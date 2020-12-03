"This stuff is glorious": 17 beauty products we're loving sick this month.

Well, we've almost made it. 2020 is nearly done!

But before it's all over, we need to talk about some new (and new to us) skincare, makeup, haircare, body care and fragrance products that we're loving right now.

Here you’ll find reviews of the best beauty products that launched in November, as well as the products we’ve rediscovered and fallen back in love with.

So sit back, get your debit card ready and enjoy.

Before we begin, here's how you self care according to your horoscope. Post continues below.

"This stuff is glorious. I love when I'm fake tanned, but honestly, I'm so lazy and just don't get around to doing it weekly. When I have an event or just want to feel bronzed, I've been using this body makeup by Elle Ferguson. It's the perfect shade for me (it comes in two shades), applies really easily and has a beautiful shimmer. I'll probably go through the whole bottle this summer." - Charlie Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"This boutique skincare company is an Australian Lady Startup. Founder Ash had always suffered with allergies and struggled to find sensitive skincare for her needs, so she created it. I have psoriasis (aka extra dry skin), so I'm pretty discerning about what I put on my body. This moisturiser is so soothing, and the packaging is WAY cuter than anything else on the market!" - Tamara Davis, Lifestyle and Parenting Editor.

"These Byredo roll-on perfumes are a handbag necessity now that we're out and about again! The Flowerhead scent is a classic - always makes you feel fresh, particularly for summer. The roll-on bottle makes applying perfume super easy." - Isobel Paine, Strategy Manager.

"Well, I just went and found the perfect brown lipstick. I reckon I have searched high and low for the perfect brown shade for well over a year now. It's the dreamiest deep tan, in the creamiest matte (but not too matte) formulation. It glides on and stays put for most of the day with one re-touch - two if you're heading out that night." - Kee Reece, Senior Influencing Marketing Manager.

"This spendy serum from SkinCeuticals is amazing. Smells kinda funky but my skin loves it and it sits well under makeup - you just have to let it sink in and do a moisturiser over the top." - Genevieve Maslin, Social Media Account Manager.

"I bought this hand cream the other day and honestly, it’s just soooo delicious. Besides the fact that it smells like warm vanilla and reminds me that Christmas is right around the corner, it absorbs into my hands so quickly and leaves them feeling soft and nourished. Did I mention it smells amazing?!" - Leah Porges, Podcast Producer.

"I love this hair treatment. It literally does 12 different things and smells sooooo good (like salted caramel - yum). It makes my hair super soft and also helps prevent frizz as I have curly hair." - Emma Cassidy, Client Service Manager.

"I've been using a loofah to exfoliate for about 17 years, who knew upgrading to this fancy silk glove would be a game-changer in my bodycare routine ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. My skin feels so soft and polished after using this, you only need to do it once a week and it's worth the extra effort!" - Tamara Davis, Lifestyle and Parenting Editor.

"Depending on my mood (and energy levels) I do my brows differently. Some days, I'll just add a gel and go bushy, most days I'll use powder and when I want to do a full-face of makeup or just feel like it, I'll use a pomade to make them really sculpted. I recently started using this Brow Code pomade purely because it's waterproof and we're entering summer (sweaty season). It's the perfect colour for my dirty blonde hair (it's not warm at all) and it's really creamy to apply. Plus, I went swimming with it on and it's definitely waterproof!" - Charlie Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"I don't ever do my hair because I CBF and it's so thick and very flat, but this gives it a little extra texture and I love the fresh scent." - Isobel Paine, Strategy Manager.

"Ok I know what you're thinking. 50 bucks is a lot for lip gloss, and I agree. But this one is infused with collagen for a lip-plumping effect, so it's no mere gloss. Cast aside visions of that cinnamon 'plumping balm' you tried in your teens; this baby doesn't tingle, but it does have a cooling peppermint sensation that feels like it's doing something. My lips look instantly fuller after application, and the colour is the perfect pinky nude." - Tamara, Lifestyle and Parenting Editor.

"This is hands down the best beauty product I have ever bought. I love it so much. I have dry skin and fine lines and it just soaks right in and plumps everything out. It smells divine too." - Jacqui Capel, General Manager of Social Squad.

"This was recommended to me by one of our MM beauty experts because I have sensitive skin. Apparently, it has a lot of good stuff in it. I don’t know much about beauty 'good stuff', but what I do know is this moisturiser feels DIVINE. On the label it describes it as a 'moisture cushion' and yes, yes it is. It’s silky and luxurious and has a fresh inoffensive smell. Pricey, but I am loving it." - Gemma Bath, Senior News Writer.

"This stuff is designed to unclog pores and reduce bum acne, but I started using it for the lil' sweat pimples I get on my chest from training. And it works a treat! It's packed with AHAs and BHAs to gently exfoliate the skin, so I find it not only works for my acne but also my week-old fake tan. Plus, the expensive bubble gum scent (I promise this is a thing) is heavenly." - Charlie Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"I'm obsessed with this perfume. It makes me feel sophisticated but also I smell like I’ve rolled in a jasmine plant. It’s the perfect mix of sweet but not too sweet." - Lize Ratliff, Head of Podcasts.

"These two products are permanently on my bedside table. The lip scrub smells like watermelon (super nostalgic) and removes all dryness, and the lip mask works a treat overnight. I personally love how the lip mask is fragrance-free so I can lather a thick layer but not get distracted by a scent before I sleep. My lips are usually super dry and these two products have changed that." - Charlie Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"DIY brow lamination has changed my LIFE. It was really easy to do. A little bit fiddly with the cling wrap but it makes doing my brows so much easier every morning. My eyebrows normally look pretty thin and lie very flat. Even when I use soap brows to try and brush them up they usually fall flat again after a few hours. Now that I’ve laminated them, once I’ve brushed my brows up in the morning and filled them in they last all day and they don’t move at all. Not a single hair out of place." - Bridgette Bathgate, Digital Marketing Specialist.

Do you have any products you've been loving this month? Let us know in the comments!

Feature image: Supplied.