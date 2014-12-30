Nat Bassingthwaighte has chopped off her hair.

Image: Instagram (@natbassingthwaighte)

Woah. What is going on here?

There’s only one day left of 2014, and yet the major celebrity haircuts are still rolling in thick and fast. We’re on the verge of whiplash now – yesterday it was Jess Hart; just this morning, it was Rosie Huntington-Whiteley; and now?

Now, Natalie Bassingthwaighte has bid adieu to her long hair, just in time for New Year’s Eve.

The popular TV host, singer and mum has followed in the footsteps of Lara Bingle, Sam Armytage and Emma Stone (to name just a few) by cutting her hair into a gorgeous choppy bob.

The 10 biggest celebrity hair transformations of 2014.

Naturally, 39-year-old Nat shared the first evidence of her new hair on Instagram, “2015 here I come! Thanks @deejparker and @di_spy @wieselmanntoorak for my fab new look!!”

And “fab” is exactly the right word for it. We hope Nat takes her fabulous new hair out on the town tomorrow night – a haircut like that can’t stay at home on the couch for New Year’s Eve now, can it?

If you’ve been left in any doubt that 2014 was the Year of the ‘Ob (we’re talking bobs, lobs and wobs), this one should finally convince you. Seriously… long hair is on a fast track to extinction at the rate we’re going.

Check out Nat’s new bob, and the other celebrity hair looks that have captivated (and, in some cases, bemused) us this year:

Great celebrity hair of 2014

