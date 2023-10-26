'I can see such a difference in my skin.' 27 beauty products we're loving sick this month.

Mamamia’s beauty roundup series is your monthly look at the products our team are loving – from the latest launches in skincare, hair and makeup to the old faves we've fallen for all over again.

Look, we don't know how we got here — but apparently it's the end of October?! Shocked and confused.

The good news is, it's time for a little bit of show and tell. Because it's been a hefty month for beauty launches — and we're just itching to share our faves with you.

The Mamamia team have tried and tested a whole heap of skincare, makeup, hair and body products — and mercy, there are some goodies you're going to want to snatch up.

Here you’ll find reviews of the best beauty products that launched in October 2023, as well as the old favourites we’ve rediscovered.

Okay, enough chat. Let's get into it!

Marc Jacobs Daisy Drops Eau So Fresh, $50 (for 30 capsules).

"Mr Jacobs! You smart man. These cute little tins are filled with 30 innovative single-use capsules, each filled with Marc Jacobs Daisy Drops Eau So Fresh fragrance. They're PERFECT for travel and easy to easily fit in your pocket or chuck in your bag. Did someone say game-changer?!" - Erin Docherty, Beauty & Health Editor.

"Now that it’s getting a bit warmer I want to wear a less intense coverage foundation, and this Trinny London tinted serum is epic. The shade I’ve got works well for my skin tone, plus the formula is so, so, SO good to wear on those long days. Yay." - Isabella Ross, Senior News Writer.

"I'm a dry gal and I have been OBSESSED with the Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Toner (it has rose petals in it, which feels extra boujee) and the Fresh Hydrating Emulsion. I'm putting them on first before my serum and moisturiser, and my skin has been very thankful." - Stacey Hicks, Branded Content Lead.

"Okay, but this formula is BEAUTIFUL. Thick, velvety, yet lovely and lightweight (it sinks in like a dream), the contents of this iconic red jar work to increase cell turnover, smooth skin and deliver hydration that actually lasts. It feels amazing on the skin, sits lovely under makeup and makes your skin bright, plump and healthy-looking. Get into it." - Erin Docherty, Beauty & Health Editor.

"I have super-sensitive skin and it’s the first high-quality moisturiser that hasn't had a negative impact. It's also the first product I've used where I've actually seen the difference in my skin." - Nicole Madigan, Senior Writer.

"My skin has been a bit (aka a lot) testy lately. This cleanser has been helping a lot in terms of cleaning my skin but it doesn't feel tight afterwards, which I love. It is on the pricey side, but if it helps with my breakouts – it’s a worthwhile investment for me. And the blue colour is pretty entertaining." - Isabella Ross, Senior News Writer.

"This newbie has single-handedly been keeping my angry cystic spots at bay. With ingredients like salicylic acid and purifying clay, it helps to reduce the appearance and recurrence of blemishes, while also featuring ingredients like niacinamide and ceramides to support and nourish the skin. Such a great pick if you have acne-prone skin." - Erin Docherty, Beauty & Health Editor.

"I CHEWED through this perfume for months. It was my absolute favourite, it smells juicy and delicious and I recommend it to my friends who want something feminine and fruity! It’s a bit more complex than a standard fruity perfume though – it has essences of Sandalwood and Cashmere Wood as well. It’s so luxurious!" - Shannen Findlay, Content Producer.

"Color Wow (the brand behind the cult Dreamcoat Supernatural Spray) recently dropped a new range of curl products – and look, if you've got curly hair you just gotta check 'em out. I've tried a lot of different curly hair products over the years, and these could be my two favourite products. The serum is moisturising and nourishing and brings the natural shape of your hair back to its best self, while the 'Shook' spray defines curls without that gross crunchy feeling. Must-haves for curly gals!" - Erin Docherty, Beauty & Health Editor.

"Finding a natural deodorant is not an easy task. But after years of trying so many, I can confirm this product by Black Chicken is the best. Plus they're an Aussie business!" - Emeline Gazilas, Senior Podcast Producer.

"This delicious-smelling multi-tasking formula gently buffs away dead skin on the scalp and body, leaving you feeling silky smooth and flake-free. It not only helps steer away dandruff, but also makes your hair feel healthy and hydrated too. Full marks." - Erin Docherty Beauty & Health Editor.

