Her name was Nardia Louise Spice. The mum-of-six was allegedly murdered in a Perth dog park.

Mother-of-six Nardia Louise Spice was allegedly tricked into attending a dog park before she was killed by her housemates last month.

The 40-year-old, who had been missing for two weeks, was found dead in bushland near the town of Jarrahdale, south-east of Perth, on Friday.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Sam Hazlitt said police believed Nardia was killed on September 23 at the dog park in Byford before she was buried about 25km away.

"It will be alleged that she has suffered critical injuries as a result of trauma to the head," said Det Sgt Hazlitt, who told reporters the alleged murder was premeditated.

"We have what we would call a primary incident scene that's at the Byford dog park and then we have several secondary incident scenes, one of those is the location where the body has been exhumed."

Nardia is the 37th woman to be killed by violence in Australia this year, according to Destroy The Joint.

Her death follows the alleged murder of a 74-year-old woman who died in Sydney last week.

Four people charged.

Police have charged a 32-year-old man from Brookdale, a 24-year-old man from Armadale and a 30-year-old woman from Brookdale with murder.

Another 26-year-old man from Armadale has been charged with being an accessory after the fact in relation to the alleged killing.

Det Sgt Hazlitt said Nardia knew her alleged killers.

"The victim was living with those people at an address in Brookdale," he said.

Hazlitt said police are "trying to establish the full circumstances around the events leading up to it".

"We're confident that we've arrested everyone who's a primary offender or party to the offence of murder and we're investigating the involvement of several other people," he said.

"There's nothing to indicate that people were under the influence of drugs, we're not ruling it out, we're keeping an open mind."

The 26-year-old and 32-year-old men were due to face Perth Magistrates Court yesterday. The 24-year-old man and 30-year-old woman will face court in two weeks.

Nardia remebered as a "very kind" person.

Nardia's former housemate, Courteney Muir has remembered the 40-year-old as a "very kind" person.

"She was a very nice person and really helped other people," she told 7News.

Muir also shared her family are "not coping very well".

"It is sad news losing a mum," she said. "I went and saw her daughter to give her support but... yeah it’s a very sad thing."

Nardia was the mother of two children under 10 years old, an adult child, three children aged in their teens and a foster child, the ABC reports.

"She was in constant contact or very regular contact with her children and it was out of character for her to not be in contact with them," said Hazlitt.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for her children and family. You can find it here.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

