"No bullsh*t, my skin has never been better": 24 beauty products we're loving sick this month.

Mamamia’s beauty roundup series is your monthly look at the beauty products our team are loving - from the latest launches in skincare, hair and makeup to the old faves we've fallen for all over again.

Friends, we're back! Another month has come and gone, and it's time for our monthly beauty roundup.

During August, we tried plenty of new (and new to us) skincare, makeup, haircare and body care products that we need to tell you all about immediately.

Here you’ll find reviews of the best beauty products that launched in August, as well as the products we’ve rediscovered and fallen back in love with.

"After a few weeks of feeling pretty bleh, I decided it was time to slap on some fake tan and make myself feel better. And let me tell you, it worked a TREAT. This one, which I hadn't tried before, went on really evenly, has the most perfect bronze colour after one coat (not too orange, not too green) and fades really nicely, not leaving any blotchiness behind." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"This has dramatically helped the texture of my skin and minimised my pores. I haven't finished my current one and have already purchased a backup." - Genevieve Maslin, Social Media Account Manager.

"I'm a stinkin' cheat when it comes to mascara - I'm never loyal and always have, like, 14 on the go at once. But! I'm really loving this guy. The formula just seems to give my lashes that little bit more oomph than some of the others I'm currently trying, making me look more alive on Zoom. Plus, it doesn't flake or smudge underneath your eyes - it stays on until you take it off, which is ideal." - Erin Docherty, Senior Beauty Writer and co-host of You Beauty.

"This hair mask has been a lifesaver! My hair is bleached to the core and was originally dyed blue (it’s now a swampy green, I don’t want to talk about it), but the thing that was really annoying me was how knotted and dry the bleach made my hair. The mask has made my hair so silky soft and has made me feel so much better." - Emily Vernem, Social Media Producer and co-host of The Undone.

"I reach for this bad boy every single day. With a really fine pencil on one side and a spoolie on the other, it takes less than two minutes to fill in my brows. It's a must-have in my makeup kit." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"I decided to start ‘burning the good candle’ so to speak and used this and it’s incredible. It makes your whole bathroom smell like Jo Malone cologne." - Emmeline Peterson, Podcast Producer.

"I’m obsessed with Boost Lab serums. It’s the brand that got me into serums in the first place because they have such a large range of options. Recently, I’ve been reaching for the AHA Glow the most as it makes my face look brighter and healthier and has helped with some crazy lockdown dullness." - Emily Vernem, Social Media Producer and co-host of The Undone.

"Every time I spray this dry shampoo in my hair, my boyfriend thinks I'm wearing some fancy perfume, it smells that good. Like the bottle says, it enhances colour - so no chalky hair here. And it leaves my locks feeling really soft and fresh, not like I'm just covering up oil. It's an overall winner." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"Leigh Campbell influenced to buy this eye concentrate. I started using it last week and I’m loving it. Also, I'm obsessed with the applicator! It feels like I’m getting a massage." - Isobel Paine, Head of MPlus.

"Skinfluenced by the queen herself, Charlie Begg, this gel-cream is so moisturising I’m obsessed. I have pretty dry skin so I put a nice layer on before bed and the next morning my skin is so bright and plum and soft." - Emily Vernem, Social Media Producer and co-host of The Undone.

"I finally jumped on the bandwagon after constantly hearing about the brand who is elijiah and how amazing their perfumes are. I didn’t know which of their perfumes to get so I chose the Discovery Set. It’s such a great idea - you get their four signature scents in 1.5ml mini-atomisers, so you can really experience them all before choosing which one to buy full size. At the moment I’m leaning towards purchasing Muse - it’s a mix of warm florals, jasmine and woody amber. AND the best thing is I can still smell it on my skin at the end of the day. Winning!" - Leah Porges, Podcast Producer.

"This has been my favourite lip balm of 2021 - the perfect smooth texture and such a subtle nude colour that compliments every skin tone I’ve seen it on (yes I got so many of my friends on it). ALSO, they have these cheeky little illustrations that are so cute e.g. my one has a pair of butt cheeks that says 'send nudes'. I love it to death." - Maddie King, Social Media Executive.



"This eye cream ticks all my boxes. It's thick but not greasy, has a very faint fragrance and the best part: affordable. I've been using it every night and I've noticed my under-eye area is much more hydrated and my concealer doesn't crease into the fine lines." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"This is the first spendy skincare I used and I’m OBSESSED. The cream lasts soooo long I once went two days without doing my skincare (I know, shame on me) but because I had put this on my skin still felt so good and soft it’s literally magic in a tub." - Emily Vernem, Social Media Producer and co-host of The Undone.

"This little multitasker can be used as a primer, highlighter or worn alone to even out your skin and give it a nice fresh and radiant look. It's replaced my usual foundation because I'm all about minimal coverage right now." - Erin Docherty, Senior Beauty Writer and co-host of You Beauty.

"Just a gorg combo that adds colour and is very close to my natural lip colour so wears really nicely too." - Genevieve Maslin, Social Media Account Manager.

"After hearing all about these products, I swapped out my old cleanser for this one, and no bullsh*t, my skin has never been better. It looks brighter, my redness has significantly reduced and I haven't had breakouts since." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"I’ve only recently gotten on the retinol train after my skin kindly declared WW4 on me during lockdown (yes we skipped WW3, it’s that bad) and I found after introducing this two to three times a week my breakouts have reduced SO dramatically I can’t even explain. I genuinely get excited for retinol night because I can see an overnight difference." - Maddie King, Social Media Executive.

"I bought this body oil to rub everywhere on my body to help with stretch marks. I know stretch marks are not preventable but a girl can dream AND the oil feels amazing in the shower so I’ll keep buying this." - Isobel Paine, Head of MPlus.

"Through lockdown, I've been trying to find ways to support local businesses. I found this Lady Startup located in Melbourne and their hydrating face moisturiser has been such a lifesaver throughout winter. I think they've also set up a shopfront with a refillable skincare station!" - Karen Alexander, Sales Manager.

"These lip glosses are super cute. They’re pretty sheer on me (I have dark brown lips) which is perfect for my everyday use. I put one of these bad boiz on straight after my skincare for a little colour throughout the day. Also developed for such a great cause and the cutest packaging!" - Emily Vernem, Social Media Producer and co-host of The Undone.

"This is so great for dry to combination skin as it doesn't strip your skin at all or leave it feeling too squeaky. It's natural but lathers up a little bit so you still feel properly cleansed." - Genevieve Maslin, Social Media Account Manager.

"This sunscreen does it ALL - high SPF, watery consistency (so it truly feels like you’re wearing nothing) and is so good on problematic skin like mine! Perfect for warmer weather." - Maddie King, Social Media Executive.