"I’ve just started lathering my neck and chest area with this body oil and I’m a big fan. Will definitely be getting full use of the jar, to the last drop." - Shannen Findlay, Content Producer.

"Ever since becoming a recession brunette, I have reverted to box-dying my hair. However, I've recently started using this colour-boosting treatment, which refreshes my colour and leaves my hair looking glossy AF." - Maddie Rodgers, Brand Partnerships Manager.

"Hooly dooly, this is a stunner! I almost didn't want to touch this because it's so dang pretty, but the shades are literally MADE for my green eyes, so I couldn't not! With a selection of mattes and shimmers, the colours are vibrant and buttery and apply like a dream. Such a beautiful palette that's so versatile." - Erin Docherty, Beauty & Health Editor.

"I've actually owned this product for a few months now but only just started using it, and I'm not sure why I didn't put this on my face sooner. It immediately brightens up my under-eye area, while still looking natural and seamless. Perfect for days when I don't want to wear a full face of makeup. I just dot this product on and blend it out with my fingers and I'm all done – it's SO easy." - Basmah Qazi, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

"I've been trying (and loving) Software skincare lately, and am officially obsessed with... well, all of it actually, but these two products are my absolute standouts. The Ceramide Repair Balm is super moisturising and deliciously creamy without being too thick – perfect for my combo-oily but also dehydrated thanks to A.C. skin (yes, that's definitely a thing). Meanwhile, the Vitamin C + Ferulic Acid Serum is a bangin' savey alternative to some of the more pricey Cs on the market (not naming any names but if you love Skinceuticals C E Ferulic Acid but don't have a spare $240, give this baby a whirl). And these aren't even their prescription offerings (which I am also keen to get my mitts on)." - Alix Nicholson, Weekend Editor.

"I loved the Joico Body Shake Texturising Spray. Ever since I started sprucing up my fringe, I've been reaching for this so it doesn't look flat and lifeless after blow-drying. It gives an instant lift and lasts for HOURS! I don't find it stiff, sticky or heavy either. I use it every time I want OOMPH in my hair and it never disappoints." - Shannen Findlay, Content Producer.

"I love this hair product. It’s a repairing hair mask and my goodness it's nourishing and also smells delightful." - Isabella Ross, Senior News Writer.

"I am not the type to spend more than five minutes on my makeup, so fancy contouring techniques and all that jazz aren't really in my repertoire – however, adding dimension to my face is absolutely necessary. Normally I find anything made for contouring to be really muddy in colour or heavy but the Clinique Contour Stick has a nice warmth to it, it's super easy to apply and it blends out so nicely." - Talia Phillips, Senior Strategy Manager.

"An eye serum? Yes! Another goodie from the kids at La Roche-Posay. If you struggle with creasing, dryness and flaking around those peepers, give this a whirl. It hydrates, plumps and smooths under the eyes, making your eyes look fresher. It's also really fast absorbing and sits under your makeup really nicely." - Erin Docherty, Beauty & Health Editor.

"I used this Trinny London micro-needling device and serum the other night. It was quite fun and my skin felt amazing afterwards." - Nicole Madigan, Senior Writer.

"I FINALLY tried it. And alright, alright – the buzz is real. Instantly hydrating, it absorbs quickly, feels lightweight and is a serious treat if you're a girl with sensitive skin. It makes my face feel comfy, happy and smooth. Side note: looks like pink Hubba Bubba." - Erin Docherty, Beauty & Health Editor.

"Anyone already on the hunt for a Christmas gift idea?! I got a boujee one for you! With notes of vanilla and orange blossom, this perfectly sweet and warm scent smells utterly gorgeous and lasts all day. And the bottle – gah! It's just the epitome of Italian luxury. Love it." - Erin Docherty, Beauty & Health Editor.

"I left one of my favourite fake tans in a hotel in the US (RIP Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Mousse!), and have been searching for a newbie – and tried this recent launch from Sontse. It's a velvety mousse formula that gives a beautiful, natural-looking (and even) glow. It also smells good, which is a win!" - Erin Docherty, Beauty & Health Editor.

