Nat Bassingthwaighte on what it's like to work with big personalities.

Natalie Bassingthwaighte or Izzy, as I will always know her, recently spoke to Katie “Monty” Dimond on Show and Tell.

In the interview, the former Rogue Traders (remember them) singer, 40, spoke about her kids’ clothing brand, feeling like she was a boy growing up and what it’s like to work on X Factor.

Bassingthwaighte, who is a mum of two, said Scary Spice kind of lived up to her name.

“Mel loved to be the bad person, she actually just loved that role,” she said.

“It’s not like they gave her that role to be that, she kind of is that.”

The two weren’t exactly mates on-screen but sometimes that tension is just for the cameras, right?

“Mel and I are very different people. We got on well but I wouldn’t behave a lot of the ways that she behaved for sure… We’d go to a photoshoot and she would either arrive really late or not rock up at all. Or the photographer would be like, ‘Can we get this shot?’ and she’d take one shot and be like, ‘No, I’m done’,” said Bassingthwaighte.

“I don’t understand that. We’re all here to do a job and you’re not better than her, she’s not better than you.”

The actress and kids’ clothing designer was a judge on The X Factor for four seasons between 2011 and 2014 but almost threw in the towel after the very first one.

“I said, ‘I don’t get it. I don’t understand any of it. I don’t want to be this person. I thought this was supposed to be positive and love and mentoring and guidance and that’s how I’ve always kind of lived my life, so I didn’t really like it’.”

You can watch Nat’s full interview on Show and Tell here.