Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Previously unseen Married at First Sight footage shows Gab and Nasser’s relationship is even more on the rocks than we thought.



Oh.

We have a scandal a foot.

In some previously unseen footage, MAFS’ Nasser has accused his fake-wife Gab of being manipulative.

In the footage which was uploaded to the MAFS Twitter account, Nasser says the breakdown of their relationship is not solely his fault.

“It’s always men did this and men didn’t give that,” he says.

So.

Beyonce may have just thrown some shade at Kim Kardashian.

Featuring alongside Jay-Z and Future on DJ Khaled’s new song “Top Off,” Beyonce does a lil’ rap and her lyrics seem a little pointed.

They go: “I break the internet, top two and I ain’t number two,” she raps. “My body, my ice, my cash, all real, I’m a triple threat.”

Lemme break it down for you.

First of all, Beyonce is saying she “breaks the internet,” this is possibly a reference to that time Kim “broke the internet” with her Paper Magazine cover. You may remember it, it was a pretty big deal at the time.

“Top two and I ain’t number two” is a reference to a Drake song but it’s also a reference to that fact Beyonce thinks she’s number one and Kim is number two… because she is.

The final line “My body, my ice, my cash, all real, I’m a triple threat” seems to be a reference to the fact that Kim’s haters often accuse her of being fake and having no real talent.

In case you missed it, Beyonce’s and Kim’s relationship has been a bit lukewarm over the last couple of years since Kanye claimed Beyonce refused to perform at the VMAs unless she was guaranteed Video of the Year.

And now it’s playing out in rap form. Yippee.

3. Kristen Stewart reunited with her Twilight daughter and omg she’s like a grown woman now.



The two played mother and daughter what feels like many moons ago, and have recently been photographed together at a Chanel event looking more like sisters.

We’re not sure whether Kristen Stewart has not aged one bit (dare I say… like a vampire?), or Mackenzie Foy has grown at an inhumanely quick speed. Either way, the pictures make us feel downright old.

“But the rest is history and I wanted to write a song that kind of put the day that I met ben into a song so I could play it for our children,” Higgins said.

“And on that note, I would like to tell you guys that I’m expecting. This is the first time I’m ever said it publicly so there you go, Perth.”

News of your second baby and the release of your new single all in the space of a month? Our hearts can’t handle this, Missy.

5. Julia Morris says what a lot of the Australian audience are thinking about I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.

I’m A Celebrity featured two mind readers last week.

There was celebrity psychic John Edwards and host Julia Morris, and it’s the latter that was most convincing.

Morris said she believed the show had jumped the shark – while literally jumping over a toy shark – in having Edwards on the show.

Audiences were in disbelief (and not the good kind) when Edwards told contestant former royal butler Paul Burrell that he’d tapped into the spirit of Princess Diana.

Yeah, nah.

It may have been guised as a joke, but Morris certainly hit the nail on the head.