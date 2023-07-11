Tennis star Naomi Osaka has welcomed her first child.

T﻿ennis star Naomi Osaka has welcomed her first child with rapper Cordae.

The 25-year-old four-time Grand Slam singles champion has given birth to a baby girl in Los Angeles, a source confirmed to People.

"They are doing well," the source told the publication of Osaka and her daughter.

Osaka previously announced she was expecting her first child in an Instagram post in January.

"Can't wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023," she captioned a photo of a sonogram.

In the post, the Japanese tennis player wrote that the past few years for her have been "interesting to say the least" as she doesn't want to "take any moments for granted".

"Every day is a new blessing and adventure," she wrote in accompanying slides.

"I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'That's my mum,' haha."

Osaka later announced the sex of her and Cordae's baby in an Instagram post in June.

The 25-year-old stood in front of a sign that read "a little princess is on the way", surrounded by pink and purple balloons.

Osaka won her first Grand Slam back in 2018, after defeating her idol Serena Williams in the US Open.

At the time, the then-20-year-old became Japan's first grand slam title winner, lifting the trophy to a chorus of boos after fan favourite Williams was awarded a game penalty.

Three years later, she tried to instill boundaries to protect her mental health when she announced she wouldn't be doing any press during Roland Garros.

"I've watched many clips of athletes breaking down after a loss in the press room and I know you have as well," she wrote on Twitter at the time.

"I believe that whole situation is kicking a person while they're down and I don't understand the reasoning behind it."

Osaka ended up being fined $AU 19,000 for skipping a press conference and later withdrew from the competition.

"I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer," she wrote in a separate statement on Twitter. "More importantly, I would never trivialise mental health or use the term lightly."

She later made a return to tennis to represent Japan at the Olympics in Tokyo.

Osaka earlier confirmed she will return to the sport after welcoming her first child.

"2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024," she wrote on Instagram when she announced her pregnancy.

"Love you all infinitely."

Feature Image: Carmen Mandato/Getty.