"My fave summer moisturiser": 26 beauty products we're loving sick this month.

Mamamia’s beauty roundup series is your monthly look at the beauty products our team are loving - from the latest launches in skincare, hair and makeup to the old faves we've fallen for all over again.

Another month has come and gone and our beauty roundup is back. Did you miss us? (Of course, you did!)

During October, we tried plenty of new (and new to us) skincare, makeup, haircare and body care products that we need to tell you all about immediately.

Here you’ll find reviews of the best beauty products that launched in October, as well as the products we’ve rediscovered and fallen back in love with.

Have your debit card on standby...

"I can't stop slathering Paula's Choice all over my face. Especially the BHA Liquid Exfoliant. My skin had a rough time transitioning from winter to spring and this is a miracle product!" - Madeleine Balkwell, Senior Content Executive.

Image: Mamamia and Paula's Choice.

"Face mists are wildy underrated IMHO. I'm loving this one from Beauté Pacifique - I leave it on my desk during the day and spritz it whenever I'm feeling dry (OFTEN). It gives my skin a big slurp of water and makes it feel hydrated, plump and happy." - Erin Docherty, Senior Beauty Writer and co-host of You Beauty.

Image: Supplied.

"I was sent this primer to trial and I can definitely say it lives up to the hype. I’ve never been a primer person because I don’t like my makeup to look too 'done' or god forbid cakey - but primers have come such a long way. I wear this on its own over SPF for a really natural glow, and find that layering it under makeup it actually makes my foundation look more bright and dewy. I’ll be purchasing it when I finish the tube for sure." - Tamara Davis, Head of Lifestyle and co-host of What Are You Wearing?

Image: Supplied.

"I've repurchased my fave summer moisturiser in two versions. I love how light this one is, and the texture is the best. When I'm needing a bit of extra hydration for the day, I rotate to this one." - Isobel Paine, Head of MPlus.

Image: Mamamia and Adore Beauty.

"TikTok convinced me to buy this lip gloss and I'm so glad they did. It's super shiny, has a hint of sparkle and leaves my lips moisturised but not sticky. And the colour is STUNNING on. Fenty can do no wrong." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"I'm not much of a makeup girl but I am loving this for light coverage. Really enjoy the texture, and find it's great with just a wee bit of concealer and bronzer." - Isobel Paine, Head of MPlus.

Image: Mamamia and Charlotte Tilbury.

"I was given this by my sister and it's so, so good. Every shower feels blissful. I've been rotating between a body oil and this and it's making my large pregnant stomach smooth AF." - Isobel Paine, MPlus.

Image: Mamamia and Mecca.

"After many a long morning, nights and days of dry lips, I finally pulled myself to spend $28 (!!!) on the cult Laniege Lip Sleeping Mask. As it just so happens, there's a reason it is priced that way (expensive to a young person like me, please). This stuff is HEALING and deliciously scented (I got the berry flavour). It also looks like it'll last ages. Lips are worth investing in. I have learnt my lesson." - Emma Gillman, News Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"I'm really loving this concealer from Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty. It's creamy, non-cakey and provides really natural coverage. It's delightfully foolproof, and you can tap it on under your eyes with your fingers and it blends beautifully." - Erin Docherty, Senior Beauty Writer and co-host of You Beauty.

Image: Mamamia and Sephora.

"I am pretty pale these days and I don't always have time to do a full tan. So I got this on a whim and it has been so handy! It's clear and light and not fragrant so you just spray a bit on, rub in with a mitt and you have a little glow that lasts. So good for when you're on the go or really can't be bothered doing a full tan!" - Mikayla Floriano, Podcast Producer.

Image: Mamamia and ModelCo.

"I didn’t know you could get SPF with hyaluronic acid in it; that was enough of a selling point for me! I apply this to my face and neck every morning, and my skin feels protected and hydrated throughout the day. And with the bright yellow bottle on my mantle there’s no missing this step in my routine." - Tamara Davis, Head of Lifestyle and co-host of What Are You Wearing?

Image: Supplied.

