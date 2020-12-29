A year dating Leo DiCaprio and a fling with Robert De Niro: The life and loves of Naomi Campbell.

American rapper and former rumoured boyfriend Sean 'Diddy' Combs once said, "There is no debate: Naomi Campbell is the world’s greatest supermodel".

With her instantly recognisable, striking features, many would agree.

But while the now 50-year-old has graced the cover of almost every high-fashion magazine and walked the top designer's runways countless times, she has rarely spoken about her private life.

Here's was we do know about the life and loves of supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Naomi Campbell's rise to fame.

Naomi Campbell was born in South London in 1970, and for the most part, raised by her Chinese-Jamaican grandmother Ruby. During her childhood, her single mum Valerie travelled across Europe performing as a professional dancer.

"I do feel that I abandoned her," Valerie told Oprah Winfrey in 2010. "Looking back on that, you know, you sort of realise that material possessions are not the only thing that a child needs. But, sometimes, that child needs its biological mother."

Naomi Campbell and her mum Valerie in 2017. Image: Getty.