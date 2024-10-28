'My skin's never looked better!' All the beauty products we're loving this month.

Mamamia's beauty roundup series is your monthly look at the products our team are loving — from the latest launches in skincare, hair and makeup to the old faves we've fallen for all over again.

"I bought this when I was in Europe recently. If you're familiar with NUXE products you'll know how divine their oils smell. This is essentially their signature scent in a body mist. It's light and fresh and absolutely delicious, just like the name suggests. I've been getting so many compliments. And how beautiful is the bottle!" - Leigh Campbell, Executive Editor.

"Newbie alert! Garnier just launched this tinted vitamin C formula and — oof! It's a goodie. Dishing out instant glow and the brightening goodness of vitamin C, it helps reduce the appearance of dark spots while giving your skin a lovely lightweight radiance. I'm a fan." - Erin Docherty, Beauty & Lifestyle Editor.

"Lanolips 101 Ointment has been my Favourite Thing for-approximately-ever (I mean, I literally have like two in every bag, plus my drawer at work, my bedside table...). But I recently got my hands on the Glazed Donut version and I am obsessed. Like, creepy-stalker vibes, I cannot get enough of this stuff. The scent! It's caramel-y, it's doughnut-y, it's (maybe unintentionally?) a bit coffee-y — it's just delicious, okay? I also recently nabbed the cutest little Lanolips lip Balm Holder that attaches to your phone and it's silly and wonderful and I get THAT many comments on it. I love it." - Alix Nicholson.

"In case you missed it, Bubble has been in Aus for about two seconds and is already the #2 highest sold skincare brand in Priceline. WILD. And you guys, the TikTok hype is worth it. The fun, colourful range of products are all $30 or less — and the absoltue cat's knuckles when it comes to effective, simple skincare that does what it says it's going to do. My fave of the bunch? The Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturiser. Perfect for everyday, it's great for all skin types and helps soothe irritation and redness, making the skin feel fresh and balanced." - Erin Docherty, Beauty & Lifestyle Editor.

"I've been using Emma Lewisham's Supernatural Face Crème Riche every night before going to bed and it's my favourite part of my routine. The formulation feels amazing on my skin, like its getting a big drink of water and I love the smell. I wake up and my skin feels incredibly soft and juicy." - Valentina Todoroska, Editor in Chief.

"I was recommend to try this SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic Serum by Leigh Campbell — and now I feel like I have been missing out! I use the CE Ferulic in the morning and the L'Occitane's Immortelle serum at night and my skin has never felt better. And I just saw Myer has a gift set with a nice travel size in there... hoping this set is under the tree for me this year. It might need to be a To Nat, From Nat situation." - Nat Harvey, CEO.

"If you're looking for a new at-home hair colouring treatmet, this one's for you! Clairol has a new 3-step program featuring a primer, colour and revitilising shampoo and conditioner. After hearing Isabella Ross raving about it in the Mamamia office, it's definitely on my list to try!" - Erin Docherty, Beauty & Lifestyle Editor.

"I received this Aesop hand soap as a gift from a friend. It's on the bougie side, but it smells so good! I love it. It would make a great (and practical) gift for Christmas." - Emeline Gazilas, Senior Podcast Producer.

"I needed a new concealer while I was in Melbourne recently and randomly picked up the Tarte Creaseless Concealer (was a Tarte Shape Tape user back in the day but found that it became too cakey for how I do my makeup now). The coverage is perfect for everyday wear, its a nice thick-ish, creamy consistency and wears well throughout the day. I wouldn't say its 'creaseless' (because lines around the eyes exist) but definitely creases less than most other concealers I've used!" - Kelsey Harper, Brand Partnerships Executive.

"Promising to reduce the look of wrinkles, improve skin elasticity, along with texture and tone, this newbie from Cetaphil features purified peptides, with encapsulated beads that claim to visibly reduce signs of ageing. It's also supposed to be great for sensitive skin, which sounds right up my alley!" - Erin Docherty, Health & Lifestyle Editor.

