A year after going public, Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup may have just tied the knot.

White dress. Bouquet. Wedding rings. Check, check, check.

Aussie icon Naomi Watts and her actor boyf Billy Crudup have set the gossip mill into overdrive after they were pictured stepping out of a car outside their apartment in New York City on Friday.

With her hand tightly clasped around a posy of white flowers, the King Kong star set off giant rumours that the couple had officially tied the knot. And I haven’t even mentioned the Oscar de la Renta Sweetheart Water Lily Guipure Dress she was wearing!

While leading the way and carrying their bags, Billy made for a crisp groom (??) in a white shirt and navy suit, and LET’S NOT FORGET THE FACT THEY WERE BOTH WEARING WEDDING RINGS and that Naomi was sitting underneath the huge diamond that she’s been sporting lately.

Now that’s one way to get our attention.

What do we know about the potential newlyweds?

Naomi and Billy have kept a pretty low profile throughout their relationship which is thought to have started back in 2017 after meeting on the set of Netflix’s psychosexual drama Gypsy. Heck, the couple only went public at last year’s SAG Awards, walking the red carpet together.

Five years earlier they’d been spotted holding hands in New York and the only time before that they were seen hugging was in 2018 – so props to them on keeping their situationship on the downlow.

The Academy Award-nominated actress even failed to acknowledge the huge rock on her hand when she was asked about it on the Today show in April. Instead, she laughed it off and said something about her “brain fog”.

How about any past relationships?

For Naomi, this isn’t her first high-profile partner. The now 54-year-old dated fellow Aussie star Heath Ledger from 2002-2004, four years before he tragically died.

Then in 2005, she met actor Liev Schreiber at the Met Gala and the mutual attraction was instant, according to them both. The pair went on to have two children — Sascha in 2007 and Kai in 2008 — and were together for 11 years before they decided to separate.

While they were one of Hollywood’s golden couples, Naomi said marriage was never a priority for them.

In 2016 after they split, a joint statement from the couple said they’d come to the conclusion that the best way forward for them as a family was to separate as a couple.

“It is with great love, respect and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship,” it read.

And co-parenting seems to have gone down a treat for Naomi and Liev. During the pandemic, they isolated together as a family in the US along with Liev’s new partner and even made TikTok videos together.

Meanwhile, Billy has arrived with a more controversial past.

He was with Weeds actor Mary-Louise Parker from 1996 to 2003 before the then 35-year-old left her – while she was seven months pregnant with their son William – for Claire Danes who was 24 at the time.

Despite an 11 year age gap the pair stayed together for four years before going their separate ways.

