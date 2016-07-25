Peppa Pig videos leaving kids 'traumatised'.

Oh Peppa.

It seems not even Peppa Pig is sacred these days.

Everyone’s favourite swine-ette Peppa Pig has been causing more trouble than just jumping in puddles after a series of “naughty Peppa Pig” videos were released on the allegedly child safe app YouTube Kids.

It seems not even Peppa Pig is sacred these days. Image via YouTube.

No, not that kind of video – she hasn’t even started dating Danny Dog yet – but a series of mock animations of Peppa as a "ganstga".

While Peppa might have been naughty when she shouted “chocolate cake” continuously or when she made the password for her treehouse “Daddy’s Big Tummy” - nothing could prepare you for this.

Peppa with knives and guns and even setting a house on fire.

Oh what a naughty Piggy.

"The whole video was vile.” Image via YouTube.

According to The Sun one shocked British mother who thought her three-year-old was safe ensconced in his Ipad while she dished out the mushy peas was horrified to glance at her toddler’s device and see Peppa as she’d never before been cast – a villain.

"When I looked over his shoulder I saw a terrifying witch abducting George."

"The whole video was vile,” she said.

Peppa has even been associated with gasp.. drugs.. or maybe its just Grandpa Pig's gardening. Image Via YouTube.

An investigation by the newspaper found that it took a child only three minutes to uncover the scandalous clips.

“Many have been watched more than three million times,” the investigation revealed.

Peppa has been in trouble before for teaching kids the "f-word" Can you hear it? Post continues after video..

Two that particularly frightened the reporters were one where a cigarette-smoking, knife-toting “gangster” pig threatens the fairy princess from kids’ favourite Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom.

And another that sees Peppa flying a kite with cartoon character Masha when a terrifying knife-wielding clown swoops down puts Masha in a cage and carries her off.

George. Are you okay? Via Youtube.

Peppa has even been associated with gasp.. drugs.. or maybe its just Grandpa Pig's gardening.

And you thought splashing in muddy puddles was a bad influence for your tot.

Thankfully YouTube removed the videos before too many other children viewed the evil Peppa.

Lessons to be learned: 1. Make sure your kids watch YouTube while you are in the room.

And 2. Never trust a pig in a dress. After Miss Piggy dumped Kermit we should have paid heed but Peppa threatening the fairy princess is the final straw.