"I finally invested in jojoba oil after hearing Kelly and Leigh mention it often on the You Beauty podcast. I put it on at night and wake up plump and soft." - Gia Moylan, Senior Podcast Producer.

Image: Mamamia and Nourished Life.

"This is my new favourite highlighter. It has this glorious champagne colour that melts into the skin and leaves me GLOWING. I pop it on the tip of my nose, on my cupid's bow and just underneath my eyebrows and it pulls my entire makeup look together. Love it." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"I've been using this oil under eyes to plump and soften. I love the texture and it has definitely reduced my fine lines. It's also helping hydrate after retinol treatments as well." - Jacqui Capel, General Manager, Social Squad.

Image: Mamamia and Adore Beauty.

"Influenced by Leigh Campbell with this one, and I am now completely addicted. I reapply all throughout the day, even though it has two hours sun protection on it, because it looks so bloody good on my lips!" - Katie Stow, Evening Editor.

Image: Supplied.

"I'm currently obsessed with this moisturiser. I’ve always loved this moisturiser but now it has SPF15 which means my obsession is even more real. I'm finding my skin is looking bouncier and plumper and it leaves my skin smooth enough to feel confident going makeup-free." - Eleanor Katelaris, Social Media Producer.

Image: Supplied.

"I suffered from the worst bout of perioral dermatitis all around my mouth, which I made worse by putting topical steroids on it (I didn't even know steroids were a trigger!). I frantically searched for a solution, and saw Amperna's soothing duo recommended by lots of other women in the You Beauty Facebook group, and bought it out of pure desperation. OH MY GOD. I swear it started working overnight, and two to three weeks on my rash has completely cleared with no sign of coming back. I love that it's all-natural and uses probiotic technology to balance the skin's microbiome. SUCH A LIFESAVER." - Maddie King, Social Media Executive.

Image: Mamamia and Amperna.

"My skin has been GLOWING recently and maybe it's just that post-lockdown joy, but I am going to attribute it to my new morning routine which includes taking collagen in my water every day! This one by Naked Harvest is coconut flavoured and makes me actually want to hydrate. It's tasty and I'm seeing the effects." - Emma Gillman, News Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"I bought this yesterday and am trying it for the first time today. Love it! The sunscreen isn't greasy, and it's a beige colour so it doesn't leave a white cast on my face." - Amelia Rounds, Social Media Producer.

Image: Mamamia and Mecca.

"This new tan product is game-changing. You apply it and YOU DON'T HAVE TO WASH IT OFF! It applies clear, the colour is natural-looking but nice and deep, and you're good to go. No more sitting awkwardly and feeling sticky!" - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Mamamia and Priceline.

"This hydrating serum from K-beauty brand Laneige is just the ticket to fresh, healthy-looking skin. It's packed with antioxidants and peptides, helping to plump, hydrate and even the skin. I was so excited to try it because I love everything Laneige - and it certainly hasn't disappointed." - Erin Docherty, Senior Beauty Writer and co-host of You Beauty.

Image: Mamamia and Sephora.

"I'm also really enjoying this new cleansing balm from Alpha-H. It has a delicious smell, melts away my makeup easily and they give you quite a lot of product." - Amelia Rounds, Social Media Producer.

Image: Mamamia and Alpha-H.

"Bought myself a versatile palette to celebrate wearing makeup again. This one has every colour I could need for a light daytime look or evening glam vibe. Love." - Emma Gillman, News Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"I've been on the prowl for a cream blush after learning how to apply it from the Mamamia beauty team, and HOT DAMN this one is delightful. So creamy, the perfect tone and lasts all day. And it's only $18." - Katie Stow, Evening Editor.

Image: Supplied.

"Loving this face oil! I think it makes my skin softer and gives it a nice dewy glow." - Leah Mano, Partner Integration Executive.

Image: Mamamia and Go-To Skincare.

"I’ve been obsessed with this skin tint. It’s super lightweight which is exactly what I want for these warmer months. Add a bit of concealer on top wherever needed, and it’s a winner." - Isabella Ross, Content Producer.

Image: Mamamia and Mecca.

