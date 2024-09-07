'I'm pretty proud of us.' Inside Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber's cool blended family.

We have seen some pretty ugly Hollywood breakups as of late (looking at you Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie). But some famous exes know how to keep things amicable. Case in point: Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber.

During their 11-year relationship, the actors welcomed two children, Sasha in 2007, and Kai in 2008. And despite parting ways in 2016, Watts, 55, and Schreiber, 56, continue to co-parent and support each other very publicly.

"We're doing things very differently. I'm pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound," Watts told Net-a-Porter in August 2019. "We've made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we're absolutely committed to that."

And committed they are. In 2022, Watts shared a photo on Instagram with Schreiber — as well as both of their new respective partners — celebrating Kai's middle school graduation.

The blended family celebrating Kai's middle school graduation. Image: Instagram/@naomiwatts

"Modern family," Watts wrote as a hashtag in the caption

The actor has kept her current relationship with actor Billy Crudup relatively quiet, but they are said to have started dating in 2017. Three years later, during his Emmy acceptance speech for The Morning Show, Crudup acknowledged Watts' kids for the first time, saying, "I love you, and thank you."

In 2023, Watts confirmed she and Crudup had wed, sharing a photo on Instagram of the pair outside a courthouse. The wedding was followed by a second ceremony in Mexico City the following year.

Schreiber, meanwhile, is married to former pageant queen Taylor Neisen. After marrying in July 2023, they welcomed a daughter named Hazel Bee. The parents announced her arrival via Instagram, writing: "Mom and baby are both super happy and healthy. Thanks to all for the love and support."

And yes, because she is a member of the coolest blended family ever, Watts commented: "We love baby Hazel!!"

A year prior, she also wished Neisen — who she affectionately called "Tay" — a happy birthday on Instagram.

Watch Naomi and Liev dance with their children. Post continues after video.

Schreiber has previously emphasised the importance of "supporting each other" when it comes to co-parenting with Watts.

While appearing on Sunday Today with Willie Geist in 2018, the Perfect Couple star recalled a time when he "was making jokes" about his ex-wife in front of his children, explaining that their "eyes light up when I talk about her".

"You can see how important it is to them that their parents care about each other," he said.

It's clear that Sasha and Kai have fun with their parents. In 2020 they shared a TikTok where they made their mum and dad perform a dance — and both actors embraced the routine with gusto.

If that's not fantastic co-parenting, we don't know what is!

Feature Image: Getty