Nara Smith refuses to call herself a tradwife. She says this is what we're all missing.

In the world of social media influencers, few have stirred up as much conversation – or controversy – as Nara Smith.

At just 22, the South African and German model-turned-TikTok-sensation, who is married to fellow model Lucky Blue Smith, has found herself at the epicentre of a cultural phenomenon she never saw coming: the rise of the "tradwife."

“That’s one of the narratives that I have a really hard time wrapping my head around: the trad wife, whatever it is,” Smith shared in a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar.

Image: Instagram Image: Instagram Despite the label, Nara insists reality is far from the stay-at-home stereotype that her videos might suggest.

“You don’t see me getting on a plane, hopping to New York, modelling, coming back—all while I have a newborn—paying bills, filming content, getting my kids dressed. Being put into a certain box, just because people think that I’m slaving away, is so weird to me. I’m a working mum who gets to go about her day in a very different way than [someone with] a normal nine-to-five job would.”

But in the age of viral content and quick judgments, nuance often gets lost.

Smith's videos of elaborate homemade meals and picture-perfect domestic scenes have struck a chord with viewers hungry for a romanticised vision of home life. It's a vision that's both aspirational and, to some, problematic.

Raissa Gerona, chief brand officer of Revolve, offered a different perspective on Smith's appeal: "Nara has really carved out a space for herself and has shown how to really connect with people.

"Sure, she's 'traditional' in the sense that she's making things from scratch, but it's not traditional when you're doing it so glamorously and you're making big money at the same time."

Image: Instagram

The fusion of old-fashioned homemaking and modern influencer culture has made Smith a fascinating figure. But with great visibility comes great scrutiny, and the busy mum has faced her share of controversies.

Take, for instance, the sunscreen incident. When Smith shared a video of herself making homemade sunscreen, it sparked an outcry from dermatologists and viewers alike.

"I caught glimpses of [the outcry]. The sunscreen video … I just shared what we did. Is it the most bulletproof SPF? Probably not. But with us not having other sunscreen in that moment, it worked," Nara explained. "To me, it's more about just showing what you can do. Does it mean you have to re-create it at home? No."

The sunscreen video in question, posted in June, shows Smith and her husband combining ingredients like coconut oil, beeswax, shea butter, cocoa butter, jojoba oil and zinc oxide powder to make SPF. Smith assured her followers that her husband "is a baker, so he makes sure that everything is very precise", adding, "We all burn pretty easily, so we went with something with a little bit more SPF."

"We've been spending a lot of time outside by the pool, and I realised we ran out of sunscreen," Nara narrated in the clip.

The casual attitude towards potential health risks has earned Smith criticism for perceived irresponsibility.

But for Smith, engaging with every critique is a losing game. "For the sake of my mental health, I can't indulge in that. I can't keep correcting people or read things and get frustrated," she said.

Image: Instagram

Her husband, Lucky, is quick to defend her against detractors: "People are seeing her gaining some success from everything she’s doing. If you have someone who doesn’t know you at all and they’re making a video about you online with things that are not true, you can just tell it’s coming from a place of jealousy."

He added, "Let’s call it what it is."

Despite the controversies, Smith remains focused on her work. “I could never go off the grid,” she admitted.

“Sharing my life and doing this is so fulfilling,” she said. “I’m just here living my life. I’m just a girl."

Feature image: Instagram