News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

Nat Bassingthwaighte on what it's like to work with big personalities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Natalie Bassingthwaighte or Izzy, as I will always know her, recently spoke to Katie “Monty” Dimond on Show and Tell

In the interview, the former Rogue Traders (remember them) singer, 40, spoke about her kids’ clothing brand, feeling like she was a boy growing up and what it’s like to work on X Factor.

Bassingthwaighte, who is a mum of two, said Scary Spice kind of lived up to her name.

“Mel loved to be the bad person, she actually just loved that role,” she said.

“It’s not like they gave her that role to be that, she kind of is that.”

The two weren’t exactly mates on-screen but sometimes that tension is just for the cameras, right?

“Mel and I are very different people. We got on well but I wouldn’t behave a lot of the ways that she behaved for sure… We’d go to a photoshoot and she would either arrive really late or not rock up at all. Or the photographer would be like, ‘Can we get this shot?’ and she’d take one shot and be like, ‘No, I’m done’,” said Bassingthwaighte.

“I don’t understand that. We’re all here to do a job and you’re not better than her, she’s not better than you.”

The actress and kids’ clothing designer was a judge on The X Factor for four seasons between 2011 and 2014 but almost threw in the towel after the very first one.

“I said, ‘I don’t get it. I don’t understand any of it. I don’t want to be this person. I thought this was supposed to be positive and love and mentoring and guidance and that’s how I’ve always kind of lived my life, so I didn’t really like it’.”

You can watch Nat’s full interview on Show and Tell here.

Tags: celebrity , current-affairs , entertainment-tv

Related Stories

Recommended