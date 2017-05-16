Netflix has finally released plot details for its first Australian series and fans are hooked.

Netflix have announced that Australia’s first original series will be a supernatural crime drama called Tidelands.

The series follows the story of a former criminal who returns home to the sleepy fishing town of Orphelin Bay.

When a body of a local washes ashore, a chain of events is sparked that forces her to realise the quiet villagers of her hometown aren’t villagers at all. They’re monsters.

Calling themselves "Tidelanders", the creatures are described as being half-human and half-Siren.

The series is set to begin production among the murky waters of Queensland in 2018.

Co-creator and co-executive producer of the show, Tracey Robertson, said the northern state perfectly suited the series' mood.

"The primeval landscapes of Queensland are a perfect setting to tell the story of betrayal, small town secrets, ancient mythology," she said, in the press release.