'Cool Grunge'), and I love how you can wear it blurred on your lips, or build it up for a really bold look or even your cheeks for a matte pop of colour." - Erin Docherty, Beauty and Lifestyle Editor.

"I'm about to drop $200 on a dermatologist appointment to sort my adult acne, but while I wait two months, this is the only product my skin is loving (other than a plain CeraVe moisturiser and cleanser). It feels so soothing on my angry skin and I do think the probiotics are helping to deal with some of the acne that is cropping up, and helping my body get rid of it sooner. My skin barrier feels much healthier and where I'm not getting the acne, the skin looks plump and youthful. It's also helping with some of the dark spots from old acne scars. It's pegged as something 'anti-inflammatory' and 'hypo-allergenic' and I have to say it ticks both of these boxes so well." - Cassandra Green, Morning Editor.

"As someone who suffers from really oily roots and dry ends, this shampoo is the only one that works for me. It makes me feel really clean but doesn't strip my hair at all." - Holly Kane, Senior Strategy and Communication Manager.

"I went to see the divine Vita Catanzariti at Dolce Vita Skin for a treatment recently and she recommended me some new skincare (now I'm, ahem, in my 40s). I'm absolutely obsessed with the Rationale The Light Crème. I admit, she's on the spendier side, but a little goes a very long way — plus it is SO lush, smells fresh and delicious (like oranges, yum!) and makes my skin feel all plump and juicy." - Alix Nicholson, Senior Weekend Editor.

"Looksie what we have here! A newbie from ALPHA-H! Described as a 'high-performance skincare serum, for your body', it has a concentrated list of ingredients like five per cent niacinamide, vitamins Cand E, hyaluronic acid and polyglutamic acid — it's way more than a standard body moisturiser. Perfect for everyday use, it's a true all-rounder that can help brighten, smooth and even the skin while delivering immediate and long-lasting hydration. The best part? It absorbs instantly." - Erin Docherty, Beauty and Lifestyle Editor.

"I'm currently loving these natural soaps from a small locally owned business in Byron Bay, Blossom & Sky. So far, I've tried Matcha and Blue Spirulina, but honestly can't decide which is my favourite! They both smell divine (but aren't overpowering!) and are really soothing on my sensitive skin. Also, a bonus that the packaging is super cute!" - Emma Wilde, Sales Manager.

"I struggle with fragrance as I find most smell rank on my skin or if they smell nice they don't last — but this perfume smells incredible and stays on all day. I also get a heap of compliments," Talissa Bazaz, Content Manager, Podcasts.

"This is my new favourite thing. Sure, it's designed to support gut health, reduce inflammation in the body, and help alleviate some peri symptoms (win), but it also just... tastes amazing. And honestly, that's what I'm here for, because let's be honest, some ingestible beauty mix-with-water drinks taste like garbage. This one decidedly does not — mixed with soda water it's like a ginger and lemon summer spritz." - Alix Nicholson, Senior Weekend Editor.

"This buildable brow tint is the latest offering from Anastasia Beverly Hills — and yes, it's good. It comes in nine different shades (I'd recommend swatching them IRL to make sure you pick the right one!) and it's perfect for a soft, natural finish. It has a mousse-like texture with soft bristle for precise coverage and makes your brows look natural, full and defined in seconds. As someone who always uses a pencil and brow gel combo — it's quick, easy and totally foolproof." - Erin Docherty, Beauty and Lifestyle Editor.

"This L'Occitane serum is a game changer! I got my hands on a sample and after only two uses I could see a massive benefit. I feel like it's taken five years off my skin!!!" - Nat Harvey, CEO.

"I'm loving this newbie from Aussie brand (and lady start-up!) The Quick Flick. It makes your lips look glossy and plump (but not sticky or greasy). Featuring ingredients like coconut, Jojoba and Manuka Honey, it's the best of both worlds — offering glossy lips and deep hydration." - Erin Docherty, Beauty and Lifestyle Editor.

"This is the best ever all-over body lotion — it doesn't leave my skin feeling sticky or oily and smells delicious." - Serena Cox, Brand Partnerships Executive.

Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara, $25 to $53.

"This Hourglass Tubing Mascara! I've tried heaps of tubing mascaras and this one is definitely my favourite. It creates length and volume and doesn't flake off. It's the only mascara keeping me from putting my lash extensions back on." - Talia Phillips, Group Strategy Manager.

"I gave up on primers a while ago as I didn't think they were working… this has completely changed my opinion. Makes my skin feel hydrated and seems to help my makeup last." - Talissa Bazaz, Content Manager, Podcasts.

"I have really sensitive skin and am very particular about what cleaners I use. This is a great second step cleanser and makes my skin feel clean but still feel nourished and moisturised, without leaving a film." - Holly Kane, Senior Strategy and Communication Manager.

"It seems basic but this has saved my lips lately!" - Nicolle Stuart, Head of People & Culture.

"I just recently tried the MCoBeauty Flawless Glow and it's been life changing!!" - Lisa Fallon, People Experience Coordinator.

