Her name was Natalie Galcsik. Her son now has to raise his siblings.

A man has been charged with murdering his wife in the NSW's Hunter Valley.

Emergency services were called to a property in Pokolbin, about an hour's drive west of Newcastle, over reports of welfare concerns just after 6pm on Friday.

A 46-year-old woman was found with significant injuries and could not be revived, police said in a statement.

Natalie Galcsik is being remembered as a dedicated mum and business owner. She and her husband ran a popular bed and breakfast property in the valley.

A crime scene was set up at the Pokolbin address, and a 47-year-old man was arrested at the property.

The ABC reports the man in custody is her 47-year-old husband Steven Galcsik.

He was taken to a local police station and charged with murder (DV).

In court over the weekend, no application for bail was made, but it was formally refused anyway. He will face court again in late November.

Natalie's eldest son Alex has since opened a GoFundMe, writing "My mother dedicated her life to raising myself and my siblings with selflessness and love despite difficult circumstances; she was the best mum we could have asked for".

The 20-year-old added that he has been left to support and raise his four younger siblings. His fundraiser has already raised more then $44,000.

Australian Femicide Watch reports Natalie's alleged murder comes 14 months after the drowning death of her seven-year-old son, in a dam on their property.

Friends are remembering Natalie for her love of horses, spirituality and holistic wellbeing practices.

Natalie is the 61st Australian woman allegedly murdered this year.

You can find the family's GoFundMe here.

— with AAP.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you or someone you know is at risk of violence, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.