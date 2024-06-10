Naomi Watts played Billy Crudup's wife on a TV show. They just got married IRL for the second time.

Australian treasure Naomi Watts and Morning Wars star Billy Crudup have tied the knot (again!) in a second wedding held in Mexico.

A year on since their low-key courthouse wedding in New York City on June 9, 2023, the couple have gone all out with a chic ceremony in front of their loved ones in Mexico City.

Naomi and Billy say 'I still do' in Mexico City. Image: @wattsupphoto.

For the ceremony, Watts stunned in a simple white cowlneck wedding dress with her hair pinned into a flowing up-do as Crudup impressed in a classic black tuxedo.

The King Kong actress hasn't shared any happy snaps yet but thankfully, her photographer and director brother Ben Watts shared a cute video of the wedding.

The wedding was attended by the couple's nearest and dearest which, of course, included Watts' kids Sasha, 16, and Kai, 15, the two children she shares with ex and Ray Donovan actor, Liev Schreiber. Sasha walked his mum down the aisle.

Crudup’s 20-year-old son William also attended, who he shares with his ex and Weeds actress Mary Louise Parker.

The wedding was a family affair. Image: @wattsupphoto.

The duo were first romantically linked in 2017 after meeting on the set of the Netflix drama Gypsy, a year after the Australian actress split from her long-term partner, Shreiber. In the short-lived thriller series, the two actors played husband and wife. Fancy that!

After speculation grew that the couple had gotten married as they were seen wearing wedding rings, Watts confirmed in June 2023 on Instagram they had gotten "hitched" in New York City.

"They wanted to keep it low-key and have this moment to themselves, and they pulled it off beautifully," an insider told Us Weekly at the time.

Billy and Naomi attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2024. Image: Getty.

After their first wedding, Watts raved about the couple's "pretty great" sex life at an event titled 'Unlocking Intimacy: Navigating Passion in Midlife'.

"Whatever it is you're going through, if you can talk to your partner, if you can be honest and have a really authentic conversation and take away the awkwardness, and most of the time if they're good people, they will be empathetic," she said. "And that's hot."

Crudup has previously dated Mary-Louise Parker and Claire Danes. He famously split with Parker when she was six-months pregnant and started dating the Romeo & Juliet actress.

Along with her 11-year relationship with Shreiber, Watts previously dated the late Australian actor, Heath Ledger.

Feature image: Instagram/@wattsupphoto.

Love watching TV and movies? Take our survey now to go in the running to win a $50 gift voucher.