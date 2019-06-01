Winter is here and so is couch-potato weather.

Helping us relish in this ‘staying-in’ season is an all-star June lineup due to drop on Netflix. It’s a month particularly ripe with documentaries and true crimes series like The Alcàsser Murders and season 2 of The Confession Tapes, with the serious also being balanced with more comedic additions like Crazy Rich Asians, Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome [sic] and the new Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler comedy, Murder Mystery.

The entire series of Glee is also available for bingeing as are some classic favourites like Save the Last Dance, The Witches and The Girl on the Train.

For a hilarious film that just dropped on Netflix, consider watching Always Be My Maybe, trailer below.

Here are the top-five releases, with some other new and noteworthy additions, set to hit the streaming service this month.

Happy bingeing!

1.The Alcàsser Murders – June 14

This four-part true-crime documentary unpicks one of Spain’s most notorious and unsolved triple murders.

In 1992 three teenage girls, Miriam García Iborra, Antonia “Toñi” Gómez Rodríguez and Desirée Hernández Folch were kidnapped while hitchhiking to a nightclub, and their bodies were discovered 75 days later, with signs of rape and torture. 25 years later, Miguel Ricart, has been charged for the crime, but police believe more perpetrators were involved.

The Alcàsser Murders aims to unpick the horrendous crime, detailing exactly what happened on the night the three girls were abducted, and what has come of the police investigation since.

2. Crazy Rich Asians - June 12

One of 2018's biggest rom-coms is finally available to screen on-demand and this is a celebration worthy of a night-in with dumplings and champagne - or sparkling wine for the peasants.

University professor Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) travels to Singapore with her boyfriend Nick Young (Henry Goulding), where she discovers that he's from one of Singapore's wealthiest families. It's a modern day Cinderella, but funnier and set in the bustling, street-food filled metropolis of Singapore.

Expect lots of designer gowns, over-the-top real estate and one particularly fabulous 'make over' moment.

3. Murder Mystery - June 14

Murder Mystery will be the first time rom-com stalwarts, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have re-united on our screens since Just Go With It in 2011. They play a true-crime obsessed (Aniston) and detective (Sandler) couple, who become the suspects of a murder and now must find a way to prove their innocence.

From the trailer alone, the film looks like a laughs-a-minute watch, which will keep even the most tight-lipped grinch entertained over a mug of mulled wine.

4. Dope, Season 3 - June 28

Original Netflix series, Dope, delves into the other side of the drug war, we don't get to see and documents the perspectives of drug users, drug dealers, and law enforcement officials.

The third season of the Dope will probably follow in a similar format which zeroes in on an aspect of the US drug trade from meth addiction in the sate of Indiana to how Baltimore became the "heroin capital of America".

If you devoured Louis Theroux's documentary Dark States - Heroin Town or have read Dopesick by Beth Macy, then you'll most likely also enjoy this series.

5. Black Mirror Season 5 - June 5

The critically acclaimed dystopian series is back for a tight three-episode season, with more moral quandaries than you can say Bandersnatch.

As per Black Mirror's standard format, each ep features its own stand-alone story line, however it's the second instalment which features popstar Miley Cyrus herself, that we're most intrigued by.

The episodes are as follows:

Season 5, Episode 1 - Smithereens.

A cab driver suddenly becomes violent and unhinged due to known reasons.

Season 5, Episode 2 -Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too.

Teen fans of Ashley Too (Miley Cyrus) realise not everything is as it seems when you're famous.

Season 5, Episode 3 - Striking Vipers.

The vaguest episode description of them all, IMDB simply explains this episode as "two estranged college friends reunite in later life, triggering a series of events that could alter their lives forever". The trailer doesn't give much else away either.

What else is new to Netflix Australia in June 2019.

Here are some other noteworthy incoming arrivals you should be aware of...

- Princess Bride (June 1)

- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (both June 1)

- Save the Last Dance (June 1)

- The Call (June 2)

- Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome (June 4)

- Designated Survivor: Season 3 (June 7)

- The Chef Show (June 7)

- The Black Godfather (June 7)

- Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese (June 12)

- American Assassin (June 13)

- Jessica Jones: Season 3 (June 14)

- The Witches (June 15)

- The Lazarus Effect (June 19)

- The Confession Tapes: Season 2 (June 21)

- The Girl on the Train (June 25)

- Glee: Seasons 1-6 (June 30)

- 20th Century Women (June 30)

- A Dog's Purpose (June 30)