"I got a sample of this from Mecca and I am obsessed! It's a fragrance enhancer but also works just on it's own. It's got these gorgeous earthy tones similar to La Labo and works really well paired with it. 10/10." - Sharn Jaye, Social Media Producer.

"My eyelashes are quite thick and long (I know, big 'pick-me girl' vibes!) so I usually struggle to find a mascara that doesn't look clumpy and smudge. But I just discovered this one and it's perfect! And planet-friendly, too." - Sophia Springis, Product Manager.

"I got influenced and bought this cream and honestly, it's a game changer. It's got this fermented soybean stuff in it (sounds weird, I know, but trust me) that's absolutely incredible for keeping your skin super hydrated and balanced. They've thrown in all these other amazing fermented ingredients too — like pomegranate that sorts out any bumpy texture (you know when your skin feels a bit rough? This stuff just smooths it right out!), and there's barley that makes your skin look so fresh and alive. It's also packed with vitamins C and E! The texture is really interesting actually — it's quite thick and rich, but in a good way? Like, once you put it on, it doesn't go anywhere for ages, so your skin stays properly moisturised. Seriously, you need to give it a go. My skin's never looked better!" - Lisa Battle, Client Partnerships Lead.

"This lipstick is silky and light and suits everyone." - Sumi Ejiri, Head of Product.

"This may sound spendy for a cleanser and cloth — but believe me when I tell you this combo is truly glorious. A luxe balm-to-milk formula, it melts away makeup like a dream and has the most gorgeous buttery texture (the sandalwood smells amazing too!). My skin feels soft, smooth and fresh after each use. Dreamy. " - Erin Docherty, Beauty & Lifestyle Editor.

"Okay, so now I'm shook. My friend got me a hair perfume (which I've never used) from Mecca and I love it so much I wanted to recommend it and then I realised it was $115! Boujee but so good, especially because I don't wear perfume anymore so it's extra useful." - Nicolle Stuart, Head of People & Culture.

"MCoBeauty XtendLash Mascara!!! I love how it gives a natural lift but makes your lashes look extra long! Discovered the rec from a fellow co-worker after complimenting her lashes!!" - Lauren Klemt, Campaign Execuritve - SQUAD.

"I was gifted the Simplicité Travel Trail Pack — Australian Natural Skin Herbal Cosmeceuticals, and I'm absolutely obsessed with the Rosewood Face Oil! It's the perfect balance — light, yet nourishing enough for my maturing skin. The chamomile, patchouli, and dual ingredients leave my skin feeling bright all day. It also works great as a base for my concealer and foundation." - Melanie Gates, Sales Manager.

"If you're a fan of the cult Emroylisse Miracle Cream — ya gotta try this guy. It features a unique active ingredient, derived from the alfalfa plant (French clover), which is apparently comparable to the effects of retinol when it comes to benefits for ageing skin. A five-in-one goodie, it's a serious multi-tasker you can use as a moisturiser, mask, night cream, body lotion or primer." - Erin Docherty, Beauty & Lifestyle Editor.

"Confession: I've never, ever been able to curl my own hair. I've tried with many products and tools, but the result is always the same - limp waves that drop out approximately 30 seconds after I leave the house. Lame right? Well, celebrity hairdresser and editorial stylist Anthony Nader clearly feels my pain, because he's just launched his ltn (Love Thy Nader) collection of hair tools, and the Wide Styler actually works on me. What's more, it has a customised temperature setting, which means I can style my hair without absolutely frying it." - Polly Taylor, Editor, News and Features.

"This — in anticipation for Christmas, seeing as my kids have a chocolate one, I got FOMO!" - Nicolle Stuart, Head of People & Culture.

"This mascara from Kevyn Aucoin is the s**t." - Sumi Ejiri, Head of Product.

"You guys, there's a brand new Color Wow Dream Coat on the (beauty) block and it's about to step up your hair game by eleven million. Perfect for dry, dull, colour-treated this is an Extra Strength version that will literally save sad-looking hair and turn it into a lovely glossy mane." - Erin Docherty, Beauty & Lifestyle Editor.

