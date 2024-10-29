The Aussie show that is unexpectedly blowing up on Netflix.

Imagine Succession… but in the Aussie outback.

Netflix's new show Territory has been trending since its release and it seems that mixing family drama with business is still hotter than ever.

With themes of legacy, power, and family at the centre of Territory, the show feels quintessentially Australian at its core and features a cast of talented rising and established stars.

Here's everything we know about Territory, from the plot, the cast, as well as any details about future seasons.

Article continues after video.

What is Territory about?

Territory is an Aussie drama series based around the ruthless fight for power over the Lawson family's Marianne Station — the largest cattle station in Australia.

With the lack of a clear heir, rival factions start to emerge in the bid for control, including cattle barons, desert gangsters, Indigenous elders and billionaire miners. The Lawsons, meanwhile, are battling for ownership of their billion-dollar ranch while trying to keep the circling sharks at bay.

Who is the cast of Territory?

Image: Netflix

Territory showcases a stacked list of Aussie talent. Anna Torv plays Emily Lawson, who originally comes from a cattle-stealing family, but then marries into the wealthy Lawson family. Her husband Graham Lawson (played by Michael Dorman) is the family patriarch. Graham is Colin Lawson's (Robert Taylor) last surviving son, but he also struggles from alcohol addiction. Then, the return of Colin's grandson, Marshall (played by Sam Corlett), ignites hope that Colin will take over.

Is Territory based on a true story?

While Territory is mostly a work of fiction, it is based in some truth. Marianne Station in the show is actually based on the South Australian Anna Creek Station, located north of Adelaide. Like Marianne Station, it is the largest cattle station in the world.

The producer of Territory, Ben Davies has also worked on several documentaries about cattle station owners and workers in the Northern Territory, which sparked the idea for Territory. The show is based in that same world and involves characters very much drawn from the realm of cattle station rivalries.

The show's co-creator, Tim Lee, also travelled to Northern Territory and personally conducted interviews with locals in order to gain insight that would allow for accuracy on the show.

"I soaked in everything they could give me, all the attitudes, the world, the stories," Lee told Netflix. "Some of the stories were occasionally pretty confronting but it was really valuable. They were so stranger than fiction, but they were gold and gave me plenty of fodder to work with."

Where is Territory filmed?

Image: Netflix

According to Tudum, Territory was filmed in several different locations across Australia, including the Northern Territory and South Australia.

Specific filming locations also included a UNESCO World Heritage-listed site, Kakadu National Park, which production obtained special permission from Traditional Owners to use, as well as Tipperary Station, which is a real cattle station. The cattle station itself is so large that it actually contains a school and an airfield.

Is there a Territory season 2?

Sadly for Territory fans, nothing has been officially announced by Netflix as of yet. However, if you've seen the show, you'll know that season 1 ends on a rather climactic cliffhanger. And given the show success and buzz online, it seems likely it will be returning for a second season.

Feature image: Netflix.